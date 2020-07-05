Please
Topic: Penalties (Read 339 times)
cdav
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,799
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Penalties
«
on:
July 5, 2020, 04:58:31 PM
Why do we get so many fewer than other teams?
What do we need to actually get one?
Illmatic
Believer
Posts: 1,734
Re: Penalties
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:06:35 PM »
In 13/14 we were awarded the most in the PL that season it is true that in recent seasons we have been awarded less than should have but I'm not sure what to make of it really other than the fact the standard of refereeing is incredibly poor.
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin
