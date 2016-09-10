I never like to lose and today is no exception. Especially the manner in which it happened.



It was kind of like I was brought back down to earth with a bang.



In the game itself I just had this feeling that after those early chances werent put away it was going to be one of those days because City are too good to not take advantage of that. Just felt they were quicker to everything today. And Im not surprised that was the case. There were some players that were really not at the races. Gomez cant wrestle someone in the box and expect to get away with it. When Mané is bad, my word is he bad. Made a horrendous hash of the good chance he had. TAA very poor.



Klopp will undoubtably light a fire under their arses and rightly so. Im still ecstatic that we are Premier League champions but we need to cut that type of performance out. Same thing happened at Watford.