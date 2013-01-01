« previous next »
Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*

Red_Potato

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #640 on: Today at 10:46:44 AM
After a result like that (think first leg V Barca last season getting turned over 3-0) I would be pissed off and not get much sleep afterwards.

I was annoyed watching the game last night, but then I went to bed and slept like a baby. Kinda says it all for me anyways.
 
Circa1892

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #641 on: Today at 10:50:59 AM
Turning point of the game was the penalty and, unfortunately, it was naive by Gomez.

It was a penalty, soft and you've seen them not given, but it was a foul. But he was up against a player you know will go down given half a chance, and a referee you know is desperate to give City anything he can. In that situation don't have your hands all over someone. An extremely rare reminder the lad is still only in his early 20s and has a lot of learning and experience to gain (which is a reminder of how fucking good he'll be one day!).
vicar

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #642 on: Today at 10:51:08 AM
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 01:25:39 AM
Along with the players overall performances I thought we were unlucky with the run of the ball during the game. I lost count of the ricochets that landed to a city player. The double deflection off walker landing in edersons hands pretty much summed the game up.

Also the niggly fouls city get away with are unreal. There was a shove on Trent for one of the goals with Wythenshawes finest stood a metre or so away which he simply ignored. We couldnt even glance at a city player without giving away a free kick. The pen was soft in my opinion. The ref couldnt wait to give it but if thats salah in their area, its not given.

City are good team all said and done. They deserved the victory but just not that emphatically in my opinion. I want our team to keep the foot on the gas, win, lose or draw so I do hope they up the ante from here to the final kick of the last day of this season.

Agree. Think that's a fair summary. They definitely had the bounce of the ball and the help of a shite ref.

Would be interested in any tacticians out there who look at the that game, as there were some different things going on. Not least both teams playing really high, I guess it was a so what on the risk front. But also everytime City moved the ball to their right there was no one out wide right. Foden was really tucked in.I know TV went on about Robbo diving in for the third goal, but it did seem a deliberate tactic for the whole game. Not sure if it was clever or just worked out right as it felt like Robbo should have had much more space wider left than he did. Maybe we didn't use that side enough?

I really can't be arsed watching it back, but would be interested to hear others perspective.
IanZG

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #643 on: Today at 10:53:50 AM
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:46:26 AM
Just had a look again.  First grab of the shirt was from Sterling.  If that's a foul then it's Sterling's foul first.

Unfortunately, Gomez had to dive there to get a free kick, once he stayed on his feet neither the ref nor VAR was going to give that foul by Sterling. Not unlike a goal we conceded earlier this season, could've been against Bournemouth, he was tripped, stayed on his feet and they scored a few seconds later.
deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #644 on: Today at 10:55:41 AM
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:42:55 AM
Nah, same team will start against Villa - they have a point to prove.  Win that and then we'll see some rotation at Brighton.

I don't think the same team will start due to the simple fact that we have a game every three days pretty much now.
wah00ey

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #645 on: Today at 11:06:06 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 10:55:41 AM
I don't think the same team will start due to the simple fact that we have a game every three days pretty much now.
We'll see.  I'd have expected rotation on Sunday had the result yesterday been different.  He'll want that team to get back on the horse, so-to-speak, so I reckon same again or maybe Naby for Wino and then changes at Brighton.  Injuries / tweaks notwithstanding.
ToneLa

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #646 on: Today at 11:15:18 AM
I'm not happy about it but I'm also not massively arsed

Results are pretty all over the place in the PL since coming back, I think a lot if is to do with training, fitness, and in our case, having won a title and partied  :D (Mind, could have done without Neville on Sly Sports banging on jocularly about our players having hangovers)
LFCEmpire

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #647 on: Today at 11:21:46 AM
Abu Dhabi had their day in the sun, not they can fuck off again.

Arsed mind.  ;D
damomad

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #648 on: Today at 11:23:47 AM
I woke up this morning and had completely forgotten about the game until someone mentioned it at work. And I watched the game! We are 20 odd points clear of a very classy side, says it all.
newterp

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #649 on: Today at 11:26:21 AM
I cant believe Mendy actually looked good.
nayia2002

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #650 on: Today at 11:26:36 AM
Bad day at the office for the boys, especially mane, what a shocker  :o
on the other hand it was a nothing game as we are champions!!

jillc

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #651 on: Today at 11:29:04 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:26:21 AM
I cant believe Mendy actually looked good.

He was all over the place in the first half when we were matching them.
newterp

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #652 on: Today at 11:33:01 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:29:04 AM
He was all over the place in the first half when we were matching them.

That might be true as well. I'll be honest I watched this game with a very casual view for the first time in ages.
newterp

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #653 on: Today at 11:43:27 AM
I am still trying to figure out what happened with Sadio when he missed (didn't even touch the ball) about 4 yards from being 1 on 1 with Ederson....that was weird. Wouldn't have changed the end result but 3-1 would have been a more fair score line.
Oskar

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #654 on: Today at 11:46:18 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:43:27 AM
I am still trying to figure out what happened with Sadio when he missed (didn't even touch the ball) about 4 yards from being 1 on 1 with Ederson....that was weird. Wouldn't have changed the end result but 3-1 would have been a more fair score line.

I thought at the time he took his eye off the ball for a second to have a look at where Ederson was and then just completely lost his bearings. It was a weird one.
