Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July  (Read 2808 times)

cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #200 on: Today at 09:10:29 PM
Don't think that was a foul by Iheanacho in the build up to the disallowed goal, thought the defender tried to block him and fell over after it failed.

Leicester are really poor, they hugely overperformed early in the season and expectations were raised far beyond what was reasonable. They really lack creativity and a cutting edge beyond turning teams round for Vardy to run on to
davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #201 on: Today at 09:14:45 PM
He struggled with the Champions League step up with us too, the nadir being that absolute farce of a team in Madrid. He did well in Scotland (admittedly with the biggest team and no real competition after the Rangers problems), but seems to struggle against the top class teams.

Played a blinder with the contract mind.
vicar

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #202 on: Today at 09:15:23 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:10:29 PM
Don't think that was a foul by Iheanacho in the build up to the disallowed goal, thought the defender tried to block him and fell over after it failed.

Leicester are really poor, they hugely overperformed early in the season and expectations were raised far beyond what was reasonable. They really lack creativity and a cutting edge beyond turning teams round for Vardy to run on to

Thats what I thought, but all replays have been so far away I can't tell. No one seems keen to look at it again on telly.
He protested but not very vigorously I guess, so maybe it was right 
Last Edit: Today at 09:17:10 PM by vicar
deFacto

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #203 on: Today at 09:16:44 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:08:46 PM
Think it's the opposite personally, he's quick to abandon what had worked and starts searching for short term fixes. Like 3 at the back. As the form drops off the quality of football becomes much worse too. We were awful stodgy at the end and Leicester are going the same way.

I'm not talking about formations, and in this case he's played the same way for the last 15 matches except these last two matches where's he's changed things. What I mean is more of during the game.
Zizou

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #204 on: Today at 09:17:06 PM
Is it a Brendan thing, or is this Leicester team just not that good? They've got a few bright spots, but man for man they're a lot weaker than all their top 4 (or even top six) rivals, on paper at least.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #205 on: Today at 09:17:50 PM
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:09:32 PM
Still waiting for a proper replay of that disallowed Leicester goal. did the ars player not try to block him first?

Looked a bit soft to me but then I have just signed Ihenacho for my Fantasy Football team.

Can see why he changed to 3 at the back of his full backs are all unavailable. Thought Leicester actually carried the bigger threat until Arsenal scored but since then Arsenal have looked like they can score more. Few more goals in this game.
howes hound

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:19:42 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:10:29 PM
. They really lack creativity and a cutting edge beyond turning teams round for Vardy to run on to

Without Maddison on his game, they're a one-trick pony.
Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:22:56 PM
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 09:17:06 PM
Is it a Brendan thing, or is this Leicester team just not that good? They've got a few bright spots, but man for man they're a lot weaker than all their top 4 (or even top six) rivals, on paper at least.

I'd say a bit of both.

They were too reliant on Vardy to carry their goal threat before Rodgers took over there, it hasn't been addressed. They're missing Ricardo as well.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:23:36 PM
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 09:17:06 PM
Is it a Brendan thing, or is this Leicester team just not that good? They've got a few bright spots, but man for man they're a lot weaker than all their top 4 (or even top six) rivals, on paper at least.

They do have a good starting 11, problem is - the fall off after that is significant - like tonight they dont have either first choice fullbacks. No Madisson, also Tielemans isn't really looking anything like the player he did when on loan.

Concern as well is that Rodgers insisted on taking that Lee Congerton with him from Celtic, and his transfer record is well - eratic to put it kindly, so their fans seem concerned about that going into the transfer window considering how important it is they strengthen the squad.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:25:12 PM
They shouldnt still have the likes of Morgan, Fuchs and Albrighton there as squad players, but then if you go and blow an entire budget on Ayoze fucking Perez, your squad is going to be weak.
davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #210 on: Today at 09:25:36 PM
Some top class snide time wasting there for Arsenal with a free kick in midfield. About 5 different arsenal players knocked it to each other whilst trying to waste time and gain some yards but none of them officially taking the kick.
MJD-L4

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #211 on: Today at 09:25:43 PM
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 09:17:06 PM
Is it a Brendan thing, or is this Leicester team just not that good? They've got a few bright spots, but man for man they're a lot weaker than all their top 4 (or even top six) rivals, on paper at least.

The leicester first 11 is pretty decent when everyone's fit. I think they've got a better first team than Chelsea just about but if United had a somewhat adequate manager they'd be comfortably in top 4 ahead of Leicester with the squad they've got..

I just see Rodgers as a manager with very little depth who doesn't seem to have the tactical acumen to be able to change a game when things aren't going his way.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:27:22 PM
Good save again from Schmeicel, that free kick took a deflection.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:28:24 PM
Kolasinac is a really annoying player - spends time rolling around when hardly touched
