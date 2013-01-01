Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Topic:
New HP Printer
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Believer
Posts: 43,214
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
New HP Printer
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:05 PM »
I am having to replace my old HP Deskjet 1510 printer, usually I would replace like for like with the same model, but that's not possible. Can anyone recommend a printer which is similar? Thanks.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
WhoHe
Believer
Posts: 2,060
Re: New HP Printer
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:23 PM »
I bought a HP 4502 all in one printer a good while back and its been excellent, still get them on Amazon I think about £50.
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 78,338
Poultry in Motion
Re: New HP Printer
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:14 PM »
We recently bought an HP Envy 5000 (I think) and evening for an idiot like me its really good to use. Can print via an app on my phone, or via the laptop and can get ink automatically ordered when its running low.
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 PM
people like big dick nick.
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 43,214
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New HP Printer
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:54:43 AM »
Thanks guys. There seem to be a lot of offers about supplying the inks for a certain amount of time on Amazon at the moment. Will probably pick one of those, pretty sure there not doing the 1510 anymore.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Topic:
New HP Printer
