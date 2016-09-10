« previous next »
Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #560 on: Today at 01:25:39 AM
Along with the players overall performances I thought we were unlucky with the run of the ball during the game. I lost count of the ricochets that landed to a city player. The double deflection off walker landing in edersons hands pretty much summed the game up.

Also the niggly fouls city get away with are unreal. There was a shove on Trent for one of the goals with Wythenshawes finest stood a metre or so away which he simply ignored. We couldnt even glance at a city player without giving away a free kick. The pen was soft in my opinion. The ref couldnt wait to give it but if thats salah in their area, its not given.

City are good team all said and done. They deserved the victory but just not that emphatically in my opinion. I want our team to keep the foot on the gas, win, lose or draw so I do hope they up the ante from here to the final kick of the last day of this season.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #561 on: Today at 01:26:53 AM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:18:13 AM
We beat them when it mattered.
They beat us when it didn't.
That's it in a nutshell
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #562 on: Today at 01:37:26 AM
Pre season hangover!
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #563 on: Today at 01:38:57 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:26:53 AM
That's it in a nutshell
what bugs me the most is that despite the fact they are under investigation at the moment regarding ffp, no one in the media has brought this up. Winning this title should be a victory for every club in the PL, we were the only team to challenge them! no wonder Klopp was so pissed off in the interview tonight.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #564 on: Today at 01:49:56 AM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:38:57 AM
what bugs me the most is that despite the fact they are under investigation at the moment regarding ffp, no one in the media has brought this up. Winning this title should be a victory for every club in the PL, we were the only team to challenge them! no wonder Klopp was so pissed off in the interview tonight.

Winning this title most definitely is a victory for football and every club in the league doing it legitimately. It's just a shame too many are far too blinkered to see it.

It beggars belief just how easy a ride these are given by the media. It's as if there is a collective blind eye going on where the cheating is going on in plain sight, but everyone chooses to look the other way.

What Liverpool have achieved against them these past few years is absolutely staggering, and vastly under appreciated.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #565 on: Today at 01:55:17 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:49:56 AM
Winning this title most definitely is a victory for football and every club in the league doing it legitimately. It's just a shame too many are far too blinkered to see it.

It beggars belief just how easy a ride these are given by the media. It's as if there is a collective blind eye going on where the cheating is going on in plain sight, but everyone chooses to look the other way.

What Liverpool have achieved against them these past few years is absolutely staggering, and vastly under appreciated.
exactly, I would rather lose a game to a team like Wolves who have done incredible but are so underappreciated in the media it beggars belief.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #566 on: Today at 02:10:57 AM
Well......that wasn't a great result. 

Still CHAMPIONS though!!!!!
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #567 on: Today at 02:19:25 AM
A decent performance littered with mistakes, which are uncharacteristic, to say the least. Regardless, I think it goes to show that City are unlikely to roll over in the future and we should consider strengthening the squad. On the game itself, it came down to City being incredibly clinical in our box and our players being uncharacteristically wasteful in front of City's goal. Oh well, we're the fucking champions, so it's okay to get the shit performance out of the system when the league has already been won.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #568 on: Today at 02:21:14 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:19:25 AM
A decent performance littered with mistakes, which are uncharacteristic, to say the least. Regardless, I think it goes to show that City are unlikely to roll over in the future and we should consider strengthening the squad. On the game itself, it came down to City being incredibly clinical in our box and our players being uncharacteristically wasteful in front of City's goal. Oh well, we're the fucking champions, so it's okay to get the shit performance out of the system when the league has already been won.

City don't roll over regardless, but the problem for them has been consistency and the fact that we have been relentless. They're always going to be a threat in every match, but even tonight they were poor defensively. We however didn't punish them for it.

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #569 on: Today at 02:37:54 AM
For me, there are mixed emotions over this game. The title is ours, so this result doesn't matter where it counts most - the total number of points won in a season. And who can blame the players for being a little off-key? No doubt you only need to lose your edge against what is clearly an outstanding team, and they will make you suffer. But 4-0 is painful. And having Sterling with a hand in several of them really rubs salt in the wound. I'm confident that we can win a lot more points before the end of this weird season, but I really don't want us to lose again, especially with that sort of scoreline.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #570 on: Today at 03:20:14 AM
Our away form has collapsed since playing away to Atletico...in fact you could say our form in general.

