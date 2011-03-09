Poll

Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?

Chelsea
Leicester City
Tottenham
Manchester Utd
Wolves
Arsenal
Sheffield Utd
Author Topic: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?  (Read 404 times)

Ravishing Rick Rude

Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« on: Today at 07:56:43 AM »
...?
aw1991

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:07:57 AM »
I think Chelsea and Manchester United will get it done. I really can't see anyone but them or perhaps Leicester, but their form isn't great at all
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:30 AM »
Ideally would be Sheffield and Wolves, but I'm afraid Chelsea and Manutd will get top4.
RobbieRedman

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:59 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:07:57 AM
Chelsea and Manchester United will get it done
Gerry Attrick

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:24:40 AM »
Who picked Sheffield United and can I have some of what you've had ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:04:23 AM »
Liverpool will scrape 4th on the last day. Chelsea 3rd behind the 2 Manchester giants.
GreatEx

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:10:09 AM »
Yeah, can't see past Chelsea and Man Utd, unfortunately. Damn Arsenal, taking points off Wolves. Still, I'm hoping it's moot because 5th will be good enough.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:13:16 AM »
I just hope that on the final day those two games still have something riding on them, even if it means Leicester are within 3 points of United and could overtake them with a win. Same for Wolves over Chelsea.

United and Chelsea probably the favourites from here but just takes one unexpected result to change things.
Alan_X

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:17:12 AM »
Chelsea definitely. It's between United and Leicester for 4th. Probably United but if Leicester hold their nerve they have United at home on the last day.

If City lose their appeal it's irrelevant anyway as 5th gets Champions League.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:18:07 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:04:23 AM
Liverpool will scrape 4th on the last day. Chelsea 3rd behind the 2 Manchester giants.

I think we will be out of it by then. Chelsea will win the league while we blow the chance of finishing in almighty 6th place, to non relegation threatened Villa, by drawing 0-0 at Hull.
fucking appalled

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:23:38 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:04:23 AM
Liverpool will scrape 4th on the last day. Chelsea 3rd behind the 2 Manchester giants.

Youre having an absolute laugh mate.

You honestly think we take 4th ahead of the Arsenal juggernaut? Im as positive as anyone but youre dreaming.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:25:47 AM »
Heart says Chelsea and Leicester.

Head says, Chelsea and United.
rob19:6

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:29:15 AM »
Chelsea and the Mancs - Leicester have fallen apart and are dropping points too often. Mancs will win all their remaining games up until they finish away at Leicester last day, so that could be the clincher game.
redan

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:43:06 AM »
Yeah Leicester conceding that 93 minute equaliser against Watford a few weeks back will come back to haunt them I think. Losing Ricardo has been a massive blow to them and theyre not the same team without him,

Man United and Chelsea will get it.

Whens Man Citys appeal decision due?

Caligula?

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:47:46 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:17:12 AM
Chelsea definitely. It's between United and Leicester for 4th. Probably United but if Leicester hold their nerve they have United at home on the last day.

If City lose their appeal it's irrelevant anyway as 5th gets Champions League.

You're right, it is irrelevant. Chelsea and Manchester United are absolutely getting CL footy next season and if City's ban gets upheld, one of Leicester or Wolves will represent the Premier League in the competition next season as well. As much as I'd love to see it, either club will be completely unprepared to play in such a competition but that's another topic of discussion anyway.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:53:11 AM »
Quote from: redan on Today at 10:43:06 AM
Whens Man Citys appeal decision due?

First half of this month, apparently.
fucking appalled

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:36 AM »
Still think Leicester can turn it around in the last few games. Thought Tielemens, Perez and Vardy looked quite sharp last night.

It really does show up their squad though. Two full backs and an AM midfielder out and they have to resort to 3 CBs with Ryan Bennett and then Albrighton as a wing back. Not good. Think it was anticipated theyd drop off a little but you cant really justify this level of drop in form. If Rodgers fucks this up its very hard to see him getting any sort of decent job in the future.
Stubby!

Re: Who will grab 3rd and 4th position?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:09:53 AM »
Leicester will be in trouble if anyone looks again at Vardy's roundhouse to the face on Mustafi.
