Id keep most of the same players from the other night to get that game out of their system. Just a couple of changes, Ox or Keita in for Wijnaldum and give Williams a start over Arnold and lets see what the lad can do. Hes looked quality every time Ive seen him. Lets give these a pasting and make some changes then towards the end to give the young lads some more experience and get them enough appearances for a medal. I know Klopp has said hes not giving out appearances like Christmas presents but hes not soft, he knows what a boost to their confidence it would be to have a premier league winners medal as a teenager. I expect us to bounce back with a comfortable victory. Come on the redmen.