It's probably not humanly possible to maintain the sort of intensity and focus that got us the unassailable lead to begin with so I don't think we should be too worried and I'm sure Klopp and the staff aren't.

In some ways a good thumping by our closest rivals is a good thing, quickly puts the fire back in the belly for next season.  Also might make City feel good about where they're at, when reality is they have a lot of work ahead of them to get back to our level.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #571 on: Today at 03:37:20 AM
I never like to lose and today is no exception. Especially the manner in which it happened.

It was kind of like I was brought back down to earth with a bang.

In the game itself I just had this feeling that after those early chances werent put away it was going to be one of those days because City are too good to not take advantage of that. Just felt they were quicker to everything today. And Im not surprised that was the case. There were some players that were really not at the races. Gomez cant wrestle someone in the box and expect to get away with it. When Mané is bad, my word is he bad. Made a horrendous hash of the good chance he had. TAA very poor.

Klopp will undoubtably light a fire under their arses and rightly so. Im still ecstatic that we are Premier League champions but we need to cut that type of performance out. Same thing happened at Watford.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #572 on: Today at 03:40:09 AM
I'm not taking anything away from City at all, but can't help but think Covid has obviously affected our form, celebrating the title also wouldn't have helped. Before Covid I would have said we're nailed on certainties to break the points record, now with everything that's gone on, I'm not so sure, I'd actually be surprised if we did. Ultimately it really doesn't mean anything, but the form we showed leading up to the lock down would suggest we were well on the way to holding that points total record. Shame for the lads, perhaps they truly don't care.
Hey remember we're the champions!!!!!
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #573 on: Today at 04:10:59 AM
Quote
Klopp will undoubtably light a fire under their arses and rightly so. Im still ecstatic that we are Premier League champions but we need to cut that type of performance out. Same thing happened at Watford.

So 2 performances out of the entire season? :D

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:14:20 AM
Quote
Our away form has collapsed since playing away to Atletico...in fact you could say our form in general.

Let's put some context to that. We've had 3 away games since then. One won, lost one, and drew one. hardly end of the world stuff. We also won 4 other games since then.

You can't win every game, you can't expect a side to go unbeaten or without a loss for two full years. jesus christ, some of yous have really taken things for granted, when all you can nit pick is a handful of poor results over the course of 12 months

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #575 on: Today at 06:32:26 AM
It was the worst possible game for us after winning the league.  We tried hard but the adrenaline of a title chase had gone.  It happens in all sports.  How often do a team lose the next game after a year long title chase is done?  Very Id say.  We will reset minds and be on it Sunday.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #576 on: Today at 06:48:27 AM
Had a feeling we'd lose. It's not nice but fuck it, we've won the league, everyone else can eat shit.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #577 on: Today at 06:57:24 AM
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:28:39 AM
As long as they are as defensively vulnerable as they are, they will need help from other sides and in the last 2 seasons only Watford have stepped up to take 3 points against us. We are still a nightmare for the other 18 teams.

They have Laporte back. They won't be. Not saying we wouldn't have won the league but we've been fortunate their one extremely decent centre half has been inured all season.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #578 on: Today at 07:00:15 AM
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:27:09 AM
Good comparison, it was like that Barca away match, had a load of great chances that the ball wouldn't go in.

I don't agree with all the shouts that it was like that game. We were mostly superb in Barcelona and actually very controlled - that we conceded three was bizarre and should never have happened on the balance of play - all their goals were very out of nowhere. Last night on the other hand we were wide open from very early on - they were fractionally offside and in on our goal twice before they scored, so them leading wasn't totally out of nowhere.

And while we did have loads of opportunity to get in at their defence, it was mostly down to them being as much of a show at the back as we were - we just didn't punish them because our final ball was abysmal all night.

Basically in Barcelona we never deserved the result. Last night, despite a pretty even first 30 minutes, we ended up deserving exactly what we got. From 30-90 mins we were frankly shocking.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #579 on: Today at 07:05:45 AM
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 06:57:24 AM
They have Laporte back. They won't be. Not saying we wouldn't have won the league but we've been fortunate their one extremely decent centre half has been inured all season.

They had Laporte last week against Chelsea and they were still defensively woeful. It's not about one particular player. they're vulnerable to it collectively. part of that is because Fernandinho is past it and can no longer play the role he once did. They can still beat most teams in the league convincingly, but they are easy to exploit on the counter now than they were before.

