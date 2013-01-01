« previous next »
New HP Printer

New HP Printer
Yesterday at 04:02:05 PM
I am having to replace my old HP Deskjet 1510 printer, usually I would replace like for like with the same model, but that's not possible. Can anyone recommend a printer which is similar? Thanks.
Re: New HP Printer
Yesterday at 11:01:23 PM
I bought a HP 4502 all in one printer a good while back and its been excellent, still get them on Amazon I think about £50.
Re: New HP Printer
Yesterday at 11:51:14 PM
We recently bought an HP Envy 5000 (I think) and evening for an idiot like me its really good to use. Can print via an app on my phone, or via the laptop and can get ink automatically ordered when its running low.
Re: New HP Printer
Today at 06:54:43 AM
Thanks guys. There seem to be a lot of offers about supplying the inks for a certain amount of time on Amazon at the moment. Will probably pick one of those, pretty sure there not doing the 1510 anymore.
