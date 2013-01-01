The final result marks a fairly routine home win for the Reds. An uncharacteristic start, with AV making a few inroads, but fresh legs and experienced quality added to the lineup after the substitutions made all the difference. I was delighted to see Curtis get a goal, with a lovely assist from Mo, who made it his job to provide for his young team mate. I was also very satisfied to see Naby's game, with a great assist as icing on the cake. I am sure we will see a lot more from Naby now. Finally, how good was it to see Pepe sweeping up at the back on the Anfield turf? A true servant of the club, and would have got a lovely welcome from the home crowd, if there had been one.