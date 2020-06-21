I'm sure he won't be too bothered as he sits watching the United games on tv with his dad
Junior Stanislas again, with an aid of a big deflection, but hes the one player who seems to show up for them - the infrequent times I watch Bournemouth.
Question For Bournemouths 2nd why the fuck was the Bournemouth player trying time get the ball out of the net
He was just doing a Divock.
Maybe they wanted Solanke to keep the ball if it's his first goal for the club? Can't think of any other reason. Though Origi did get the ball after scoring against the Ev in the 96th minute
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
It’s quite something the job Rodgers has done to likely take them to 6th (or lower) after being 15 odd points clear of 4th not long ago.
