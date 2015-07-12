« previous next »
PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Yesterday at 06:30:36 PM
Gomez continues to flatter to deceive for me. Doesnt win enough in the air and some of his decision making is awful. Hes some way to go to be a commanding centre half.
Is this post serious ?? One of the best young centre-backs in the world  ??? .
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Glad we got the 3 pts in the end and am made up for Jones, the end of a great week for him.

Obviously another poor show from the team, but we looked better after the subs and that's when the goal went in. Hope this can get us back playing well - we just want to see us relax and play with freedom.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:22:08 PM
Nice to hear that Jones managed to get himself a goal today. Although having looked at the lineup and subs, nil points for Kloppo not throwing on Elliott and Andy Lonergan to up their medal eligibility.

Am curious about the eligibility criteria for medal of the players at the moment. Which of the subs need more games etc?.

FWIW didnt watch the game (woke up late....)...is fact Origi a left footer and one of only a handful we have in the team? (Salah,Robbo,shaq..any more?) ...maybe he is played to keep the balance so to say (irrespective of the dropoff when he plays out wide).?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
I was glad that Naby was left in the game when Hendo, Gini and Bobby were brought in. His display deserved those additional minutes. A brilliant assist to Mane to break the deadlock
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
The final result marks a fairly routine home win for the Reds. An uncharacteristic start, with AV making a few inroads, but fresh legs and experienced quality added to the lineup after the substitutions made all the difference. I was delighted to see Curtis get a goal, with a lovely assist from Mo, who made it his job to provide for his young team mate. I was also very satisfied to see Naby's game, with a great assist as icing on the cake. I am sure we will see a lot more from Naby now. Finally, how good was it to see Pepe sweeping up at the back on the Anfield turf? A true servant of the club, and would have got a lovely welcome from the home crowd, if there had been one.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Don't think enough has been made of the weather conditions on our performance, especially in the first half when it looked like everything we were doing was being held up. Mane mentioned it straight away in his post match interview, as did Klopp.

Found it bizarre how quickly both the officials and the TV coverage glossed over Salah's penalty appeal in the first half. Looked stonewall to me. Sky didn't even review if at half time yet showed countless replays of the Villa player clearly initiating contact to try and win one.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Looked very average until the subs then the midfield started clicking. Good win! Onwards
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
The penalty shout in the second half was more blatant
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Looks like their minds are far away on a beach already! 
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Hard fought win that would had us biting our nails if it was a close title race and we hadnt clinched it.

Nice of Villa to give us a guard of honour.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:36:46 AM
Hard fought win that would had us biting our nails if it was a close title race and we hadnt clinched it.

Nice of Villa to give us a guard of honour.

Odd seeing John Terry participating and smiling about it too.

I'm...starting to like him?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:05:52 AM
Odd seeing John Terry participating and smiling about it too.

I'm...starting to like him?
.. wash your mouth out!
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Credit to Ian Wright for calling out the media bullshit that followed the match at the Etihad. On this match lovely first goal for Mane. Delighted to see Keita involved. Second goal was a great moment for Curtis Jones. Would be special if we could win our remaining two home fixtures.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:05:52 AM
Odd seeing John Terry participating and smiling about it too.

I'm...starting to like him?
I've definitely not loathed him since he turned up at Anfield for that charity match and took the banter in good part.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: norecat on Today at 07:48:34 AM
Credit to Ian Wright for calling out the media bullshit that followed the match at the Etihad. On this match lovely first goal for Mane. Delighted to see Keita involved. Second goal was a great moment for Curtis Jones. Would be special if we could win our remaining two home fixtures.

Ah he's got a soft spot for us - would've loved to see him play for us way back when.

Anyhoo - should've beaten Villa HEY we did anyway so there you have it.



Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:05:07 PM
What's all they hype about Jack Grealish about? If he was Jacko Grealisio he'd be a massive disappointment
I think McGinn is a better and more effective player, myslef. Grealish is often slow with the play and doesn't always see the bigger picture around him.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:05:52 AM
Odd seeing John Terry participating and smiling about it too.

I'm...starting to like him?
Heard some very unpleasant stuff about the guy in terms of his personal life...not for me, Clive.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
Chuffed for Jones, think he looks a player.

Always impressed with his workrate when he plays (And Williams too btw). Can't wait to see him play larger portions of games to see how long he can keep it up.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:31:33 AM
Heard some very unpleasant stuff about the guy in terms of his personal life...not for me, Clive.
No way what did you hear
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: DG on Today at 09:05:41 AM
No way what did you hear
Just stuff...not going to sully RAWK with unprovable muck. But it's not great.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Naby continues to impress
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:31:33 AM
Heard some very unpleasant stuff about the guy in terms of his personal life...not for me, Clive.

Really? How did he manage to keep this all under wraps for so long?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:26:14 AM
I think McGinn is a better and more effective player, myslef. Grealish is often slow with the play and doesn't always see the bigger picture around him.
I like Grealish but agree that McGinn is the better player. Any team in around top half should be all over him.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:18:33 AM
Just stuff...not going to sully RAWK with unprovable muck. But it's not great.

