Poll

Who wins?

JerseyKloppite
Elzar
Flash
Hazell
Poetry in Motion
Claus
Lobo
Vish

Voting closes: July 11, 2020, 04:41:19 AM

Author Topic: Champions of England First Round  (Read 41 times)

Champions of England First Round
« on: Today at 04:41:19 AM »
JerseyKloppite

Elzar

Flash



Hazell

Final Team, The Football Started in 1992 Team:



Poetry in Motion

A formidable defense of Wright, Campbell and Hyypia with van der Sar behind them. Neal and Hapgood have the license to bomb up and down and provide width.

Blanchflower is the more defensive midfielder, while Giles is capable of both attack and defense. Both are legendary midfielders.

Keegan gets a free role to roam behind Law and Shearer and all 3 were fantastic goal-scorers, hence are the primary goal threats.

Claus

Lobo

Vish

Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:48:57 AM »
Some very good match-ups
Re: Champions of England First Round
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:31:54 AM »
Looking at my matchup and I think Trent tears that team a new one, with Yaya ripping through the soft white English belly in the middle.

Shearer gets one, but Tevez and Torres get a couple each from Trent crosses.
