Author Topic: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th  (Read 4022 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:52:44 PM »
Micah Richards is shite.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:53:53 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:19 PM
I might be mistaken but I have always watched him and thought he was decent.

Chelsea are so lopsided though.

hes easily their best defender, I know that isnt the biggest praise.

I think his last spell of lookimg like a quality defender was first half of last season, then he got injured later last season and was out a lot this season too.  And hes just not got back to the level he was at, cos yes, he was a good defender, but has looked to be struggling for a while. Still only 27, seems to have been around for a long time.

That team is all over the place defensively, hell probably look good again if he plays for a more defensively organised coach!
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:53:53 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:52:44 PM
Micah Richards is shite.

Thats one thing we can agree on. 😀
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:54:53 PM »
Micah Richards is on every channel
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:57:22 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:54:53 PM
Micah Richards is on every channel

Surely they could find someone better?
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:57:52 PM »
Potter has picked a very similar team to the one that played Man Utd. They're going to get kicked to death. Let's investigate the Man City on the handicap prices.

Man City -2 @ 6/4
Man City -3 @ 100/30

I'm on.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:04:18 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:53:53 PM
Thats one thing we can agree on. 😀

 ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:11:02 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:19 PM
I might be mistaken but I have always watched him and thought he was decent.

Chelsea are so lopsided though.

I think Lovren is descent as well.  :D
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:19:21 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:42:58 PM
Is fifth guaranteed a CL spot if the Plastic Mancs avoid a ban?

Why would fifth get into the CL if City avoid a ban  :o
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:21:58 PM »
The floodgates are open.

Brighton have set up for damage limitation tonight.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:22:59 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:19:21 PM
Why would fifth get into the CL if City avoid a ban  :o

I meant get a ban
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:24:45 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:21:58 PM
The floodgates are open.

Brighton have set up for damage limitation tonight.

Not that its a bad thing for us, because when teams come out we tend to batter them. But its always slightly annoying seeing teams who have a go against us just settle in for a 2/3-0 loss against these like theres no alternative.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:27:12 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:24:45 PM
Not that its a bad thing for us, because when teams come out we tend to batter them. But its always slightly annoying seeing teams who have a go against us just settle in for a 2/3-0 loss against these like theres no alternative.

Beating Man City isnt really an achievement any more so they probably cant be arsed.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:28:56 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:24:45 PM
Not that its a bad thing for us, because when teams come out we tend to batter them. But its always slightly annoying seeing teams who have a go against us just settle in for a 2/3-0 loss against these like theres no alternative.

They have lost nine this season
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:36:28 PM »
City are quite boring to watch when they aren't playing half-decent sides. Just tipi-taping it around their back 4.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:45:21 PM »
For a player who gets a lot of criticism...Gabriel Jesus having 20 goals this year is impressive. If he started every game for them, he might have gone into the mid 30's
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:47:25 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 08:45:21 PM
For a player who gets a lot of criticism...Gabriel Jesus having 20 goals this year is impressive. If he started every game for them, he might have gone into the mid 30's

He gets a lot of criticism because his game is extremely basic. He's a better Javier Hernandez and when you're playing with players like De Bruyne and Sterling you're bound to get a few laid on. They could easily find somebody who is adept at tap ins and extras.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:53:35 PM »
Richards, "City are wonderful, City are awesome, City are bloody fantastic!"  ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #178 on: Today at 08:54:57 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:53:35 PM
Richards, "City are wonderful, City are awesome, City are bloody fantastic!"  ::)

He was on the BBC when they lost to Saints.

At HT if you tuned in, you would have thought it was 7-0 to City
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #179 on: Today at 08:54:58 PM »
Micah Richards' agent must be bollocksed. Finding him this many gigs can't be easy work.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #180 on: Today at 08:55:38 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:57 PM
He was on the BBC when they lost to Saints.

At HT if you tuned in, you would have thought it was 7-0 to City

Yes, and I bet they were still fantastic according to him.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:12:22 PM »
Lovely ball from Mahrez. Men against incredibly shit men in this 'contest'.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:14:58 PM »
Laughably easy for City.

Brighton should be embarrassed.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:15:10 PM »
Handicap bets are looking smart. Hopefully they remain solid.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:15:18 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:54:58 PM
Micah Richards' agent must be bollocksed. Finding him this many gigs can't be easy work.
If by "bollocksed" do you mean Johnnie Cochran levels of swindle? He has to be some sort of genius to get that plank work on TV as a pundit.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:15:46 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:15:18 PM
If by "bollocksed" do you mean Johnnie Cochran levels of swindle? He has to be some sort of genius to get that plank work on TV as a pundit.

By bollocksed I mean knackered. Must be working round the clock because Richards is ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:16:39 PM »
I'm finding it funny we're so far ahead of these.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:17:53 PM »
Still mad they have lost 9 times.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:20:53 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:12:22 PM
Men against incredibly shit men
Id love it if this somehow became a cliche.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:23:31 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:20:53 PM
Id love it if this somehow became a cliche.

;D
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:25:58 PM »
City on course to score around 100 league goals and finish miles behind is funny  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:27:20 PM »
I still reckon us pushing them to the absolute limit last season impacted this season
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:38:37 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:52:44 PM
Micah Richards is shite.
:lmao He's everywhere though.  :o

This game is shite. Am turning it off now. Why sides like Brighton never roll over for us like this when we come to town will always be a mystery. They gave City the league last year without much of a fight, so I guess I shouldn't be surprised.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:40:25 PM »
Good god
