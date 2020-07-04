True enough about the EFL, I was thinking from a PL standpoint.
But it's impossible for any club to budget (or for anyone to run a business) if you're getting local lockdowns all the time.
Nothing we can do about local spikes..going to happen(scientist say and is happening in Spain) ..The thought is some fans is better than no fans.
You've to remember football is part of the events industry and charities, theatres, EFL, Non league, music gigs etc all count on crowds even if's it's 50% capacity it's a start.
Next week pal...everyone will know more.