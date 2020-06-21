Farewell Norwich, alas you werent very good.
amazing how City managed to lose to them
Absolute travesty Watford are going to be a Premier League team this season. Fucking awful side.
Think we know who player of the month for July will be...
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
We do
Another penalty for Watford.This could be curtains for Bournemouth...
Not sure there are enough words to convey how much I can't stand Craig Pawson.
