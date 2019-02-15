« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July  (Read 3414 times)

Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #200 on: Today at 04:46:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:45:49 PM
This will be a big win for Leicester. Three points above United (and Wolves if they win later), still got a better goal difference than both. Any chance they can hold them off with 5 games to go?

Fingers crossed, United have the easier games though I think.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:47:29 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:45:49 PM
This will be a big win for Leicester. Three points above United (and Wolves if they win later), still got a better goal difference than both. Any chance they can hold them off with 5 games to go?
i think this will go to that last match Utd-Leicester
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #202 on: Today at 04:48:33 PM »
Wolves v Arsenal could be an exciting game.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #203 on: Today at 04:49:14 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:47:29 PM
i think this will go to that last match Utd-Leicester

Forgot about that one. Is at at Old Trafford? Thats a shame.
Online OOS

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:49:35 PM »
Zaha has been shit for a long time now. Another performance again.
Online Perham

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:49:38 PM »
Ah I always liked Sakho but he was so clumsy with the ball. Hasn't changed at all.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #206 on: Today at 04:49:46 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:47:29 PM
i think this will go to that last match Utd-Leicester

Leicester havent played well and have a dog of a fixture list. Utd will be ahead of them by then.
Online Fordy

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:49:51 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:41:49 PM
;D

You'd be saying we should bring him back and not write him off if he was on loan there.

 ;D ;D good one.

He's an England International as well.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:50:39 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:47:29 PM
i think this will go to that last match Utd-Leicester

I think Chelsea play Wolves on the final day as well.

It would be good if all four are still in with a shout of Champions League football then.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #209 on: Today at 04:51:48 PM »
They've got their swagger back according to BT.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:53:47 PM »
Vardy's back.

Great run and finish.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:53:47 PM
Vardy's back.

Great run and finish.
Great run?  ;D He had the freedom of the entire half. Good for the Leicester GD
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:55:55 PM »
Leicester 3-0 V palace

A far better score than uniteds

I wonder if theyre also back
