Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July  (Read 13639 times)

Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #880 on: Today at 09:41:22 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:39:13 PM
That's nothing, Robbie Savage just said United have possibly the best squad in the league going forward. No, really.

Oh dear. Well, he is a fucknugget of course.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #881 on: Today at 09:41:32 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:39:18 PM
To hear some people youd think we get them every week.

I have been thinking for a few years now that some pundits are either biased or racist towards foreign players as Salah is branded a diver does he go down easily yes at times but he gets more stick than Vardy, Kane, Sterling, Alli and James now is it. Coincidence the others are all British.

It seems Bruno Fernandes is allowed to do as he pleases even if he is foreign.

To not sound bitter if Henderson did some diving Im sure he wouldnt get the same stick as Mo does.

And United hold the record with Leicester and Palace. The bulk of their penalties were 'won' by Vardy and Andy Johnson. If that was a dark skinned foreigner it would have been a major deal to the point where the refs would have stopped giving them after a few due to his 'reputation'.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:41:48 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:40:52 PM
Kinell you lot. Going on about penalties and the game being fixed.

Get a grip



:D

Doing the very thing you do week in week out. Who'd have thought Andy?  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #883 on: Today at 09:42:38 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:39:13 PM
That's nothing, Robbie Savage just said United have possibly the best squad in the league going forward. No, really.

Am I right in thinking since the restart they drew with a shite Spurs and then have beaten the night of Norwich (after extra time), Brighton, Bournemouth and Villa? Have I missed anyone else?
Online Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #884 on: Today at 09:43:49 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:42:38 PM
Am I right in thinking since the restart they drew with a shite Spurs and then have beaten the night of Norwich (after extra time), Brighton, Bournemouth and Villa? Have I missed anyone else?

Sheff Utd ?

In short they havent played anyone that good really
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #885 on: Today at 09:44:48 PM »
Fucking hell, Matic still playing for them?
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #886 on: Today at 09:46:27 PM »
Another nothing ball by Bruno, but I spurted anyway, mostly from the anticipation. If you lot will excuse me, I am going to go change my union suit.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #887 on: Today at 09:46:29 PM »
Bruno is going to be a special cheat

Hes been at it from day 1

Turned the game here and got them past Norwich In fa cup with constantly breaking up play hitting the floor.

His danger is hes very very good at this. As a player hes nothing near what is being said
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #888 on: Today at 09:48:00 PM »
Oh shit, here comes Fred.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #889 on: Today at 09:48:39 PM »
Liverpool pens 5

United pens 13

Penalty to Liverpool though. :lmao
Online Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #890 on: Today at 09:49:10 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:44:48 PM
Fucking hell, Matic still playing for them?
Just had his contract extended by 3 years. :D
Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #891 on: Today at 09:49:57 PM »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:37:44 PM
During halftime, Rebecca Lowe on NBCSN called Bruno "possibly the greatest January signing in Premier League history."

I am serious. And don't call me Shirley.

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #892 on: Today at 09:50:55 PM »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:37:44 PM
During halftime, Rebecca Lowe on NBCSN called Bruno "possibly the greatest January signing in Premier League history."

I am serious. And don't call me Shirley.

As a result of the penalty he won/stole 😂
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #893 on: Today at 09:52:15 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:46:29 PM
Bruno is going to be a special cheat

Hes been at it from day 1

Turned the game here and got them past Norwich In fa cup with constantly breaking up play hitting the floor.

His danger is hes very very good at this. As a player hes nothing near what is being said

How he won that pen was special for sure.

Grabbed his leg like itd been broken, screaming his head off, despite not being fouled, conned the ref, not that Moss needs much help there.

All the talk of course is about how it wasnt a pen because he fouled the defender, but his cheating and mad reaction to win the pen was as big a factor,
Online Simplexity

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #894 on: Today at 09:52:35 PM »
Have to say Greenwood does look like the real deal. Bruno is simply looking decent due the fact that he is an actual professional footballer as opposed to the likes of Lingard and Pereira.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #895 on: Today at 09:53:39 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:52:15 PM
How he won that pen was special for sure.

Grabbed his leg like itd been broken, screaming his head off, despite not being fouled, conned the ref, not that Moss needs much help there.

All the talk of course is about how it wasnt a pen because he fouled the defender, but his cheating and mad reaction to win the pen was as big a factor,

Imagine him and Richarlison going down together after a challenge, the screams would be heard in Birmingham, Alabama.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #896 on: Today at 09:54:18 PM »
I can definitely see Greenwood playing for one of the big Spanish clubs in the future, if he keeps improving.
Online Something Worse

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #897 on: Today at 09:55:09 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:53:39 PM
Imagine him and Richarlison going down together after a challenge, the screams would be heard in Birmingham, Alabama.

Waking Cameron Poe up from his nap
Online ac

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #898 on: Today at 09:59:31 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:18 PM
I can definitely see Greenwood playing for one of the big Spanish clubs in the future, if he keeps improving.

He looks a bit special. United are unfortunately looking good all of a sudden
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #899 on: Today at 10:00:45 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:34:50 PM
Too easy, again.

Grealish aside, Villa are a very average Championship team. No spine, no character.

I think youre giving Grealish far too much credit. Not convinced by his character either. He has very good ability to retain possession, but his decision making is poor - he passes when he should keep it and vice versa.

