Bruno is going to be a special cheat
Hes been at it from day 1
Turned the game here and got them past Norwich In fa cup with constantly breaking up play hitting the floor.
His danger is hes very very good at this. As a player hes nothing near what is being said
How he won that pen was special for sure.
Grabbed his leg like itd been broken, screaming his head off, despite not being fouled, conned the ref, not that Moss needs much help there.
All the talk of course is about how it wasnt a pen because he fouled the defender, but his cheating and mad reaction to win the pen was as big a factor,