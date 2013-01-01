« previous next »
the first available number at the end, starting with 1

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #280
I think it was good for him to get some experience in the league, even if it was at left back.
With Milner and Robertson both coming back from knocks, it was either Trent or Neco starting left.
I think they even switched it up a couple of times during the game.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #281
Quote from: Reeves
V funny Maureen comparison ;D

But people here completely missing the point. Not sure how many times I have to post it for people to take it in but I like Neco, I rate Neco, I think he has a future, but at right back or on the right side, not at left back. My point is it was unfair to start him left back. use him as cover for Trent and he'll perform. Start him left back and he won't play as well. Very simple and getting hooked at HT with a booking illustrated that.

people are not missing the point, some are just amazed that you are acting like you know more than a manager whos been there and done it all when it comes to - well football in general, but also using his players in different roles and positions when needs be. Because that is what you are doing - with all this its unfair business..... And its just really odd, especially considering where this teams at! Seems to be a tad over the top.

Williams will be fine, itll likely help his development this experience, it is what it is - not a big deal frankly - especially as his manager will protect him.

Players play in different positions sometimes, and sometimes it works out well, sometimes not so much. You insistance that players should only play in their natural positions is beyond baffling.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #282
Some good performances there for sure. Not an easy game, Brighton done well, but we could have had more than 3 for sure. Salah's goal record is out of this world, only a handful put up numbers like him, what a player. Keita was excellent there, he's looked very sharp since the come back, just hope and pray he can stay fit.

Burnley will be another tough one, tight I'd suspect, but with Robertson and Mane back in from the start I'd fancy us to be good  8)
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #283
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK

Basically we know the squad is short of left footers.

You're right.However it's probably all squads. A quick google told me this:

"Left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed"

If that's the same for left footers then presumably there's only a ten percent chance we'll find a left footed first teamer than a right footed first teamer - makes them like gold dust!
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #284
I'm Left handed and Left footed, kick Alisson out for me.  8)
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #285
Your wee lad Lamptey looks good. Raw but talented and hard-working. Another bi-product of the Chelsea battery farm, isnt he?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #286
Quote from: Dim Glas
You insistance that players should only play in their natural positions is beyond baffling.

It's really not "beyond baffling" is it. It's a straightforward simple point that fair enough you disagree with but personally I think makes sense.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #287
Quote
Record Premier League Champions point tallies:

1. Manchester City (100)
2. Manchester City (98)
3. Chelsea (95)
4. Chelsea (93)
5. Liverpool (92)*
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #288
Quote from: Reeves
You're right.However it's probably all squads. A quick google told me this:

"Left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed"

If that's the same for left footers then presumably there's only a ten percent chance we'll find a left footed first teamer than a right footed first teamer - makes them like gold dust!

Its actually slightly different, I think. While genuine ambidextrousness is rare, its reasonably common to be both footed. So, all in all, about 40% of people will be left footed to some degree (around 10% of them purely left-footed).
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #289
