Author Topic: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:19:52 PM »
I think it was good for him to get some experience in the league, even if it was at left back.
With Milner and Robertson both coming back from knocks, it was either Trent or Neco starting left.
I think they even switched it up a couple of times during the game.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:08:05 PM
V funny Maureen comparison ;D

But people here completely missing the point. Not sure how many times I have to post it for people to take it in but I like Neco, I rate Neco, I think he has a future, but at right back or on the right side, not at left back. My point is it was unfair to start him left back. use him as cover for Trent and he'll perform. Start him left back and he won't play as well. Very simple and getting hooked at HT with a booking illustrated that.

people are not missing the point, some are just amazed that you are acting like you know more than a manager whos been there and done it all when it comes to - well football in general, but also using his players in different roles and positions when needs be. Because that is what you are doing - with all this its unfair business..... And its just really odd, especially considering where this teams at! Seems to be a tad over the top.

Williams will be fine, itll likely help his development this experience, it is what it is - not a big deal frankly - especially as his manager will protect him.

Players play in different positions sometimes, and sometimes it works out well, sometimes not so much. You insistance that players should only play in their natural positions is beyond baffling.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM »
Some good performances there for sure. Not an easy game, Brighton done well, but we could have had more than 3 for sure. Salah's goal record is out of this world, only a handful put up numbers like him, what a player. Keita was excellent there, he's looked very sharp since the come back, just hope and pray he can stay fit.

Burnley will be another tough one, tight I'd suspect, but with Robertson and Mane back in from the start I'd fancy us to be good  8)
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:17:10 PM

Basically we know the squad is short of left footers.

You're right.However it's probably all squads. A quick google told me this:

"Left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed"

If that's the same for left footers then presumably there's only a ten percent chance we'll find a left footed first teamer than a right footed first teamer - makes them like gold dust!
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 PM »
I'm Left handed and Left footed, kick Alisson out for me.  8)
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM »
Your wee lad Lamptey looks good. Raw but talented and hard-working. Another bi-product of the Chelsea battery farm, isnt he?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:20:58 PM
You insistance that players should only play in their natural positions is beyond baffling.

It's really not "beyond baffling" is it. It's a straightforward simple point that fair enough you disagree with but personally I think makes sense.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM »
Quote
Record Premier League Champions point tallies:

1. Manchester City (100)
2. Manchester City (98)
3. Chelsea (95)
4. Chelsea (93)
5. Liverpool (92)*
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:23:27 PM
You're right.However it's probably all squads. A quick google told me this:

"Left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed"

If that's the same for left footers then presumably there's only a ten percent chance we'll find a left footed first teamer than a right footed first teamer - makes them like gold dust!

Its actually slightly different, I think. While genuine ambidextrousness is rare, its reasonably common to be both footed. So, all in all, about 40% of people will be left footed to some degree (around 10% of them purely left-footed).
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM »
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:27:56 PM
It's really not "beyond baffling" is it. It's a straightforward simple point that fair enough you disagree with but personally I think makes sense.

Maybe twenty years ago, but its a different game now and coaches look for adaptable players who can play in more than one position. It's not as though he hasn't played there before and if he can improve there, he will have even more options to play. It's a win win for him.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:27:56 PM
It's really not "beyond baffling" is it. It's a straightforward simple point that fair enough you disagree with but personally I think makes sense.

it is though, its quite mad to be honest!

Its such a frequent part of football at this level - players playing in different positions to what their original position was or is, I dont get why its such a thing with you. It happens week in week out. 

But yeah, whatever, not really important, you think its odd, thats fine. Carry on!
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:51:27 PM
Wasn't me who took him off at HT. It was Klopp. Never saw Maldini started at right back or Cafu on the left. Simples :wave Play players in their proper positions. Maybe you think it's fair playing a 19 year old on the wrong side of the pitch. I don't. Would rather use Neco for the right and Larouci or someone else as cover for Robbo. It's hardly "absolute rubbish" playing players in their natural positions

You really don't know much about Football do you?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM

This result is exactly the type that ground down abu dhabi fc this season, whether they score 4 or 8 we go out do the job and get 3 points, they look good when it's going their way but don't have the consistency we have had this season.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM »
Mental innit, we're on 92 points, best Liverpool side for years, won the title with games to spare, and this thread is an argument about ambidextrousness.

I think our manager might just know what he's doing.

Oh and yeah, anyone using 'simples' should automatically lose an argument.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:27:56 PM
It's really not "beyond baffling" is it. It's a straightforward simple point that fair enough you disagree with but personally I think makes sense.