There plenty of provable muck that show what a c*nt he is anyway ;D
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:27:34 AM
Really? How did he manage to keep this all under wraps for so long?

;D

His mum took all the limelight, clearly.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:32:24 AM
;D

His mum took all the limelight, clearly.

And the rest.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Watching Curtis's goal again (thanks to the official site for putting it up for free!), and Hendo has 2 fantastic touches in the buildup - the first, to collect the ball in his stride when it's just slightly behind him, and then the second being the little fake he makes before passing it out to Robbo. Love you, Hendo.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:27:34 AM
Really? How did he manage to keep this all under wraps for so long?
I know, right? He's had a great PR operation behind him for years.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 08:44:14 PM
Who was the Captain at the start of the match? Virgil?
Yeh - order seems to be Hendo --> Milner ---> Virgil ---> Gini

Not sure who would get it if all four of those were absent. Lallana maybe, until he leaves. Then maybe whoever has been at the club the longest
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
One thing that annoyed me yesterday was Villas away kit. I suffer from red green colour blindness and it becomes hard work watching.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Good performance in the second half. The openings were there, we just had to put together the right passes to make some chances.

The whole team looked poor in the first half, but I was mainly disappointed in Oxlade-Chamberlain. I was expecting a lot from him yesterday and nothing he tried seemed to come off unfortunately.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Find the hate for Carragher a bit weird to be honest, he clearly wants us to win and was one of the first on TV cracking the champagne out when we won the league. As with all pundits he comes out with some cliched shite at times, the comment about Salah having a reputation for diving was unnecessary (although not actually inaccurate, he does have a reputation for diving although Id argue that it is built off conjecture for the most part.)I agree that probably part of the reason Salah has this diving reputation is because of pundits going on about it all the time so it is unhelpful.

Everytime were on TV I come in here to see the commentator getting absolute pelters, its someone talking about a football match, I find it odd that it winds people up so much!
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:06:23 PM
...

Everytime were on TV I come in here to see the commentator getting absolute pelters, its someone talking about a football match, I find it odd that it winds people up so much!

Really?  :wave

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
that was laboured but this team just keep grinding out the results. That how we got here in the first place.

thigh gaps are nice but i do like seeing us still having that 23 point gap ;D
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:06:23 PM
Find the hate for Carragher a bit weird to be honest, he clearly wants us to win and was one of the first on TV cracking the champagne out when we won the league. As with all pundits he comes out with some cliched shite at times, the comment about Salah having a reputation for diving was unnecessary (although not actually inaccurate, he does have a reputation for diving although Id argue that it is built off conjecture for the most part.)I agree that probably part of the reason Salah has this diving reputation is because of pundits going on about it all the time so it is unhelpful.

Everytime were on TV I come in here to see the commentator getting absolute pelters, its someone talking about a football match, I find it odd that it winds people up so much!

Hes probably the tv punditry version of those fans who slag the team off to high heavens and call Jürgen Klopp clueless in the half time threads when its 0-0 :D

Luckily I dont have to listen to him much during actual games. To be honest, he just irrates me beause well - hes REALLY irritating! The whole banter thing he and Neville have going is just so childishly tedious, and I can imagine hed be really grating for non Liverpool fans too, as hes so in your face.  So basically, a lot of people dont like him Im guessing!
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:06:23 PM
Find the hate for Carragher a bit weird to be honest, he clearly wants us to win and was one of the first on TV cracking the champagne out when we won the league. As with all pundits he comes out with some cliched shite at times, the comment about Salah having a reputation for diving was unnecessary (although not actually inaccurate, he does have a reputation for diving although Id argue that it is built off conjecture for the most part.)I agree that probably part of the reason Salah has this diving reputation is because of pundits going on about it all the time so it is unhelpful.

Everytime were on TV I come in here to see the commentator getting absolute pelters, its someone talking about a football match, I find it odd that it winds people up so much!
From a personal point of view I don't hate Carragher, but I feel he tries too hard to come across neutral sometimes and as such doesn't push back when perhaps he should.

The Salah thing frustrates me because it is a media construct which looks like it has affected the way referees treat him. Given that, its hardly surprising that people go off on one when they hear commentators talking bollocks, because if they push a line hard enough it can become an accepted truth.

All I want is Salah to be treated the same as the likes of Kane Vardy Sterling etc. Salah is one of the fastest, most quick footed players and the amount of times he is virtually assaulted and nothing is given is a fucking disgrace. Yet when Kane, Vardy etc. "win" an pen, it's called "being clever"

It's bollocks and it needs calling out.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Hes probably the tv punditry version of those fans who slag the team off to high heavens and call Jürgen Klopp clueless in the half time threads when its 0-0 :D

Luckily I dont have to listen to him much during actual games. To be honest, he just irrates me beause well - hes REALLY irritating! The whole banter thing he and Neville have going is just so childishly tedious, and I can imagine hed be really grating for non Liverpool fans too, as hes so in your face.  So basically, a lot of people dont like him Im guessing!

Quite right, just look at the forums for that at HT - nothing to do with pundits at all

To the thread I hope Villa keep falling to their petty bottom feeding level, pricks
