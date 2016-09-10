Good comparison, it was like that Barca away match, had a load of great chances that the ball wouldn't go in.



I don't agree with all the shouts that it was like that game. We were mostly superb in Barcelona and actually very controlled - that we conceded three was bizarre and should never have happened on the balance of play - all their goals were very out of nowhere. Last night on the other hand we were wide open from very early on - they were fractionally offside and in on our goal twice before they scored, so them leading wasn't totally out of nowhere.And while we did have loads of opportunity to get in at their defence, it was mostly down to them being as much of a show at the back as we were - we just didn't punish them because our final ball was abysmal all night.Basically in Barcelona we never deserved the result. Last night, despite a pretty even first 30 minutes, we ended up deserving exactly what we got. From 30-90 mins we were frankly shocking.