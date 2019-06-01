« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm  (Read 1392 times)

Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Champions V Villa

Sunday 5th July

Kickoff 4:30pm





30 years...30 bloody years


Ive seen all of our great sides and great managers but I never thought Id see a team that is the equal or better of our best team from the past nor did I dream about a manager who can look our best managers in the eye as an equal.

Winning the league is not an easy thing to do. Its hard.bloody hard so enjoy this feeling as its not guaranteed to be repeated. We start back soon and we need to keep up the exceptional levels. Anyone who thinks that City will not press hard next year is deluded. Itll be tough but that makes it all the better when you win. Winning should be hard and you should feel that you have given your all.

Before continuing I have to take my hat off to FSG. They have slowly got a plan together and have rebuilt the club from the bottom up and have made it, again, one of the top clubs in the world (well we are World Club Champions). They have now the best manager in the world. People can debate whether Jurgen is technically the best...I dont really care...he fits the club like an undersized condom.

Not sure if that simile works but it made me smile.




Ok moving on

Well its been a funny old season to say the least.
When I volunteered to do the writeup for this game I hoped it may be the one where we would win the league. Since then weve finished off the league in style, fastest ever but the latest ever.

We are chasing further records but I really couldnt care less and I think Jurgen wont either. The first team have predictably turned down their intensity and I think its time to give them a rest and to start to prepare for next season. Its time to give some of the promising youngsters more game time so that they can develop. Its also time to give the players on the fringe of the first team a chance to show what they can do. I therefore expect a lot of changes.







I expect Adrian to come in as he is a decent keeper and he stood in well for Alisson when he was out.
I think all the back 4 other than Gomez should get a rest. Gomez has had some big games and I think its time he was given more experience as the main centre half.

Id start Williams, Van den Burg and Hoever. I havent checked on Milners injury but Id give him more time off to recover.

Keita must start in midfield along with Fabinho and Ox.

Forwards, Origi, Minamino, Elliott.

I really dont want to see the first team back this season as they have done their bit and deserve time off.

Villa are obviously desperate for points and they should give the team above a fair test.






30 bloody years..30 bloody years.





Win, lose or draw...I really dont care.

Weve won the league and thats the only stat I currently care about.
This is not the time for records...it is time to build a dynasty for the next 30 years.










Ill leave you with a picture of the gaffer








30 years...30 bloody years
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
I imagine Klopp will rotate some players, it was intense game. I imagine both Keita and Ox will start, maybe even Milner. One of the front 3 rotated, perhaps Bobby but I expect a reaction and rotation non the less.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Keita please. He was awesome today in his 25 mins.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Lovren is injured btw, Klopp confirmed in his presser and not sure when he will be back. Didn't say how serious it was.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Id want Joe and VVD anyway - want Joe to keep his confidence.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Fab
Hendo
Keita
Mane
Taki
Salah

Keita was lively when he came on and Minamino really needs some starts to help get him settled. The lads will be hurting and hopefully they put in a performance similar to the one we saw against Palace.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Pretty much the team I would pick. Possibly swap Henderson for ox to really go for it. But yeah, minamino needs minutes. Then bring on origi, Elliot, Williams and Jones.... the more medals the better!
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
We need to give the younger players some serious minutes, not bring them on at the end. Trent looked shattered last night, Neco would not let us down if picked. I would certainly start Minamino and Keita as well, as he looked good when he came on.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Yeah Williams deserves a start. Hard to see any other academy players starting though given keita, minamino, ox, Milner and Origi all need/will get minutes as well, which is a shame for them.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Milner
Fab
Keita
OX
Mane
Taki
Salah

I would freshen it up a bit.

I would bring in Milner, Keita, Taki and OX. Resting Robbo, Hendo, Gini and Bobby. I think we have something like 5 games in 20 days, so it will be wise to make some changes.

I would be tempted to start with Lovern also if fit. Would like to see how Taki plays in the Bobby role.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
the anger bang

Villa will get thumped if they're not careful.
I would expect some changes in the team....only ones that are needed assessing fitness, otherwise think klopp would want to throw out that same team as last night and tell them to do the 90 again properly this time! I know i would

I predict our front 3 to run riot and Villa to have any early hopes dashed

3-0
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Get a couple of the kids from the League Cup game on when we're 5-0 up so they can enjoy themselves with the first team squad.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Get back in the saddle and keep that amazing home run going.