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #580 on: Today at 07:07:08 AM
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:00:15 AM
I don't agree with all the shouts that it was like that game. We were mostly superb in Barcelona and actually very controlled - that we conceded three was bizarre and should never have happened on the balance of play - all their goals were very out of nowhere. Last night on the other hand we were wide open from very early on - they were fractionally offside and in on our goal twice before they scored, so them leading wasn't totally out of nowhere.

And while we did have loads of opportunity to get in at their defence, it was mostly down to them being as much of a show at the back as we were - we just didn't punish them because our final ball was abysmal all night.

Basically in Barcelona we never deserved the result. Last night, despite a pretty even first 30 minutes, we ended up deserving exactly what we got. From 30-90 mins we were frankly shocking.

Agreed. The performance against Barca at their place was one of the best I've seen, the result didn't match it but we were good enough to score 2 or 3 goals.

Against City we didn't have the same type of dominance, nor quality of chances, we created dangerous situations but we didn't execute them nearly the same.

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #581 on: Today at 07:14:31 AM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:29:16 PM
So in summary, most of us in the not very arsed camp are not very arsed whilst also accepting that some are arsed and have every right to be; whilst those that are arsed cannot understand anyone who isnt as arsed as them and were all Evertonesque.

Thats what youre saying? ;D
;D
Re: Man City 4 vs 0 League Champs* (asterisk denotes LFC's overhung lethargy)
Reply #582 on: Today at 07:21:40 AM
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 11:09:12 PM
I'm not arsed we have won the League 100 points or with 85 points like Roy Keane it's only 1 medal, does not make it any better, just focus on winning it next season, these games are meaningless.
It's not about making it better, it's about making history. The title proves we're the best team this season. Breaking 100 points proves we're one of the best teams ever.

It also has the added bonus of taking the record from a club that's cheated it's way to success. It would be a moral victory as much as a statistical one.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #583 on: Today at 07:22:05 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 07:07:08 AM
Agreed. The performance against Barca at their place was one of the best I've seen, the result didn't match it but we were good enough to score 2 or 3 goals.

Against City we didn't have the same type of dominance, nor quality of chances, we created dangerous situations but we didn't execute them nearly the same.



We had plenty of opportunities to score, but we didnt. I think we had one vital ingredient missing tonight. They really wanted to give us a beating, we turned up unprepared for that. Weve won the league, it would have been a different game if we were still champions in waiting, the focus was missing and what can you expect. A 24hrs session (alcohol included or not) takes its toll on anyone. On a football team and their entire coaching staff though, its probably 10 times worse. Watch Southampton get a result on Sunday.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #584 on: Today at 07:30:04 AM
It's a game of football , i expect our players to have the desire to win every game, no matter the importance. But ok, it's the first game after we officially are Champions, so i will go easy on them. Although i very much doubt that about Klopp, he probably was fuming in the dressing room.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #585 on: Today at 07:40:33 AM
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:22:05 AM
We had plenty of opportunities to score, but we didnt. I think we had one vital ingredient missing tonight. They really wanted to give us a beating, we turned up unprepared for that. Weve won the league, it would have been a different game if we were still champions in waiting, the focus was missing and what can you expect. A 24hrs session (alcohol included or not) takes its toll on anyone. On a football team and their entire coaching staff though, its probably 10 times worse. Watch Southampton get a result on Sunday.

Don't agree that we were unprepared. We're too professional not to be prepared. The first 25 minutes showed we were prepared, as we were the more dangerous side, and Salah hit the post. had we taken the lead, imo the game goes differently. had we gone into half-time with just one goal down, the game is different. We were poor defensively, extremely poor for our standards, and we made mistakes, unforced errors. To me it's not a lack of preparation, it happens in football and when it happens against a side like City, you get battered. We also didn't punish them for their poor defending.

Against Barca we were the better side for the entirety of the match.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #586 on: Today at 07:46:36 AM
From the official site, and especially for those who were trying to imply otherwise last night.

