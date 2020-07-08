« previous next »
Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020

Thanks for the OP. This lot are pretty much safe now so who knows how theyll play. On the beach? Shackles off? Either way, we should beat them if were focused.

Id give Neco a start, Milner at LB, Captain, Keita and Ox in the middle, Minamino and Origi up top with Salah. Gini, Fab, Curtis, Harvey and Firmino to come off the bench
Games are coming thick and fast right now we seem to play all the time
Thanks for the OP. This lot are pretty much safe now so who knows how theyll play. On the beach? Shackles off? Either way, we should beat them if were focused.

Id give Neco a start, Milner at LB, Captain, Keita and Ox in the middle, Minamino and Origi up top with Salah. Gini, Fab, Curtis, Harvey and Firmino to come off the bench

Given how poor we looked with a handful of changes in the first half at home against Villa, I'd be stunned if we were rotating like that. No chance whatsoever.

Neco might get a game at RB or LB but we certainly won't rest both of them. Reckon Hendo and Gini start with one of Keita/Ox/Jones. Minamino might get a start up front with Bobby and Mane/Salah.
Hoping for another performance here like the one where Emre Can played centre back.

Can and Gini in a back 3 wasnt it?
Zamora? Brighton could certainly use a proven goalscorer.

If the ball hits your head and your sat in zz, thats Zamora.....
Our away from is really poor since the start of the year. Need to set the tone for next season by winning here and at Emirates.

Winning like the way we won at the King Power in December 2019 will be really nice.
Our away from is really poor since the start of the year. Need to set the tone for next season by winning here and at Emirates.

Winning like the way we won at the King Power in December 2019 will be really nice.

We don't need to do anything. We set the tone for next year by winning the league with 7 games to go, which is a record.

This fixation about setting the tone or sending a message for next season is baffling given what this team has just achieved. The rest of this season means fuck all for next year.

We don't need to do anything. We set the tone for next year by winning the league with 7 games to go, which is a record.

This fixation about setting the tone or sending a message for next season is baffling given what this team has just achieved. The rest of this season means fuck all for next year.

So you do not believe in momentum and pressure? There is no harm in acknowledging that we have been poor away from home this year. It wont be good pressure if we do not win our last games of the season and then we have a tough start next season maybe at Emptyhad/OT on the second game of the season.
So you do not believe in momentum and pressure?

Pressure always exists at this club. Pressure has been on these players for the last several years, particularly as each year has gone as they've raised their own standards and expectations. What they do for the rest of the season has no bearing for next season, because and this is a huge factor, we've won the league.



It's Cityesque from the other week ''new season starts now'' after they beat us, only for them to follow it up with an embarrassing defeat to Soton. They mean slightly more than pre-season fixtures, as we'll get points for them and perhaps potentially set new records, but aside from that, like pre-season games they mean fuck all for next year.


We've played 7 games away from home in the league this calendar year. We lost 2, drew 1, and won 4. Hardly cause for concern given the context, who we played, when we played, and the fact that we had to travel half way across the world to play in another competition leading up to this calendar year.

So no, the reminder of the season has no bearing on next year, it will be just as difficult as it always is, and there will be just as much pressure on us to perform regardless, Also because there will be another break in between the end of this season and the start of next season, so whatever form you have goes out the window as you have to start all over again.