I guess we may see some changes but Id like to stay close to full strength. I think Keita or Ox may start (Id go for Keita). Id play both Salah and Mané, and Id back them to be a lot more clinical than they were last night.

Maybe change one full back but thats about it, not many options at centre back and Gomez will be well rested!
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Naby should play, didn't really deserve to be dropped after Everton anyway.

Also, celebrate every goal like it's just won us the European Cup in the last minute like they did v our kids.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
I hope we absolutely twat these after the way they celebrated beating the under 18s
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Come on Redmen!!
Had tickets for this one and would have been the welcome back to Anfield after winning the league. Was there after the World Championship vs Wolves and would have expected a similar reception. Shame I will be watching an empty Anfield on my TV :-(
Expect a few changes for this one. Possible Neco, Naby and Minamino in. Still strong but give some a rest then look to get the game won and sub some off after 60.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
3-0 The front 3 all notching 1 each
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Id like to see Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino all start. It sounds like Lovren will be out for the foreseeable, so it would be good to see Hoever in the squad and it might benefit us more in the long-term to get him some playing time at centre-back in the Premier League rather than move Fabinho back there to cover.

Expecting a reaction after last night and Villa at home is the ideal game for one. Given the quick turnaround between the end of this season and the start of next, were probably looking at these last six games as preparation and there are a few players in our squad who will want to make a case for more game time next season.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
I think I'd stick Oxlade in for Mane. Not in defence!! Not bothered with our City team - they were lucky they played us when they did - but think we're due a bit of rotation anyway, we have a game nearly every 3 days over the next few weeks
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
A strong reply from the boys would be awesome. The season is not over yet, lets smash these.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Get the 3 lads their medals

Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Few extra banners in the stands this weekend





Villa seems to be one of those teams that seems to have a hatred towards us for some unknown reason.

Lets make sure we have a suitable response to last night and take it out on them and send them down
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Even if we'd have won last night I'd have expected a couple of changes. Maybe not in the back 5, but one or two in midfield and maybe one of the front 3 starting from the bench. Surprised Keita didn't start last night, actually, looked alright again. As did Williams. I'd expect some form of reaction as we usually get one, last night was just bizarrely poor. Not sure how Villa will set up, but they're in desperate need for a win.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Keita   Henderson
Salah   Origi   Mane

Just a couple of changes I'd go for, Keita and Origi coming in. Maybe even Minamino for one of the front 3 would be an option. Wouldn't change the back 5 from the off as I said, not like there's much we can do. Would be nice if Williams could play the 2nd half, providing the first goes well. Also, I'd really like Jones to get a couple of starts from here until the end of the season, get a few league games under his belt. Whatever side we see I expect a decent performance, nobody will be keen for something on par with last night, even if Villa aren't as dangerous as Abu Dhabi

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!!!!
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Could see a few changes here and smashing them.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Id like to see Williams start. I reckon well make a few changes but put out a fairly strong team. Can see Minamino, Keita and Ox all in with a chance to start.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Unless we put out a youth side, we should be winning this comfortably. I'm not being cocky but Villa are an absolutely nothing side apart from Grealish. They're not good defensively, they're not good going forward, they're not aggressive or physical, and they don't even have a certain style of play to their game (ala classic Stoke or even Burnley). I think we'll see a just a few changes in midfield and that'll be it. Keita or Ox will start. Maybe Minamino for Firmino if we were to make a forward change? Either way I don't see Klopp making more than 3 changes to the side that just lost to City so we're smashing these.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
what game is that last gif on OP?
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Final in Kiev, I dont remember much else about that night. Think we won
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
oh yeah, forgot that one  ;D
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Don`t expect too many surprises judging by the bosses comments. Premier league starts aren`t "christmas presents"
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
I love the Dean Smith story... being a Villa fan and getting them promoted, planning long term stability etc etc.

But the harsh reality is Allardyce or someone else with a new approach would probably comfortably keep this squad up.

Don't be surprised if we force another manegerial change after this game.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
We are shit now so probably 0-1.
Re: Champions V Villa - Sunday 5th July @ 4:30pm
Villa best beware of the revenge seeking beast.
