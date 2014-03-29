« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July  (Read 12976 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #600 on: Today at 08:35:55 PM »
Alex Iwobi doing another fine Invisible Man impression.
AHA!

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #601 on: Today at 08:37:05 PM »
Bloody hell, Id forgotten they still had Jerry Mina  :lmao Hes terrible.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #602 on: Today at 08:37:22 PM »
Kanes face is getting flatter by the season.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #603 on: Today at 08:37:54 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:35:41 PM
Gomes is slooooooow.
Ill not have that! Hes such a good player according to Jonathan Pearce.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:38:17 PM »
it was mind boggling to get Mourinho after Pochettino, I was pretty sure he was done in the PL after that Utd experience but credit to him, he really knows how to sell himself. Even half of Spurs fans think it's the players not him.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:38:19 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:37:22 PM
Kanes face is getting flatter by the season.

Sort your spelling out mate
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:37:22 PM
Kanes face is getting flatter by the season.

Side profile looks like Beavis.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #607 on: Today at 08:39:45 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 08:37:05 PM
Bloody hell, Id forgotten they still had Jerry Mina  :lmao Hes terrible.

Hes from Barcelona! Thats where Everton shop. 
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #608 on: Today at 08:41:25 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:39:45 PM
Hes from Barcelona! Thats where Everton shop.

Barca fans celebrated when they got rid of him.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #609 on: Today at 08:42:30 PM »
Ancelotti must look at this Everton team compared to the ones he's managed in the past and ask himself where it all went wrong.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #610 on: Today at 08:42:33 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:41:25 PM
Barca fans celebrated when they got rid of him.

Yeah I recall - but The Bitter fans werent having any of that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #611 on: Today at 08:42:56 PM »
This is painful
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #612 on: Today at 08:43:40 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:42:30 PM
Ancelotti must look at this Everton team compared to the ones he's managed in the past and ask himself where it all went wrong.

And then check his bank balance....
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #613 on: Today at 08:43:44 PM »
:lmao

Little arms
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #614 on: Today at 08:43:52 PM »
It's beyond a joke with Pickford now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #615 on: Today at 08:44:02 PM »
Pickford lets the ball go through his hands. 😀
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #616 on: Today at 08:44:53 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:42:30 PM
Ancelotti must look at this Everton team compared to the ones he's managed in the past and ask himself where it all went wrong.

Nowhere £££££££
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:44:54 PM »
Pickford!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:45:14 PM »
I thought T-Rex had struck again for a second there...
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:45:16 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:43:52 PM
It's beyond a joke with Pickford now.

Its uncanny how hes getting away with the mistakes since Ancelotti arrived.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:45:17 PM »
Occasional fallibility according to NBCSN commentator. Its EVERY GAME with Pickford!
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:45:42 PM »
The standard of goalkeeping so far couldnt be much worse

Jordan Pickford Hold my beer. And this ball for me, please
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:47:19 PM »
Alex Iwobi gives me hope that I can still make it as a top level professional footballer.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:47:37 PM »
Has anyone noticed Tom Davies is a shite shithouse
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:47:42 PM »
One shot from the Blues.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:50:34 PM »
Should be 1-1
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #626 on: Today at 08:50:37 PM »
Must be pretty sobering for both these teams, stuck in a scrappy mid table fight whilst their local rivals are the two best teams in the world.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #627 on: Today at 08:50:48 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:38:17 PM
it was mind boggling to get Mourinho after Pochettino, I was pretty sure he was done in the PL after that Utd experience but credit to him, he really knows how to sell himself. Even half of Spurs fans think it's the players not him.
it really was crazy, you know he's never built a team without piles of cash and spurs were never going to have the money to spend on players.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #628 on: Today at 08:51:37 PM »
Oooh
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #629 on: Today at 08:51:50 PM »
Why are Lloris and Son having a scrap?  :o
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #630 on: Today at 08:51:54 PM »
Son and Lloris up for a scrap ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #631 on: Today at 08:52:02 PM »
What is going on with Lloris and Son?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #632 on: Today at 08:52:29 PM »
Anybody know what those handbags were about ?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #633 on: Today at 08:52:33 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:52:02 PM
What is going on with Loris and Son?

Don't know but its the most exciting thing thats happened this half.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #634 on: Today at 08:53:03 PM »
Get the fookin popcorn that was more entertaining than the first half.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #635 on: Today at 08:53:04 PM »
I love handbags
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #636 on: Today at 08:53:07 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:52:29 PM
Anybody know what those handbags were about ?

Son called Lloris Jordan by accident.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #637 on: Today at 08:53:16 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:51:50 PM
Why are Lloris and Son having a scrap?  :o
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:51:54 PM
Son and Lloris up for a scrap ;D
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:52:02 PM
What is going on with Lloris and Son?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:52:29 PM
Anybody know what those handbags were about ?

Hahah I was just about to ask.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #638 on: Today at 08:53:24 PM »
I think Son lost the ball leading to that Richylad chance at the end there? Probably why Lloris is pissed.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #639 on: Today at 08:54:41 PM »
another record, most own goals in premier league  :wave
