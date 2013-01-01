Along with the players overall performances I thought we were unlucky with the run of the ball during the game. I lost count of the ricochets that landed to a city player. The double deflection off walker landing in edersons hands pretty much summed the game up.



Also the niggly fouls city get away with are unreal. There was a shove on Trent for one of the goals with Wythenshawes finest stood a metre or so away which he simply ignored. We couldnt even glance at a city player without giving away a free kick. The pen was soft in my opinion. The ref couldnt wait to give it but if thats salah in their area, its not given.



City are good team all said and done. They deserved the victory but just not that emphatically in my opinion. I want our team to keep the foot on the gas, win, lose or draw so I do hope they up the ante from here to the final kick of the last day of this season.



Agree. Think that's a fair summary. They definitely had the bounce of the ball and the help of a shite ref.Would be interested in any tacticians out there who look at the that game, as there were some different things going on. Not least both teams playing really high, I guess it was a so what on the risk front. But also everytime City moved the ball to their right there was no one out wide right. Foden was really tucked in.I know TV went on about Robbo diving in for the third goal, but it did seem a deliberate tactic for the whole game. Not sure if it was clever or just worked out right as it felt like Robbo should have had much more space wider left than he did. Maybe we didn't use that side enough?I really can't be arsed watching it back, but would be interested to hear others perspective.