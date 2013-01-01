« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July  (Read 5496 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,924
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #400 on: Today at 06:34:15 PM »
Nice effort from Neves, hit the bar.  Wolves need to do more though, not really been impressing so far apart from a couple moments.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #401 on: Today at 06:42:44 PM »
Shelvey having one of those games.
Logged

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #402 on: Today at 06:47:35 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 06:20:53 PM
Weird dig at Rafa from BT ??
what was said?
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,776
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #403 on: Today at 06:50:25 PM »
Watching the West Ham game - the commentator said in her opinion Yarmelenko is the best in the league at cutting in from the right on his left foot  :o
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 