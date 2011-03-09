Chelsea definitely. It's between United and Leicester for 4th. Probably United but if Leicester hold their nerve they have United at home on the last day.



If City lose their appeal it's irrelevant anyway as 5th gets Champions League.



You're right, it is irrelevant. Chelsea and Manchester United are absolutely getting CL footy next season and if City's ban gets upheld, one of Leicester or Wolves will represent the Premier League in the competition next season as well. As much as I'd love to see it, either club will be completely unprepared to play in such a competition but that's another topic of discussion anyway.