I’d keep most of the same players from the other night to get that game out of their system. Just a couple of changes, Ox or Keita in for Wijnaldum and give Williams a start over Arnold and let’s see what the lad can do. He’s looked quality every time I’ve seen him. Let’s give these a pasting and make some changes then towards the end to give the young lads some more experience and get them enough appearances for a medal. I know Klopp has said he’s not giving out appearances like Christmas presents but he’s not soft, he knows what a boost to their confidence it would be to have a premier league winners medal as a teenager. I expect us to bounce back with a comfortable victory. Come on the redmen.