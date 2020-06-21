« previous next »
Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th

Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:55:09 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:44:17 PM
Farewell Norwich, alas you werent very good.

Thank you for beating Man City. Whilst it ultimately made no difference to us, it was bloody hilarious.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:56:03 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:52:50 PM
amazing how City managed to lose to them
Yep, will always be grateful to them for the laugh that gave us!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:59:50 PM
Absolute travesty Watford are going to be a Premier League team next season. Fucking awful side.
[new username under construction]

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #43 on: Today at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:59:50 PM
Absolute travesty Watford are going to be a Premier League team this season. Fucking awful side.

Just a matter of time until they go
Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #44 on: Today at 02:03:04 PM
4-0 West Ham. Antonio has scored all of them.

Dynasty

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:03:26 PM
Fuck me anything is possible in life  :o
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:03:55 PM
Think we know who player of the month for July will be...
Dynasty

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:05:13 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:03:55 PM
Think we know who player of the month for July will be...
Still be Bruno...  ::)
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:05:47 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:03:55 PM
Think we know who player of the month for July will be...

We do

redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:06:02 PM
Did they just say he's doubled his tally for the season?!
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:06:29 PM
Antonio being made out too look like prime George Weah with these Norwich lads.  ;D
Dynasty

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:06:44 PM
Late push for golden boot...
Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:07:09 PM
The Michael Antonio show is over for today.

And a £45m forward is coming on to replace him.
rawcusk8

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:07:52 PM
Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:09:11 PM
Another penalty for Watford.

This could be curtains for Bournemouth...
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:09:53 PM
Idiotic from Manquillo

If Deeney scores then Bournemouth and Villa are all but gone
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:10:11 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:09:11 PM
Another penalty for Watford.

This could be curtains for Bournemouth...
Ffs
rawcusk8

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #57 on: Today at 02:10:40 PM
Fucking hell that happens to Salah regularly but hes accused of going down easy and having a reputation for it.
Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:10:49 PM
2-1.

Think we can wave goodbye to Bournemouth if Watford see this out.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #59 on: Today at 02:11:04 PM
Deeney only really knows how to smash a ball straight down the middle

If I was the keeper I wouldn't move
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:11:20 PM
Those Watford players are getting a little too close to Deeney whilst celebrating. Hope he's ok.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #61 on: Today at 02:12:11 PM
Salah never gets awarded penalties for that exact thing.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #62 on: Today at 02:12:15 PM
Deeney not worried about playing any more?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:13:46 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:47:33 PM
Not sure there are enough words to convey how much I can't stand Craig Pawson.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #64 on: Today at 02:14:04 PM
Deeney is the Jon Moss of players

Completely out of breath there
