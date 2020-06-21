V funny Maureen comparison



But people here completely missing the point. Not sure how many times I have to post it for people to take it in but I like Neco, I rate Neco, I think he has a future, but at right back or on the right side, not at left back. My point is it was unfair to start him left back. use him as cover for Trent and he'll perform. Start him left back and he won't play as well. Very simple and getting hooked at HT with a booking illustrated that.



people are not missing the point, some are just amazed that you are acting like you know more than a manager whos been there and done it all when it comes to - well football in general, but also using his players in different roles and positions when needs be. Because that is what you are doing - with all this its unfair business..... And its just really odd, especially considering where this teams at! Seems to be a tad over the top.Williams will be fine, itll likely help his development this experience, it is what it is - not a big deal frankly - especially as his manager will protect him.Players play in different positions sometimes, and sometimes it works out well, sometimes not so much. You insistance that players should only play in their natural positions is beyond baffling.