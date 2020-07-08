BRIGHTON V LIVERPOOL, THE AMEX STADIUM, 8 JULY, 20:15 KICK OFF
Before we start, I have a confession to make. I was a doubter, not a believer.
I knew Jurgen Klopp was a terrific appointment but at the time I was plumping for Ancelotti, someone whod won things all over the world including in England. Klopps Dortmund team had been thrilling, but the tale of injuries and the best players leaving before the teams potential could be unleashed sounded disconcertingly familiar. I was anxious as to whether someone who'd never managed in this league could make that transition. Most of all, I was disconcerted by the massive level of enthusiasm and afraid that if this appointment didnt work then nothing would or could, that it would break something intrinsic in the club's spirit and that we would carry on indefinitely as a nearly team winning the occasional cup and playing good football but never reaching the pinnacle.
The last league title winning season is the first I remember with any clarity. There were individual games that stuck in the mind, but more than that it was the players: Barnes skill, Rushies goals, Alan Hansen looking like a school prefect in adult form, Ronnie Rosenthal, the goal machine whod been plucked from nowhere, and Glenn Hysen, someone who was so good at football he could play in the best team in the country despite being an old man (when youre seven years old everyone with grey hair is an old man). I fell in love with the game that year and got my mom to cut a nine out of white cloth so I could stick it on the back of my replica top and dress up as Ian Rush for Purim. But then, following that last golden autumn in 1990, came the 30 years of drought.
Looking back, its amazing to see how many legends and magicians we saw that never got to win the title with us: Macca, Robbie, Owen still our only Ballon dor winner Sami, Carra, Gary Mac, Luis Garcia (he drinks sangria), Xabi, Mascherano, El Nino, Lucas, Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho (but thanks for the money) and most of all, Stevie Gerrard, our very own Roy of the Rovers - there are some who think that was A Problem
, but they have hearts full of bitterness and doodoo in their souls. And that's before you get on to the great managers, each special in their own way: Roy Evans, Ged, Rafa, Rodgers, and of course King Kenny.
So many incredible moments stick in the mind from those years: Robbies four-minute hat-trick against Arsenal, capping the longest season with a nine-goal thriller against mighty Alaves, thumping four past Real and the Mancs in the space of a week, the glorious spring of 2014 when the barriers of what seemed possible on the pitch seemed to evaporate, and most of all that amazing run to Istanbul that culminated in the Greatest Game in Champions League History.
But for many of us, it was the disappointments that dug in and lingered: the losing finals against Milan, Sevilla and Real, and the abortive title runs in 1997, 2002, 2009 and 2014. Sitting in a shit sports bar watching the team capitulate to Bradford (Bradford!) on the last day of the season to miss out on the Champions League, knowing theyd technically been in a position to win the league a month earlier. Sitting in a different but also divey pub in 2014 after Palace had scraped a draw and a table of Arsenal fans are jeering you. After a while you realise youre still living in hope but no longer expectation. You find you can't emotionally commit as much as you used to because you cant bear the pain of getting hurt again.
But that was the past, I was wrong and almost everyone else was right. BOOM.
The last five years have been a flurry of excitement, but behind the landmark results the second legs against Dortmund and Barcelona, the thumpings weve handed out to City (when it mattered), the glorious sixth European Cup theres been steady growth. Positions have been strengthened one at a time, world class players have come in and hit the ground running, young prospects have emerged from the reserves to stake claims in the first team and those considered second tier have stepped up to blossom into genuinely world class players. More than that, the whole team is underpinned by a terrific team spirit and a steely determination reminiscent of the legendary sides of old, and we as a fanbase have collectively gone from doubters to believers. These players will deservedly get the acclaim for what could still be a record-breaking season, but Klopp deserves his place in the hallowed halls of Liverpool legends. Not only for the silverware, but because he reminded us who we are.
But this season isn't over yet. We have a game again this Wednesday.
The title may be sewn up but the all-time points record is still up for grabs. Brighton have played four since theyve come back, winning against Arsenal and Norwich, holding Leicester to a 0-0 and losing by three goals to the mancs. Theyre in decent form but given how dire given the bottom four have looked, 36 points should be enough and hopefully theyll be on the beach for this one. Two Van Dijk headers in the first half got us a 2-1 win in the Anfield game in November, which will probably be best remembered for Alisson being sent off after sprinting out of the box and blocking a shot with his hands. We looked very shaky against City and largely unininspiring against Everton and Villa, but great against Palace, and we know what this team can do. PREDICTED LINEUPS
Its difficult to say how well line up as there technically isnt much on the line. Jones and Williams have both looked good and I actually expect both to start. Shaqiris fit again, and he and Minamino are both outside bets for the front three. We looked much better once Hendo and Gini came on yesterday, and injury permitting they're both dead certs for the starting XI. I dont know if itll be this game, but I also wouldnt be surprised if Klopp uses a couple of the remaining matches to try out something new, similar to the way we experimented with a 4-2-4 at the close of 2017-18. But I expect it'll be something like this:The Reds
Alisson
Williams/Trent
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson/Milner
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jones/Keita
Salah/Shaqiri
Firmino
Mane/Minamino
Brighton experimented with five at the back against Man United and it didnt go well. Theyve tried two up front at times but I expect them to revert to a 4-5-1 for this, let us keep possession and try and get us on the break. Like every other bottom half team since Norwich in August. Ex-Chelsea youth player Lampteys looked good at right back but hes still only 20, while two more young prospects Alexis Mac Allister and Aaron Connolly have also got minutes lately.The Seagulls
Ryan
Montoya/Lamptey
Webster
Dunk
Burn
Pröpper
Bissouma
Groß
Mooy
Trossard
Maupay
Basically, Im confident. Aren't we all? Lets get a result and leave this season on a high before we begin preparing for new adventures in the autumn.