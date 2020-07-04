« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July

rushyman
How shit is this game jesus

Is there a prize for 0-0?
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Fordy
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:50:40 PM
The government change their minds every 5 minutes but ultimately want people off furlough, hence opening up all businesses today. The downside is cases will go up which means local lockdowns (like Leicester) and more caution. Fans in football grounds is not a government priority.

Of course it is..

The EFL have asked the PL for 250m and the PL will tell them where to go. Where do you think the EFL will go next? The government!

The airlines got their way because they were going to sue the government. Hospitality is open because the government didn't want to hand out more money.

If local spikes happen then the game is just played behind closed doors until sorted.
Robinred
Have to say that Wolves football is up there with ours and Citys in terms of being easy on the eye.

Love watching them - theres real sophisticated method and coherent strategy to their play, and the technical level is high, as youd expect with the number of Portuguese.
Mikhail Bakunin

Robinred
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:55:51 PM
How shit is this game jesus

Is there a prize for 0-0?

Really?
Mikhail Bakunin

Fromola
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:56:26 PM
Of course it is..

The EFL have asked the PL for 250m and the PL will tell them where to go. Where do you think the EFL will go next? The government!

The airlines got their way because they were going to sue the government. Hospitality is open because the government didn't want to hand out more money.

If local spikes happen then the game is just played behind closed doors until sorted.

True enough about the EFL, I was thinking from a PL standpoint.

But it's impossible for any club to budget (or for anyone to run a business) if you're getting local lockdowns all the time.
rushyman
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:59:19 PM
Really?

You watching? Bloody horrendous

Hopefully someone says something during this water break. Wolves not pressing Arsenals defence is criminal
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Dim Glas
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:59:19 PM
Really?

its been a pretty poor first half.
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

rushyman
Mustafi amd David Luis

Two biggest clowns in prem allowed to pass ball about 10 yards of space

Dont get it
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Macphisto80
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:53:30 PM
No it doesn't hinge on the Oxford Vaccine...It's hinges on the economy.

Allowing no social distancing on planes has opened the door plus you need to remember Theatres, music gigs etc can not cope without crowds and the government want to stop handing out money now.

Next week mate we will know, when and how many but it won't be 55k fans allowed back in.
Have they said they are already planning on letting in fans without it for certain? I personally don't think it's a bad idea if they can somehow space the fans out a bit. Trouble with that is that it's still several thousand people, and that's a very, very large gathering. Sort of goes against the whole "30 people allowed in groups" bollocks if it goes ahead. They might as well scrap all their rules if they allow it.
Fordy
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:01:23 PM
True enough about the EFL, I was thinking from a PL standpoint.

But it's impossible for any club to budget (or for anyone to run a business) if you're getting local lockdowns all the time.

Nothing we can do about local spikes..going to happen(scientist say and is happening in Spain) ..The thought is some fans is better than no fans.

You've to remember football is part of the events industry and charities, theatres, EFL, Non league, music gigs etc all count on crowds even if's it's 50% capacity it's a start.

Next week pal...everyone will know more.
BIG DICK NICK
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:05:47 PM
Mustafi amd David Luis

Two biggest clowns in prem allowed to pass ball about 10 yards of space

Dont get it

Wolves only ever seem to go for it in the last half hour. Although they have started with Traore havent they?
rushyman
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:08:16 PM
Wolves only ever seem to go for it in the last half hour. Although they have started with Traore havent they?

Yeah hes on

Maybe theres some kind of rope-a-dope thing going on

This is abject
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Oskar
That's a really good finish by Saka.

redgriffin73
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:51:19 PM
You do know we've won the fucking league.....?

Just sit back and laugh your head off. Fucks sake if you're still worried and bitching about them after we've won the fucking league for the first time in 30 years then what's the point mate?

31 points behind and they are being heralded as the best team the League has Ever Seen.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

I was literally laughing at comms saying their swagger is back. I'm pretty good at having opinions on other teams as well as celebrating our success, us women can multi-task you know!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

rushyman
Wolves absolutely deserve that

Been disgusting
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Fordy
Wolves need to up their game!!
Stockholm Syndrome
I love how pundits are once again building up teams who have finished 30 odd points behind us.
redgriffin73
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:38:11 PM
Hang on

Vardey was in box during goal kick?....
I thought the same but just saw this on Twitter. I'm sure I've seen goal kicks retaken for it though.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Caligula?
ffs Wolves  >:(
fucking appalled
This could be the early 00s all over again :( United and Arsenal monopolising 6th the title
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Dynasty
Arsenal are improving, Arteta should be given time to build something.
