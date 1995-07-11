R.I.P., Never forgotten--------------------At 4:15pm on July 11, 1995, Bosnia's Srebrenica - a United Nations-protected safe zone where about 50,000 Bosniaks had sought refuge - fell to advancing Serb forces, who claimed the town for a Greater Serbia."Here we are ... in Serb Srebrenica. On the eve of yet another Serb holiday, we give this town to the Serb people as a gift," Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic said at the time in front of the TV cameras."Finally, after the rebellion against the dahis, the time has come to take revenge on the Turks in this region," he said, using the term "dahis" to refer to renegade janissary officers who ruled Serbia during the Ottoman Empire.By Turks he meant Muslims and in the ensuing days, Bosnian Serb forces along with a Serbian paramilitary unit killed more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in a massacre that constituted a genocide, according to the UN judges.The Serb forces used bulldozers to throw the bodies in numerous mass graves. Their remains are still being searched for.About 30,000 Bosniak women and children were deported in just two days. Thousands of women and girls were raped.In 2017, the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) convicted Mladic on 10 charges, including genocide and crimes against humanity.Two survivors of the genocide have shared with Al Jazeera their stories and their perspective on the future.On July 11, 1995, 17-year-old Nedzad Avdic attempted to escape the mass shooting planned for him and his fellow Bosniaks by trekking through the forest along with his father, uncle and cousins, aiming to reach the city of Tuzla, located more than 100km away from the besieged territory.About 15,000 Bosniaks joined in the trek, forming a column, but the chances of making it out alive were slim.The trek is known as the Death March, as the column of men and boys was regularly ambushed and shot at with heavy artillery by the Serb forces. Only 3,000 Bosniaks survived - less than a quarter.Avdic lost his father in the crowd and never saw him again.Two days later, he was at the end of the column when they were shot at by the Serb forces. Many were injured, including his classmates.Through a megaphone, the Serb police and army told the survivors from the field below to come down, promising that they would not be killed and that they would be reunited with their family.When a group of them walked down, the injured were shot and killed and the rest, including Avdic, his teacher and classmates were loaded onto a truck, where they spent the night.Bosnian refugees, pictured on July 17, 1995, cry as their father and husband arrives at the UN airbase in Tuzla, Bosnia, after he survived the Death March of six days from Srebrenica [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]On July 14, in a row of trucks, Serb forces began transporting them and others they captured to an unknown location."I remember as we were going through [the nearby town of] Bratunac, before they covered the truck with tarpaulin, many [Serb] residents were watching us [being taken away] from their balconies, so people can't say today that they didn't know or they didn't see anything," Avdic said.They were driven to a school. Group by group, they were taken out of the classrooms to be executed in front of the school."Exiting the school, I saw piles of dead people to my left and right. My blood froze and in this moment, I realised that it was the end," Avdic said.He and his group were taken to a dam 10 minutes away."I went with my head down, aware that I'll be killed. When I reached my spot [and looked up], I saw rows and rows of dead people lying in front of us."The group was told to lie down. The next thing Avdic remembers is that he was trembling, with the right half of his chest and stomach in pain as he had been shot thrice, and another bullet had hit his right hand.Luckily, Avdic survived the massacre as none of the bullets hit his vital organs.When the Serbs set the next row of five victims to be executed behind him, they were shooting everywhere and another bullet hit his foot."It was the fiercest pain. I really wanted to die. I was in a state between life and death ... I was praying to God for them to come and kill me, but I didn't dare call out to them."Avdic could smell the gunpowder in the air. Those who were still alive were howling from the pain, which stopped once the soldier shot them again."In that moment, I was waiting to die. I couldn't take it any more," Avdic said.While the soldiers left to get more men and boys to kill, Avdic noticed someone moving in the rows in front of him."Are you alive?" Avdic asked. "I'm alive, come untie me!" said the man.The two headed over to a channel nearby - Avdic, crawling all the way - where they hid while the next truck arrived and continued with the mass killing.Once the massacre was over, the two crossed into a village, where they were taken to a military hospital nearby.Avdic's father and uncle did not survive the genocideIn 2007, Avdic returned to Srebrenica where he lives with his wife and three daughters. At first, it seemed the situation was headed in a positive direction, but this was short-lived.A climate of genocide denial pervades among the Serb society and politicians, including the current Serb mayor of Srebrenica, Mladen Grujicic.According to a 2018 poll, 66 percent of Serbs in Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serb-run entity, deny the genocide. Convicted war criminals are regularly celebrated."With the Dayton peace agreement, the international community gave up Srebrenica to Republika Srpska and to those who deny the genocide. I'm disappointed," Avdic said."After 25 years, not much has changed. It's not that they just deny genocide, but the international verdicts as well. We can't speak about [what happened] in schools," he said."But we won't give up. We didn't even give up in 1995 when they were killing almost all of us. I still have faith and I see there are a lot of younger generations who are fighting against this more and more."