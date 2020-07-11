We should not have All-Time drafts if we cannot pick from the past. Makes no sense to call the draft as one, if we're just picking players whom we saw. Make it a PL winners draft then. At the same time, don't reward our older players as well like Kenny, Souness, Hansen etc. I've read so much about Raisbeck, so these drafts are for me about researching and selecting players whom I've liked reading about and getting to know about them. If we're just rehashing players across drafts, what's the fun in them?



The more drafts I'm part of, the more it shows that 'All-Time' drafts are not really what they mean in RAWK.