On the substitution of Joe Gomez at half-time

[Because of the] yellow card. I thought because Joe got a yellow card and in the moment we dont know in the moment exactly when Dejan will be back. I hope [it is soon] of course, but we dont have a big number of centre-halves, so I thought I didnt want to see him getting a second yellow. Thats why we did it.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #587 on: Today at 08:07:33 AM
Camt blame the lads....we all know its hell going to work after 4 day bender.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #588 on: Today at 08:13:15 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 07:40:33 AM
Don't agree that we were unprepared. We're too professional not to be prepared. The first 25 minutes showed we were prepared, as we were the more dangerous side, and Salah hit the post. had we taken the lead, imo the game goes differently. had we gone into half-time with just one goal down, the game is different. We were poor defensively, extremely poor for our standards, and we made mistakes, unforced errors. To me it's not a lack of preparation, it happens in football and when it happens against a side like City, you get battered. We also didn't punish them for their poor defending.

Against Barca we were the better side for the entirety of the match.

Didnt say we were unprepared. I think we were unprepared for city to really have a go at us though. No way we were 100% for this game after last week. Dont care, were champions and probably the best club team in the world right now. We beat them when it mattered.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #589 on: Today at 08:17:07 AM
When I heard Roy Keane lavishing praise on us, in particular the defence, I was concerned.

For the first 15 minutes I thought things were going out pretty way and then Joe decided to give Strrling's testicles a check up.

Have to admire DeBruyne and Mendy looked like he'd swapped performance levels with Robbo.

We just need to get back to winning ways because next season will be with us soon, more than likely playing in empty stadiums as well.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #590 on: Today at 08:33:38 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:17:07 AM
When I heard Roy Keane lavishing praise on us, in particular the defence, I was concerned.

For the first 15 minutes I thought things were going out pretty way and then Joe decided to give Strrling's testicles a check up.

Have to admire DeBruyne and Mendy looked like he'd swapped performance levels with Robbo.

We just need to get back to winning ways because next season will be with us soon, more than likely playing in empty stadiums as well.

Don't forget the threat of Man United. According to Tyler they'll be serious challengers.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #591 on: Today at 08:40:15 AM
Perhaps we were understandably not at 100% for this one, but I have to say it was "one of those nights".

Hitting the post and Mane's sitter are two obvious examples but literally every ricochet and every stray pass from City went their way. It was bizarre to watch.

I also have to comment on how piss poor that guard of honour was. Half of them walked away before the team were out on the pitch. Classless, spoiled and disrespectful.

I expect a reaction against Villa.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #592 on: Today at 08:41:23 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:14:20 AM
Let's put some context to that. We've had 3 away games since then. One won, lost one, and drew one. hardly end of the world stuff. We also won 4 other games since then.

You can't win every game, you can't expect a side to go unbeaten or without a loss for two full years. jesus christ, some of yous have really taken things for granted, when all you can nit pick is a handful of poor results over the course of 12 months

But I clearly qualified all that in my 2nd paragraph. haha

We're Champions, give yourself a break ya tit.  8)
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Ch
« Reply #593 on: Today at 08:43:34 AM »
 ;D

guard of honour was half arsed but whatever...it hurts them. that's enough  ;)
first half hour we were fine....just could not finish the chances we created, the final ball execution and even passing in buildup play sometimes was just so poor at times.

City took their chances, pen was soft but no complaints. Our unforced errors were more annoying to be honest

I hope we do go on to get that record points total this season and I'm sure Villa will be worried.

Losing is never acceptable, especially by a margin like that. But Trent throwing it to a City player, Mane literally missing the ball in front of goal...it was quite funny in how bad it was at times you gotta admit!
We looked over eager at times last night to prove a point

Lads. Relax. You're champions, go play and enjoy
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #594 on: Today at 08:43:56 AM »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 08:40:15 AM
Perhaps we were understandably not at 100% for this one, but I have to say it was "one of those nights".

Hitting the post and Mane's sitter are two obvious examples but literally every ricochet and every stray pass from City went their way. It was bizarre to watch.

I also have to comment on how piss poor that guard of honour was. Half of them walked away before the team were out on the pitch. Classless, spoiled and disrespectful.

I expect a reaction against Villa.

During the Guard of Honour Guardiola looked like a sulky teenager made to sit through the school prize giving awards and watching everyone else be acclaimed.

I had to laugh at Mane's miss. That was then it finally sunk in we stunk.

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #595 on: Today at 08:44:21 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:10:59 AM
So 2 performances out of the entire season? :D

Just saying mate. Both were bad games, not like 0-1 or 1-2 games. But yes, its very rare for it to happen.
