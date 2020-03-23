How good does it feel to have these dilemmas?
Do we play a strong team to bounce back from the City game and try to extend or break more records?
Or do we start to rest key players before next season, and give others some game time whilst the pressure is off - giving them not only experience but games that secure them a winners medal?
Personally I want to bounce back, and we can easily rest players whilst putting out a side strong enough to beat these, without jeopardising our home record.
Keita and Minamino in for Wijnaldum and Firmino. Williams has earned a start, and keep Robertson to get the City game out of his system so he can can tear up that left side with Mane.
These are the dilemmas we've waited 30 years for, and it feels bloody brilliant.