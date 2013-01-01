Champions V Villa

Sunday 5th July

Kickoff 4:30pm

Ive seen all of our great sides and great managers but I never thought Id see a team that is the equal or better of our best team from the past nor did I dream about a manager who can look our best managers in the eye as an equal.Winning the league is not an easy thing to do. Its hard .bloody hard so enjoy this feeling as its not guaranteed to be repeated. We start back soon and we need to keep up the exceptional levels. Anyone who thinks that City will not press hard next year is deluded. Itll be tough but that makes it all the better when you win. Winning should be hard and you should feel that you have given your all.Before continuing I have to take my hat off to FSG. They have slowly got a plan together and have rebuilt the club from the bottom up and have made it, again, one of the top clubs in the world (well we are World Club Champions). They have now the best manager in the world. People can debate whether Jurgen is technically the best ...I dont really care ...he fits the club like an undersized condom.Not sure if that simile works but it made me smile.Ok moving onWell its been a funny old season to say the least.When I volunteered to do the writeup for this game I hoped it may be the one where we would win the league. Since then weve finished off the league in style, fastest ever but the latest ever.We are chasing further records but I really couldnt care less and I think Jurgen wont either. The first team have predictably turned down their intensity and I think its time to give them a rest and to start to prepare for next season. Its time to give some of the promising youngsters more game time so that they can develop. Its also time to give the players on the fringe of the first team a chance to show what they can do. I therefore expect a lot of changes.I expect Adrian to come in as he is a decent keeper and he stood in well for Alisson when he was out.I think all the back 4 other than Gomez should get a rest. Gomez has had some big games and I think its time he was given more experience as the main centre half.Id start Williams, Van den Burg and Hoever. I havent checked on Milners injury but Id give him more time off to recover.Keita must start in midfield along with Fabinho and Ox.Forwards, Origi, Minamino, Elliott.I really dont want to see the first team back this season as they have done their bit and deserve time off.Villa are obviously desperate for points and they should give the team above a fair test.Win, lose or draw ...I really dont care.Weve won the league and thats the only stat I currently care about.This is not the time for records ...it is time to build a dynasty for the next 30 years.