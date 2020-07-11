Poll

Who wins?

JerseyKloppite
Elzar
Flash
Hazell
Poetry in Motion
Claus
Lobo
Vish

Voting closes: July 11, 2020, 04:41:19 AM

Author Topic: Champions of England First Round  (Read 555 times)

Online Something Worse

Champions of England First Round
« on: Today at 04:41:19 AM »
JerseyKloppite

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July  7, 2020, 10:09:01 PM


Elzar

Quote from: Elzar on July  8, 2020, 05:24:35 PM


Flash



Hazell

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:45:06 PM
Final Team, The Football Started in 1992 Team:



Poetry in Motion

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:24:39 PM


A formidable defense of Wright, Campbell and Hyypia with van der Sar behind them. Neal and Hapgood have the license to bomb up and down and provide width.

Blanchflower is the more defensive midfielder, while Giles is capable of both attack and defense. Both are legendary midfielders.

Keegan gets a free role to roam behind Law and Shearer and all 3 were fantastic goal-scorers, hence are the primary goal threats.

Claus

Quote from: Something Worse on July  7, 2020, 10:38:55 PM


Lobo

Quote from: fucking appalled on July  8, 2020, 09:44:51 AM


Vish

Quote from: Vishwa Atma on July  8, 2020, 05:22:55 AM
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:48:57 AM »
Some very good match-ups
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:31:54 AM »
Looking at my matchup and I think Trent tears that team a new one, with Yaya ripping through the soft white English belly in the middle.

Shearer gets one, but Tevez and Torres get a couple each from Trent crosses.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:10:46 AM »
Not arsed about retribution from the vipers nest that lurks beneath the surface of the RAWK draft community and torments my mate, Trend. You're all c*nts  :)

My criterion for voting in this round is to simply reward those who have gone outside the Premier League bubble....and I hope others will follow suit. Do your research you lazy bar stewards!

So, that's PiM. Elzar and vishy. I gave the other game to hazell because of Flash' lack of engagement but his stealing of big Nev in a pathetic attempt to think outside the premier League box is risible and deserves my scorn...

Online fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:25 AM »
Ive rewarded those who have picked their team using their eyes, rather than googling old players. So Ive rewarded Jersey, Hazell, Claus and myself. I think its admirable that weve picked our teams with players weve actually seen rather than being coerced into picking players from the 40s.
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:26:18 AM »
How my match is tied I'd never know.... Vidic is so getting red carded from the pace and movement of Son and Sterling. and Sharp at the end of Robertson's crosses is a match made in heaven.... And with my defence I dont see how I am ever conceding a goal.... With Stratchan bombing on and an all combative Souness dominating the midfield with Reid mopping up in front of the defence, Lobo's team is so getting spanked.... :P :P
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:54:02 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:25:25 AM
Ive rewarded those who have picked their team using their eyes, rather than googling old players. So Ive rewarded Jersey, Hazell, Claus and myself. I think its admirable that weve picked our teams with players weve actually seen rather than being coerced into picking players from the 40s.

To be fair your's and vishy's game was evenly balanced using my criterion and gave me the most food for thought. I came down on vishy's side because of Moore, Souness and Peter Reid being able to take care of Rushy and Beardsley, your only threats going forward whereas, Sharpy, (vastly underrated) Son and Sterling would carry a bigger threat to your defence. Tight game, though.

Finally, did you have your eyes open when choosing a team that had Pedro, Petit, Pallister and Bruce over a front three of Keegan, Shearer, Law with Giles and Billy Wright behind? You need an eye test mate
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:09:28 AM »
Not often I've seen where there isn't one team I'm looking going "nah they won't win"

All very good teams. Feel my lack of width is made up by the fullbacks being able to link up with midfield and bergkamp/rooney dropping
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:09:45 AM »
We should not have All-Time drafts if we cannot pick from the past. Makes no sense to call the draft as one, if we're just picking players whom we saw. Make it a PL winners draft then. At the same time, don't reward our older players as well like Kenny, Souness, Hansen etc. I've read so much about Raisbeck, so these drafts are for me about researching and selecting players whom I've liked reading about and getting to know about them. If we're just rehashing players across drafts, what's the fun in them?

The more drafts I'm part of, the more it shows that 'All-Time' drafts are not really what they mean in RAWK.
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:20:20 AM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:09:45 AM
We should not have All-Time drafts if we cannot pick from the past. Makes no sense to call the draft as one, if we're just picking players whom we saw. Make it a PL winners draft then. At the same time, don't reward our older players as well like Kenny, Souness, Hansen etc. I've read so much about Raisbeck, so these drafts are for me about researching and selecting players whom I've liked reading about and getting to know about them. If we're just rehashing players across drafts, what's the fun in them?

The more drafts I'm part of, the more it shows that 'All-Time' drafts are not really what they mean in RAWK.

I thought he was just being an opposite to VBG to be honest.

I voted based on scrabble letter scores for each team.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:32 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:20:20 AM
I thought he was just being an opposite to VBG to be honest.

I voted based on scrabble letter scores for each team.

If each of us are going for a different criteria, we might as well go for a coin toss for each game and get it done with, mate.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:41:13 AM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:09:45 AM
We should not have All-Time drafts if we cannot pick from the past. Makes no sense to call the draft as one, if we're just picking players whom we saw. Make it a PL winners draft then. At the same time, don't reward our older players as well like Kenny, Souness, Hansen etc. I've read so much about Raisbeck, so these drafts are for me about researching and selecting players whom I've liked reading about and getting to know about them. If we're just rehashing players across drafts, what's the fun in them?