Do all of our left footed outfield players play on the left?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 PM »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 11:35:31 PM
You really don't know much about Football do you?

Insightful. Thanks for that
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM
Mental innit, we're on 92 points, best Liverpool side for years, won the title with games to spare, and this thread is an argument about ambidextrousness.

I think our manager might just know what he's doing.

Oh and yeah, anyone using 'simples' should automatically lose an argument.

Ambipedal, actually. 😉
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:40:01 PM
Ambipedal, actually. 😉

My bad :)
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 PM »
Think Williams wouldve stayed on if not for the booking but it wouldnt have been a nice experience for him to have been sent off on his full Premier League debut. 45 minutes is more than enough and he played OK, so no real complaints here.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:43:55 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM
Your wee lad Lamptey looks good. Raw but talented and hard-working. Another bi-product of the Chelsea battery farm, isnt he?
Not the first time they let the fish out of the net. Better and quicker than what they have at right back at the moment Caesar rat face and Reece James
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM
Do all of our left footed outfield players play on the left?

I don't know without going through every position. But I genuinely do think it's more important for full backs who are expected to stretch the play when attacking. Think of the complaints Milner gets cutting back onto his right foot. Or Carragher when he regularly started left back with Babbel on the right albeit that less important as in GH's teams as the full backs were not so attacking or winger-like, or expected to be. I don't think it matters eg for central players which takes into account the keeper, centre halves, midfielders and striker/forward. Looking at it another way - look how brilliantly attacking we have been with correct footed full backs in the last few years and note the drop off in attacking threat when one is injured.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 11:45:52 PM
I don't know without going through every position. But I genuinely do think it's more important for full backs who are expected to stretch the play when attacking. Think of the complaints Milner gets cutting back onto his right foot. Or Carragher when he regularly started left back with Babbel on the right albeit that less important as in GH's teams as the full backs were not so attacking or winger-like, or expected to be. I don't think it matters eg for central players which takes into account the keeper, centre halves, midfielders and striker/forward. Looking at it another way - look how brilliantly attacking we have been with correct footed full backs in the last few years and note the drop off in attacking threat when one is injured.

You obviously pay great attention to our team :duh



Thats Mo Salah by the way. Hes left footed and plays on the right.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #303 on: Today at 12:06:01 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:48:27 PM
You obviously pay great attention to our team :duh

Thats Mo Salah by the way. Hes left footed and plays on the right.


you obviously dont pay great attention to my posts in particular my post at 11;11 which said it might work for inverse wingers. But I also suggest that is assisted by correct footed over lapping full backs. A full back bombing down the outside overlap draws out the opposition fullback allowing our inverse forward more space to cut inside.

Look, you obviously think Milner and Neco can play left back. Personally I think it doesnt optimise our attacking threat down the left side.  Id rather have a left back with a left foot. We can agree to differ :wave
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #304 on: Today at 12:21:52 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:51:27 PM
Wasn't me who took him off at HT. It was Klopp. Never saw Maldini started at right back or Cafu on the left. Simples :wave Play players in their proper positions. Maybe you think it's fair playing a 19 year old on the wrong side of the pitch. I don't. Would rather use Neco for the right and Larouci or someone else as cover for Robbo. It's hardly "absolute rubbish" playing players in their natural positions
Malidini broke into the AC Milan team as a 17 year old right back, later moved to left back.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #305 on: Today at 12:24:51 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:48:27 PM
You obviously pay great attention to our team :duh



Thats Mo Salah by the way. Hes left footed and plays on the right.
If an experienced forward who's won the Champions League and multiple golden boots, and competed for the Ballon d'Or, can do it, why can't a teenage full back making his first ever start in the top division?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:36:34 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:51:27 PM
Wasn't me who took him off at HT. It was Klopp. Never saw Maldini started at right back or Cafu on the left. Simples :wave Play players in their proper positions. Maybe you think it's fair playing a 19 year old on the wrong side of the pitch. I don't. Would rather use Neco for the right and Larouci or someone else as cover for Robbo. It's hardly "absolute rubbish" playing players in their natural positions

Someone correct me if Im wrong, but isnt Neco Williams natural position not right-back? Surely the best way to develop a player is to try them out in different areas of the pitch - if they struggle then thats all part of it.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard

What a fun win. Mane's absence was noticeable in the first half just like Firmino's absence against Villa in the first half of the game before. It is incredible how valuable our front 3 is to our overall team game especially against random mid table teams where the rest of the team might not be up for it.

