We literally have a team that is made up of players playing "out of position" if you look back to where they were playing when they were making their break through. Fabinho is a right back playing defensive midfield, Trent is a central midfielder playing right back, Henderson and Milner are right wingers playing central midfield, Mane is a right winger playing left wing, Firmino is a no.10 playing as a no.9, Wijnaldum is a no.10 playing as a no.8.
Shaqiri, Ox and Minamino all play different roles to what they were playing prior to joining us. Gomez has played both full back positions. Origi often plays out wide. Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Henderson have all played as centre backs.
Its insane to think that Williams cannot play a different role, and even more insane if you don't realise he would have been prepped for it and shown that he is ready for it in training. This one can definitely be chalked down to "Jurgen knows best" and Neco will be all the better for it.