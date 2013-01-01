Turning point of the game was the penalty and, unfortunately, it was naive by Gomez.
It was a penalty, soft and you've seen them not given, but it was a foul. But he was up against a player you know will go down given half a chance, and a referee you know is desperate to give City anything he can. In that situation don't have your hands all over someone. An extremely rare reminder the lad is still only in his early 20s and has a lot of learning and experience to gain (which is a reminder of how fucking good he'll be one day!).