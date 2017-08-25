You see all this stuff about Troy Deeney. He gets labelled as this great leader, the kind of man you want in a relegation fight. What a load of pish. Myth.

I watched him closely tonight, mainly because I did him to get booked in my bet builder, the amount of times Chelsea had the ball 10 years from him and he didn't look 1 bit interested, walking pace and not arsed. He has a big mouth and likes to have a go at people, if I was a Watford fan I'd be hoping a few players have a word with him after that. Twat couldn't even get booked either