Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm

Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:49:33 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  4, 2020, 12:25:53 AM
Play the kids, let them get the appearances needed for a medal. Rest all the main players. Ultimately this and the rest of this month does not matter.

Not happening after Klopp's comments today and some might miss out on a medal unless the PL change their stupid rule. Klopp will give all that miss out a medal himself.

Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 12:49:33 AM
Not happening after Klopp's comments today and some might miss out on a medal unless the PL change their stupid rule. Klopp will give all that miss out a medal himself.

What is he going to do, split his medal 5 or 6 ways? Buy some fake medals from a market somewhere?
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 08:18:36 AM
How good does it feel to have these dilemmas?

Do we play a strong team to bounce back from the City game and try to extend or break more records?
Or do we start to rest key players before next season, and give others some game time whilst the pressure is off - giving them not only experience but games that secure them a winners medal?

Personally I want to bounce back, and we can easily rest players whilst putting out a side strong enough to beat these, without jeopardising our home record.

Keita and Minamino in for Wijnaldum and Firmino. Williams has earned a start, and keep Robertson to get the City game out of his system so he can can tear up that left side with Mane.

These are the dilemmas we've waited 30 years for, and it feels bloody brilliant.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 08:21:13 AM
We have 4 games in 11 days against mid table at best opposition. Would be a bit mad not to rotate through this run of games.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 08:37:47 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  3, 2020, 09:10:43 AM
Get back in the saddle and keep that amazing home run going.

I guess we may see some changes but Id like to stay close to full strength. I think Keita or Ox may start (Id go for Keita). Id play both Salah and Mané, and Id back them to be a lot more clinical than they were last night.

Maybe change one full back but thats about it, not many options at centre back and Gomez will be well rested!

I hope we take it seriously as it would be good to get back to winning ways. In fact, I hope we take all our remaining games seriously and win all our last six games so that whenever Man City say we got 100 points, we can reply with 'Yeah, we got 104 points'.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 09:52:12 AM
Id keep most of the same players from the other night to get that game out of their system.  Just a couple of changes, Ox or Keita in for Wijnaldum and give Williams a start over Arnold and lets see what the lad can do.  Hes looked quality every time Ive seen him.  Lets give these a pasting and make some changes then towards the end to give the young lads some more experience and get them enough appearances for a medal.  I know Klopp has said hes not giving out appearances like Christmas presents but hes not soft, he knows what a boost to their confidence it would be to have a premier league winners medal as a teenager.  I expect us to bounce back with a comfortable victory.  Come on the redmen. 
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 10:01:01 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  4, 2020, 12:25:53 AM
Play the kids, let them get the appearances needed for a medal. Rest all the main players. Ultimately this and the rest of this month does not matter.

Or play a strong side, the kids will get in at some point anyway. I think well see a few changes but only about 3, one in each area.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 10:04:57 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  4, 2020, 07:02:40 AM
What is he going to do, split his medal 5 or 6 ways? Buy some fake medals from a market somewhere?

Give his medal away and get some Klopp medals made.

It's all over the press today. It's a stupid rule. Klopp mentions about the keepers. Lonergan hasn't played us but he's been apart of about 90% of match day squads. We take 3-4 keepers for a match to warm up. So just because he hasn't played he's helped the team get ready for matches.

It's a stupid rule and hopefully the PL will issue us with more medals.

However, Klopp has said he just isn't going to play the kids for the hell of it.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:19:21 PM
I find myself not caring much about a home fixture against relegation fodder, but a former colleague who is a massive dick is a Villa fan, so I hope we twat these twats in the bastard for that reason alone.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:34:06 PM
Big run of games coming up in terms of volume of it. Wouldn't be surprised if we make a couple of changes - Keita should start, maybe Divock or Minamino in place of Bobby. I imagine Lallana will get a start at one of our upcoming home games for a goodbye aswell.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:37:26 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  4, 2020, 07:02:40 AM
What is he going to do, split his medal 5 or 6 ways? Buy some fake medals from a market somewhere?

We'll get 40 medals. Those with 5 appearances must get a medal, and the club can do what they like with the rest. If Klopp says the entire squad gets one, than the entire squad will get one. It'll probably mean some of the coaching or support staff miss out.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/21-liverpool-players-who-earn-18488834

Quote
Liverpool will receive 40 commemorative medals made of silver that are 2.25in (5.7cm) in diameter. Premier League rules state they can be distributed to the manager, players and officials as the club see fit, as long as every player who has made at least five top-flight appearances this season gets one.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:48:23 PM
Quote from: BoRed on July  4, 2020, 12:37:26 PM
We'll get 40 medals. Those with 5 appearances must get a medal, and the club can do what they like with the rest. If Klopp says the entire squad gets one, than the entire squad will get one. It'll probably mean some of the coaching or support staff miss out.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/21-liverpool-players-who-earn-18488834

thatd likely be the last thing he wants to happen.

The club could just get some more made, yes as in knockoffs  ;D  Whos going to know, unless some overly fastidious prick reports them to the premier league for copyright infringment!
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:56:26 PM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 10:04:57 AM
Give his medal away and get some Klopp medals made.