Pundits reckon he would flourish in a a better team with better players, but I somehow doubt it. I think hes at Villa for a reason. To me hes the very antithesis of someone like Gini Wijnaldum - one is exceptionally effective, but his industry, simplicity and overall contributions often goes unnoticed; the other is noticed by everyone, but largely ineffective. I know its an unfair comparison given their respective teammates, but thats how I see it.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #900 on: Today at 10:01:18 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 09:59:31 PM
He looks a bit special. United are unfortunately looking good all of a sudden

Does that concern you?  ;D
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #901 on: Today at 10:01:36 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 09:59:31 PM
He looks a bit special. United are unfortunately looking good all of a sudden

Don't worry it's yet another false dawn. Seen it all before.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #902 on: Today at 10:03:19 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 09:59:31 PM
He looks a bit special. United are unfortunately looking good all of a sudden

Yeah, it reminds me of when they won four in a row under Moyes and how that was a turning point in their trajectory under him.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #903 on: Today at 10:04:04 PM »
Wtf is moss on

Thats a free kick then you fat twat
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #904 on: Today at 10:04:05 PM »
Fred booked for being Fred.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #905 on: Today at 10:05:08 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:03:19 PM
Yeah, it reminds me of when they won four in a row under Moyes and how that was a turning point in their trajectory under him.

Well you say that but theres a very real chance now that this United vintage could yet surpass Moyess points tally and then youre going to look very silly indeed.
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #906 on: Today at 10:06:20 PM »
Shaw is nearly as fat as Moss.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #907 on: Today at 10:06:21 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:00:45 PM
I think youre giving Grealish far too much credit. Not convinced by his character either. He has very good ability to retain possession, but his decision making is poor - he passes when he should keep it and vice versa.

Pundits reckon he would flourish in a a better team with better players, but I somehow doubt it. I think hes at Villa for a reason. To me hes the very antithesis of someone like Gini Wijnaldum - one is exceptionally effective, but his industry, simplicity and overall contributions often goes unnoticed; the other is noticed by everyone, but largely ineffective. I know its an unfair comparison given their respective teammates, but thats how I see it.
I totally agree, not seen much of him but what I have seen he's not been very impressive. Yes it could be because his team mates are shite and he's on another level or it could be because his talent doesn't quite fit the hype
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #908 on: Today at 10:07:45 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:00:45 PM
I think youre giving Grealish far too much credit. Not convinced by his character either. He has very good ability to retain possession, but his decision making is poor - he passes when he should keep it and vice versa.

I don't - he's a Premier League player, which is more than can be said for the vast majority of their squad.

Quote
Pundits reckon he would flourish in a a better team with better players, but I somehow doubt it. I think hes at Villa for a reason. To me hes the very antithesis of someone like Gini Wijnaldum - one is exceptionally effective, but his industry, simplicity and overall contributions often goes unnoticed; the other is noticed by everyone, but largely ineffective. I know its an unfair comparison given their respective teammates, but thats how I see it.

Because they wouldn't sell to Spurs a couple of seasons ago, he helped get them promoted and then was happy to stay another season in the Premier League. He will improve in a better team, I don't know who that will be but he's better than what he's working with at Villa.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #909 on: Today at 10:09:38 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:39:13 PM
That's nothing, Robbie Savage just said United have possibly the best squad in the league going forward. No, really.

They have a huge squad, to be honest.

My description of it would be bloated.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #910 on: Today at 10:11:36 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:52:15 PM
How he won that pen was special for sure.

Grabbed his leg like itd been broken, screaming his head off, despite not being fouled, conned the ref, not that Moss needs much help there.

All the talk of course is about how it wasnt a pen because he fouled the defender, but his cheating and mad reaction to win the pen was as big a factor,

Hw does it non stop all game. Buys free kicks all over the pitch

Its a constant in Portugal. Unwatchable

Hes brought it here and its making a huge difference. Refs have to savvy up to him
Online thaddeus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #911 on: Today at 10:12:58 PM »
I'm a bit late to the party but that penalty award was terrible.  Fernandes had already left the ball behind before the contact in his attempted roulette.  He was clearly looking for the penalty by jumping into the defender.  Then the calf holding when the only contact was his studs into the defender's shin  :butt

Jon Moss being useless isn't really news.  I'm a bit surprised he's got another Man U game so recently after giving them one soft and one utterly ridiculous penalty against Spurs.  At least on that occasion VAR overruled the latter.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #912 on: Today at 10:13:21 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 09:59:31 PM
He looks a bit special. United are unfortunately looking good all of a sudden
there's not a single one of their players that would get in our first XI
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #913 on: Today at 10:17:16 PM »
Online slaphead

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #914 on: Today at 10:18:39 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:13:21 PM
there's not a single one of their players that would get in our first XI

I dunno. Incase you haven't heard, Maguire is better than Van Dik, and Wan Basaka is better than Trent because he has made more tackles, and De Gea is still the best keeper in the world.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #915 on: Today at 10:19:52 PM »
Can't believe we're 34 pts ahead of this relentless footballing machine, possibly the best the game has yet witnessed.

Sometimes the table clearly does lie.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #916 on: Today at 10:22:31 PM »
Geoff Shreeves absolutely embarrassingly verbally blowing Pogback and United there fucking hell hahahahaha.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #917 on: Today at 10:22:38 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:18:39 PM
I dunno. Incase you haven't heard, Maguire is better than Van Dik, and Wan Basaka is better than Trent because he has made more tackles, and De Gea is still the best keeper in the world.
my bad, apologies, those three aside I meant!
Online slaphead

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #918 on: Today at 10:24:44 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:22:38 PM
my bad, apologies, those three aside I meant!

That's ok  :P
I got a text off a manc to say Greenwood will be the best player in the world in 2 years, and he's already on a level with Salah. What do you say to that ?  I just replied with the standard "champions".
