So you do not believe in momentum and pressure?

Pressure always exists at this club. Pressure has been on these players for the last several years, particularly as each year has gone as they've raised their own standards and expectations. What they do for the rest of the season has no bearing for next season, because and this is a huge factor, we've won the league.It's Cityesque from the other week ''new season starts now'' after they beat us, only for them to follow it up with an embarrassing defeat to Soton. They mean slightly more than pre-season fixtures, as we'll get points for them and perhaps potentially set new records, but aside from that, like pre-season games they mean fuck all for next year.We've played 7 games away from home in the league this calendar year. We lost 2, drew 1, and won 4. Hardly cause for concern given the context, who we played, when we played, and the fact that we had to travel half way across the world to play in another competition leading up to this calendar year.So no, the reminder of the season has no bearing on next year, it will be just as difficult as it always is, and there will be just as much pressure on us to perform regardless, Also because there will be another break in between the end of this season and the start of next season, so whatever form you have goes out the window as you have to start all over again.