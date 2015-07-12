Find the hate for Carragher a bit weird to be honest, he clearly wants us to win and was one of the first on TV cracking the champagne out when we won the league. As with all pundits he comes out with some cliched shite at times, the comment about Salah having a reputation for diving was unnecessary (although not actually inaccurate, he does have a reputation for diving although Id argue that it is built off conjecture for the most part.)I agree that probably part of the reason Salah has this diving reputation is because of pundits going on about it all the time so it is unhelpful.



Everytime were on TV I come in here to see the commentator getting absolute pelters, its someone talking about a football match, I find it odd that it winds people up so much!