Author Topic: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones  (Read 8060 times)

Offline Dynasty

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 PM
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Yesterday at 06:30:36 PM
Gomez continues to flatter to deceive for me. Doesnt win enough in the air and some of his decision making is awful. Hes some way to go to be a commanding centre half.
Is this post serious ?? One of the best young centre-backs in the world  ??? .
Last Edit: Today at 12:21:47 AM by Dynasty
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #321 on: Today at 12:47:01 AM
Glad we got the 3 pts in the end and am made up for Jones, the end of a great week for him.

Obviously another poor show from the team, but we looked better after the subs and that's when the goal went in. Hope this can get us back playing well - we just want to see us relax and play with freedom.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #322 on: Today at 01:02:01 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:22:08 PM
Nice to hear that Jones managed to get himself a goal today. Although having looked at the lineup and subs, nil points for Kloppo not throwing on Elliott and Andy Lonergan to up their medal eligibility.

Am curious about the eligibility criteria for medal of the players at the moment. Which of the subs need more games etc?.

FWIW didnt watch the game (woke up late....)...is fact Origi a left footer and one of only a handful we have in the team? (Salah,Robbo,shaq..any more?) ...maybe he is played to keep the balance so to say (irrespective of the dropoff when he plays out wide).?
Offline MNAA

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #323 on: Today at 01:17:45 AM
I was glad that Naby was left in the game when Hendo, Gini and Bobby were brought in. His display deserved those additional minutes. A brilliant assist to Mane to break the deadlock
Offline Willy Poolman

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #324 on: Today at 01:20:15 AM
The final result marks a fairly routine home win for the Reds. An uncharacteristic start, with AV making a few inroads, but fresh legs and experienced quality added to the lineup after the substitutions made all the difference. I was delighted to see Curtis get a goal, with a lovely assist from Mo, who made it his job to provide for his young team mate. I was also very satisfied to see Naby's game, with a great assist as icing on the cake. I am sure we will see a lot more from Naby now. Finally, how good was it to see Pepe sweeping up at the back on the Anfield turf? A true servant of the club, and would have got a lovely welcome from the home crowd, if there had been one.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #325 on: Today at 01:25:27 AM
Don't think enough has been made of the weather conditions on our performance, especially in the first half when it looked like everything we were doing was being held up. Mane mentioned it straight away in his post match interview, as did Klopp.

Found it bizarre how quickly both the officials and the TV coverage glossed over Salah's penalty appeal in the first half. Looked stonewall to me. Sky didn't even review if at half time yet showed countless replays of the Villa player clearly initiating contact to try and win one.
Last Edit: Today at 01:27:25 AM by LovelyCushionedHeader
Offline Chakan

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #326 on: Today at 01:38:39 AM
Looked very average until the subs then the midfield started clicking. Good win! Onwards
Offline newterp

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #327 on: Today at 01:38:43 AM
The penalty shout in the second half was more blatant
Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #328 on: Today at 01:43:27 AM
Looks like their minds are far away on a beach already! 
Online Number 7

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #329 on: Today at 04:36:46 AM
Hard fought win that would had us biting our nails if it was a close title race and we hadnt clinched it.

Nice of Villa to give us a guard of honour.
Online Something Worse

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #330 on: Today at 05:05:52 AM
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:36:46 AM
Hard fought win that would had us biting our nails if it was a close title race and we hadnt clinched it.

Nice of Villa to give us a guard of honour.

Odd seeing John Terry participating and smiling about it too.

I'm...starting to like him?