It's all over the press today. It's a stupid rule. Klopp mentions about the keepers. Lonergan hasn't played us but he's been apart of about 90% of match day squads. We take 3-4 keepers for a match to warm up. So just because he hasn't played he's helped the team get ready for matches.

It's a stupid rule and hopefully the PL will issue us with more medals.

However, Klopp has said he just isn't going to play the kids for the hell of it.

I think they will come on as subs, I'm guessing he means he won't be starting them but as we've seen with Neco he's already had two sub appearances. We don't how long a break there will be before the new season and with playing every three days, he'll be desperate not to pick up any injuries in the meantime. I think the youngsters will still have a chance with the five subs rule.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 12:58:23 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  4, 2020, 12:48:23 PM
thatd likely be the last thing he wants to happen.

The club could just get some more made, yes as in knockoffs  ;D  Whos going to know, unless some overly fastidious prick reports them to the premier league for copyright infringment!

The point is even if he plays the kids for next five games, we'd still only get 40 medals, so whether they get their medals through appearances or through Klopp's decision, there'd still be the same number of medals left over for other staff.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 01:10:03 PM
Quote from: BoRed on July  4, 2020, 12:58:23 PM
The point is even if he plays the kids for next five games, we'd still only get 40 medals, so whether they get their medals through appearances or through Klopp's decision, there'd still be the same number of medals left over for other staff.

yeah I am well aware of the number thanks hence the comment about making knockoffs  :P

Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 01:41:46 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  4, 2020, 07:02:40 AM
What is he going to do, split his medal 5 or 6 ways? Buy some fake medals from a market somewhere?
When their medals combine, they summon Earth's greatest champion, Jurgen Klopp!
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 01:56:14 PM
Hope we take all of the remaining matches seriously and try to get six wins. We have the chance of setting a mark that is going to be incredibly difficult for anyone to beat in the future so we shouldn't let the chance go by without 100% effort.

There's plenty of scope if we're 3-0 up with 20 minutes to go to bring on some of the kids, but ONLY after the game is won.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 01:58:23 PM
Quote from: Gaz123456 on July  4, 2020, 01:56:14 PM
Hope we take all of the remaining matches seriously and try to get six wins. We have the chance of setting a mark that is going to be incredibly difficult for anyone to beat in the future so we shouldn't let the chance go by without 100% effort.

There's plenty of scope if we're 3-0 up with 20 minutes to go to bring on some of the kids, but ONLY after the game is won.

We beat Everton in the FA Cup with a relatively inexperienced side against their first team, putting one of the younger lads in would not make us useless. We would still manage to beat sides like Aston Villa.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 02:03:50 PM
I agree with what Klopp said about giving the younger players game time, but when you look at the amount of games we have to play in the next fortnight it's hard to imagine that there won't be significant rotation aside from Alisson and possibly the centre-backs.

There should be opportunities for pretty much everyone, but I'd be surprised if Neco Williams didn't get at least one start before the end of the season.

Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Extreme weather conditions as usual.

Last home game was 30 degrees heat. Tomorrow 50 mph winds so guaranteed to be a dog of a game. Might be best to make some changes.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 02:46:50 PM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 12:49:33 AM
Not happening after Klopp's comments today and some might miss out on a medal unless the PL change their stupid rule. Klopp will give all that miss out a medal himself.

So far, 24 different players have played in league matches. Seems a pretty safe bet they'll all get a medal, even if some of them don't reach the five appearances mark.

No need for Klopp to play them for this reason.

Should be enough left over for him to have one too.

Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 04:41:57 PM
Quote from: smutchin on July  4, 2020, 02:46:50 PM
So far, 24 different players have played in league matches. Seems a pretty safe bet they'll all get a medal, even if some of them don't reach the five appearances mark.

No need for Klopp to play them for this reason.

Should be enough left over for him to have one too.



Think you are forgetting about the staff mate...It's 40 medals and that's for players and staff. The staff is more than just the coaches we see on match day.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 05:15:49 PM
Id like to See Klopp mix it up a little.

                 Becker
Williams  Gomez VvD  Robertson
                Fabinho
       Milner            Keita
Elliott         Salah          Mané
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 05:43:03 PM
Id give starts to Williams, Curtis, Keita and Minamino. No Xmas presents there, the first two are deserving of a game and the second two need games.


Quote from: jillc on July  3, 2020, 07:27:37 AM
We need to give the younger players some serious minutes, not bring them on at the end. Trent looked shattered last night, Neco would not let us down if picked. I would certainly start Minamino and Keita as well, as he looked good when he came on.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 05:50:17 PM
Want Ox and Keita to start together, loosen the reins a bit.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 05:59:44 PM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 04:41:57 PM
Think you are forgetting about the staff mate...It's 40 medals and that's for players and staff. The staff is more than just the coaches we see on match day.

Not forgetting... underestimating would be more accurate.

I guessed that if 24 players got a medal there would still be enough to go round the staff as well, but I just checked the LFC website and 22 first team staff are listed - a few more than I imagined.