With Mane and/or Firmino missing, the lack of work rate and extra defensive soldity is easily seen. Williams really could have used Mane out there to help out. While Salah the missing extra touch of class on the ball and pace is often sorely missed when not there. 250 goals between them while adding susbstantial strength to our defense is something else. I have no idea how we are ever going to replace them.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:52:08 AM »
just want to say regarding the argument tonight about nico williams, perhaps Klopp knows best. He is all about teams and youth players coming through. Nico got a few games this season and looked class the last day he came on. Klopp knows what he's doing, let him get on with it and let's be happy this young man is getting his chance. we are in a position to play these lads now because we are already champions, if this is our biggest problem over the next few seasons I'll take that!
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:06:03 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:36:34 AM
Someone correct me if Im wrong, but isnt Neco Williams natural position not right-back? Surely the best way to develop a player is to try them out in different areas of the pitch - if they struggle then thats all part of it.
Correct, he started out as a striker.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:07:18 AM »
We literally have a team that is made up of players playing "out of position" if you look back to where they were playing when they were making their break through. Fabinho is a right back playing defensive midfield, Trent is a central midfielder playing right back, Henderson and Milner are right wingers playing central midfield, Mane is a right winger playing left wing, Firmino is a no.10 playing as a no.9, Wijnaldum is a no.10 playing as a no.8.

Shaqiri, Ox and Minamino all play different roles to what they were playing prior to joining us. Gomez has played both full back positions. Origi often plays out wide. Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Henderson have all played as centre backs.

Its insane to think that Williams cannot play a different role, and even more insane if you don't realise he would have been prepped for it and shown that he is ready for it in training. This one can definitely be chalked down to "Jurgen knows best" and Neco will be all the better for it.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #311 on: Today at 01:20:58 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:07:18 AM
We literally have a team that is made up of players playing "out of position" if you look back to where they were playing when they were making their break through. Fabinho is a right back playing defensive midfield, Trent is a central midfielder playing right back, Henderson and Milner are right wingers playing central midfield, Mane is a right winger playing left wing, Firmino is a no.10 playing as a no.9, Wijnaldum is a no.10 playing as a no.8.

Shaqiri, Ox and Minamino all play different roles to what they were playing prior to joining us. Gomez has played both full back positions. Origi often plays out wide. Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Henderson have all played as centre backs.

Its insane to think that Williams cannot play a different role, and even more insane if you don't realise he would have been prepped for it and shown that he is ready for it in training. This one can definitely be chalked down to "Jurgen knows best" and Neco will be all the better for it.
exactly, Klopp would never put out a young player who he didn't think was capable, as you say he will learn a lot from this.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #312 on: Today at 01:33:07 AM »
Didnt see the match but wondering, if Neco played LB. anyone noticed whether he did give some sort of balance and used his leftie very much during the match? ...the whole thing about left footedness has to do with the balance of the team and width from the fullbacks in our case...
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #313 on: Today at 01:47:15 AM »
I thought Williams played quite well. It's just with the card and his rookie status he was going to be targeted and it was a 1 goal game, so it became pretty risky to leave him in there. It was a risk in the first place, that Klopp was willing to take because he felt the kid had earned it and could do it, and he did fine. Its just the card and the goal against in quick succession changed the math. He played a half, he did well, you've got 5 changes and milner and robertson on the bench...its not an old school hauling off for shiteness in any way. Kid should hold his head high. He's a talent.

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #314 on: Today at 03:09:18 AM »
Neco's problem had nothing to do with what side of the pitch he was playing, he got caught multiple times tucked too far in by a quick as fuck full back. Highlighted by Lampty going missing as soon as Robertson (who is slower than Neco btw) came on, simply because Robertson has about 300odd more games than Neco and could read what was going on and position himself correctly.

There is nothing to take from Neco getting caught repeatedly except that he was on his full debut at 19yo, in which he looked great going one way and showed naivety going the other.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #315 on: Today at 07:04:17 AM »
After a fabulous start we took out foot off the gas and let them back in. We were just a bit too open for a side 2 nil up. I suppose that is a consequence of having a bit more freedom to play without the fear of dropping points.

The subs helped but it was tough on Naby who was superb again, hope he can take this good form into the new season.

Mo should've had his hattrick but maybe he can save it for Saturday now!
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #316 on: Today at 07:08:36 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:09:18 AM
There is nothing to take from Neco getting caught repeatedly except that he was on his full debut at 19yo, in which he looked great going one way and showed naivety going the other.
Which is exactly how TAA started, so lots to be encouraged about. I think he benefitted from the 5 subs rule, as he may not have started (at least not at LB) if we didn't have a fallback option.
