« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Penalties  (Read 339 times)

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Penalties
« on: July 5, 2020, 04:58:31 PM »
Why do we get so many fewer than other teams?

What do we need to actually get one?
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
Re: Penalties
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:35 PM »
In 13/14 we were awarded the most in the PL that season it is true that in recent seasons we have been awarded less than should have but I'm not sure what to make of it really other than the fact the standard of refereeing is incredibly poor.     
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 