We've got 21 players already on 5+ appearances, so even if Jones, Elliott and Williams don't play again this season, there are going to be at least three first team staff missing out on a medal.

That's unfortunate.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 07:25:41 PM
Experiment and give game time to players we want to play a bigger part next season.

We have won the title. Yes, the points record would be nice but not everything.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 09:52:30 PM
Salah wants golden boot. We want to surpass the 100 points mark.... Can't see us making many changes. Minamino, Ox and Keira are most likely people to start imo.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 10:14:55 PM
Quote from: smutchin on July  4, 2020, 05:59:44 PM
Not forgetting... underestimating would be more accurate.

I guessed that if 24 players got a medal there would still be enough to go round the staff as well, but I just checked the LFC website and 22 first team staff are listed - a few more than I imagined.

We've got 21 players already on 5+ appearances, so even if Jones, Elliott and Williams don't play again this season, there are going to be at least three first team staff missing out on a medal.

That's unfortunate.


What about Longeran and Kelleher?

Why should the staff miss out? Hopefully the PL see sense and issue more medals.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 10:36:15 PM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 10:14:55 PM
What about Longeran and Kelleher?

Why should the staff miss out? Hopefully the PL see sense and issue more medals.
They didn't do that for City, I doubt they will do it for us either.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 11:00:36 PM
Quote from: farawayred on July  4, 2020, 10:36:15 PM
They didn't do that for City, I doubt they will do it for us either.

No Covid then..5 sub rule etc...They might.

Few extra...Anyway, a Klopp medal will be unique as.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 11:01:27 PM
Quote from: farawayred on July  4, 2020, 10:36:15 PM
They didn't do that for City, I doubt they will do it for us either.

They didnt do it for City - but there is a good chance thats Klopp is one the first managers to publicly question the allocation.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 11:02:47 PM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 10:14:55 PM
What about Longeran and Kelleher?

Why should the staff miss out? Hopefully the PL see sense and issue more medals.

The more medals the less value of those medals. It might be old-fashioned but I think players should have played a really significant number of games to get medals. Medals should be something to aspire to. 
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 11:45:54 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on July  4, 2020, 11:02:47 PM
The more medals the less value of those medals. It might be old-fashioned but I think players should have played a really significant number of games to get medals. Medals should be something to aspire to. 

Maybe, but I do think all 3-4 keepers in a squad should get one like Klopp was basically saying. Keepers get the team ready for matches, take part in warm ups. If you watch a warm up Allison doesn't hardly do or any number 1 in case of injury . So 3-4 keepers will always travel on a match day.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 4, 2020, 11:50:57 PM
Lads need to bounce back with a strong performance, hopefully pull them apart like we did against palace.  Would give TAA and Bobby a rest.  Hopefully Jones or/and Elliott will get a decent amount of minutes against Villa as well.

                   Becker

Williams  Gomez VVD  Robertson
               
                Fabinho

       Hendo            Keita
   
     Salah    Minamino    Mané
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 5, 2020, 12:17:57 AM
Need to play a reduced side.


----------- Adrian

----------- Gomez

----------- Fabino

----------- Firmino


That should be enough to see Villa off.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 5, 2020, 12:31:05 AM
Strongest team possible here for me. First home game since winning the league, we got a bit embarrassed the other night. Strongest team and play with the freedom and attitude that will blow Villa into next week.
I don't want to see us playing kids from now until the end of the season and I don't think we will.  You could see the frustration in Klopp the other night. we're champions and miles ahead for a reason, we're brilliant. No let up on that.
All of our lads will be fuming from Thursday, that's a winning attitude. That side starts tomorrow and I reckon we'll see an awesome display, and then make changes.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 5, 2020, 01:05:28 AM
Alisson
Trent Gomez VvD Robertson
Fabinho Keita
Oxlade Firmino Mane
Salah
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 5, 2020, 01:33:31 AM
Quote from: Fordy on July  4, 2020, 11:45:54 PM
Maybe, but I do think all 3-4 keepers in a squad should get one like Klopp was basically saying. Keepers get the team ready for matches, take part in warm ups. If you watch a warm up Allison doesn't hardly do or any number 1 in case of injury . So 3-4 keepers will always travel on a match day.

Keepers become number 2, 3 or 4 because they basically aren't good enough. Why would you give a keeper who hasn't played a game a medal.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
July 5, 2020, 05:27:01 AM
Quote from: slaphead on July  5, 2020, 12:31:05 AM
Strongest team possible here for me. First home game since winning the league, we got a bit embarrassed the other night. Strongest team and play with the freedom and attitude that will blow Villa into next week.
I don't want to see us playing kids from now until the end of the season and I don't think we will.  You could see the frustration in Klopp the other night. we're champions and miles ahead for a reason, we're brilliant. No let up on that.
All of our lads will be fuming from Thursday, that's a winning attitude. That side starts tomorrow and I reckon we'll see an awesome display, and then make changes.

Agreed mate. Also, as has been pointed out above, we've got Mo chasing Vardy down and 104 points to aim for. Win tomorrow and that's still possible.