The more drafts I'm part of, the more it shows that 'All-Time' drafts are not really what they mean in RAWK.

I think if you're picking older players you have to make a case for why they would win. I posted the matchups early so that people could put together an argument in favor of their teams, but you're probably not going to win votes if people are expected to watch YouTube videos or read wiki pages to get an idea of how your team works.

Beyond that, for sure there's a recency bias but that's life in general I'd say.

And every match is pretty close, it's not like it's a heavy swing in favor of newer teams. In fact the biggest discrepancy is for Elzar's team and that's a pretty old-tilting 11.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:58:03 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:20:20 AM
I thought he was just being an opposite to VBG to be honest.

I voted based on scrabble letter scores for each team.

Yeah I was just being snarky :)

It is an all time draft, do with it as you will. Some will go older, some might pick on reputation, some might just pick on who theyve seen. And then people will just vote based on how many times theyve scratched their arse today. Its only a draft, not really meant to be taken too seriously.
Offline Hazell

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:40:11 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:10:46 AM
Not arsed about retribution from the vipers nest that lurks beneath the surface of the RAWK draft community and torments my mate, Trend. You're all c*nts  :)

My criterion for voting in this round is to simply reward those who have gone outside the Premier League bubble....and I hope others will follow suit. Do your research you lazy bar stewards!

So, that's PiM. Elzar and vishy. I gave the other game to hazell because of Flash' lack of engagement but his stealing of big Nev in a pathetic attempt to think outside the premier League box is risible and deserves my scorn...

I am picking the current version of Southall. He just has to stand on the goal line to block any shots coming at him.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:46:26 PM »
Elzar & Hazell straight forward wins

I went for Claus & Lobo early this morning before i'd had a cuppa, i think i'd probably reverse those votes now on reflection, two really close games these and i'd probably keep changing my mind to be honest
Online fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:10:40 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:46:26 PM
Elzar & Hazell straight forward wins

I went for Claus & Lobo early this morning before i'd had a cuppa, i think i'd probably reverse those votes now on reflection, two really close games these and i'd probably keep changing my mind to be honest

The caffeine obviously impacted you motor functions, good job you voted before
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:14:44 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:46:26 PM
Elzar & Hazell straight forward wins

I went for Claus & Lobo early this morning before i'd had a cuppa, i think i'd probably reverse those votes now on reflection, two really close games these and i'd probably keep changing my mind to be honest

Lesson learned Robbie lad. Always have a cuppa whilst making big decisions....and a piece of cake
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:53:36 PM »
why is it that our match only has 15 votes and other has 17? why no love :(
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:54:02 PM »
Quote from: Vishwa Atma on Today at 02:53:36 PM
why is it that our match only has 15 votes and other has 17? why no love :(

Some may have felt it was a draw and couldn't decide
Online fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:57:50 PM »
4 more in the Claus match!
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:01:25 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:57:50 PM
4 more in the Claus match!

Partners in Motion, I'm thinking!
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:20:26 PM »
I think torres is a cheesy pick. 7 seasons in england, more than half he was average at best in them.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:42:09 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:20:26 PM
I think torres is a cheesy pick. 7 seasons in england, more than half he was average at best in them.

You judge them based on their peak, or you're an asshole
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:44:40 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:42:09 PM
You judge them based on their peak, or you're an asshole

Or judge them overall  ;D
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:47:07 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:44:40 PM
Or judge them overall  ;D

That's assholery!

Torres was my "finished second" pick, so at the very least you should judge him for his time with Liverpool. If he'd been a league winner with Chelsea then I'd say it's fair to judge him as such.

(This is all in fun by the way, there's been a bit of edge to drafts lately and I'm not adding to it!)
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:47:07 PM
That's assholery!

Torres was my "finished second" pick, so at the very least you should judge him for his time with Liverpool. If he'd been a league winner with Chelsea then I'd say it's fair to judge him as such.

(This is all in fun by the way, there's been a bit of edge to drafts lately and I'm not adding to it!)

I'm just taking the mickey  ;D
Online Betty Blue

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:48:50 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:42:09 PM
You judge them based on their peak, or you're an asshole

I'm confused. I thought we were judging players based on whether they played in the 90s?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:49:23 PM »
21 in Claus match up? Even his wives are voting against him  ;D
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:49:32 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 10:41:13 AM
I think if you're picking older players you have to make a case for why they would win. I posted the matchups early so that people could put together an argument in favor of their teams, but you're probably not going to win votes if people are expected to watch YouTube videos or read wiki pages to get an idea of how your team works.

Beyond that, for sure there's a recency bias but that's life in general I'd say.

And every match is pretty close, it's not like it's a heavy swing in favor of newer teams. In fact the biggest discrepancy is for Elzar's team and that's a pretty old-tilting 11.

Yes, all games are close and I should've done a write-up. Will do it for next game.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:51:09 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:49:32 PM
Yes, all games are close and I should've done a write-up. Will do it for next game.

Ouch!

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:49:23 PM
21 in Claus match up? Even his wives are voting against him  ;D

I am a box office hit these days pal
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:52:37 PM »
Some great sides to be fair. Poetry for me though.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:57:26 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:52:37 PM
Some great sides to be fair. Poetry for me though.

Offline Elzar

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:03:14 PM »
I might actually make it past the first round of a football draft  :o
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:40:11 PM
I am picking the current version of Southall. He just has to stand on the goal line to block any shots coming at him.

Fooking hell, mate, I'm worried about big Nev. He's big as a bus
Online fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:23:21 PM »
Yeah well done Hazell....he didnt even pick a team

Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:42:10 PM »
Flash the first ever drafter to submit an absentee draft ballot :D
