Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*

Judge Red

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #560 on: Today at 01:25:39 AM
Along with the players overall performances I thought we were unlucky with the run of the ball during the game. I lost count of the ricochets that landed to a city player. The double deflection off walker landing in edersons hands pretty much summed the game up.

Also the niggly fouls city get away with are unreal. There was a shove on Trent for one of the goals with Wythenshawes finest stood a metre or so away which he simply ignored. We couldnt even glance at a city player without giving away a free kick. The pen was soft in my opinion. The ref couldnt wait to give it but if thats salah in their area, its not given.

City are good team all said and done. They deserved the victory but just not that emphatically in my opinion. I want our team to keep the foot on the gas, win, lose or draw so I do hope they up the ante from here to the final kick of the last day of this season.
Ghost Town

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #561 on: Today at 01:26:53 AM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:18:13 AM
We beat them when it mattered.
They beat us when it didn't.
That's it in a nutshell
jckliew

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #562 on: Today at 01:37:26 AM
Pre season hangover!
Gaz75

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #563 on: Today at 01:38:57 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:26:53 AM
That's it in a nutshell
what bugs me the most is that despite the fact they are under investigation at the moment regarding ffp, no one in the media has brought this up. Winning this title should be a victory for every club in the PL, we were the only team to challenge them! no wonder Klopp was so pissed off in the interview tonight.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #564 on: Today at 01:49:56 AM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:38:57 AM
what bugs me the most is that despite the fact they are under investigation at the moment regarding ffp, no one in the media has brought this up. Winning this title should be a victory for every club in the PL, we were the only team to challenge them! no wonder Klopp was so pissed off in the interview tonight.

Winning this title most definitely is a victory for football and every club in the league doing it legitimately. It's just a shame too many are far too blinkered to see it.

It beggars belief just how easy a ride these are given by the media. It's as if there is a collective blind eye going on where the cheating is going on in plain sight, but everyone chooses to look the other way.

What Liverpool have achieved against them these past few years is absolutely staggering, and vastly under appreciated.
Gaz75

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #565 on: Today at 01:55:17 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:49:56 AM
Winning this title most definitely is a victory for football and every club in the league doing it legitimately. It's just a shame too many are far too blinkered to see it.

It beggars belief just how easy a ride these are given by the media. It's as if there is a collective blind eye going on where the cheating is going on in plain sight, but everyone chooses to look the other way.

What Liverpool have achieved against them these past few years is absolutely staggering, and vastly under appreciated.
exactly, I would rather lose a game to a team like Wolves who have done incredible but are so underappreciated in the media it beggars belief.
Suareznumber7

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #566 on: Today at 02:10:57 AM
Well......that wasn't a great result. 

Still CHAMPIONS though!!!!!
jooneyisdagod

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #567 on: Today at 02:19:25 AM
A decent performance littered with mistakes, which are uncharacteristic, to say the least. Regardless, I think it goes to show that City are unlikely to roll over in the future and we should consider strengthening the squad. On the game itself, it came down to City being incredibly clinical in our box and our players being uncharacteristically wasteful in front of City's goal. Oh well, we're the fucking champions, so it's okay to get the shit performance out of the system when the league has already been won.
deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #568 on: Today at 02:21:14 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:19:25 AM
A decent performance littered with mistakes, which are uncharacteristic, to say the least. Regardless, I think it goes to show that City are unlikely to roll over in the future and we should consider strengthening the squad. On the game itself, it came down to City being incredibly clinical in our box and our players being uncharacteristically wasteful in front of City's goal. Oh well, we're the fucking champions, so it's okay to get the shit performance out of the system when the league has already been won.

City don't roll over regardless, but the problem for them has been consistency and the fact that we have been relentless. They're always going to be a threat in every match, but even tonight they were poor defensively. We however didn't punish them for it.

Willy Poolman

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #569 on: Today at 02:37:54 AM
For me, there are mixed emotions over this game. The title is ours, so this result doesn't matter where it counts most - the total number of points won in a season. And who can blame the players for being a little off-key? No doubt you only need to lose your edge against what is clearly an outstanding team, and they will make you suffer. But 4-0 is painful. And having Sterling with a hand in several of them really rubs salt in the wound. I'm confident that we can win a lot more points before the end of this weird season, but I really don't want us to lose again, especially with that sort of scoreline.
latortuga

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #570 on: Today at 03:20:14 AM
Our away form has collapsed since playing away to Atletico...in fact you could say our form in general.

It's probably not humanly possible to maintain the sort of intensity and focus that got us the unassailable lead to begin with so I don't think we should be too worried and I'm sure Klopp and the staff aren't.

In some ways a good thumping by our closest rivals is a good thing, quickly puts the fire back in the belly for next season.  Also might make City feel good about where they're at, when reality is they have a lot of work ahead of them to get back to our level.
Number 7

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #571 on: Today at 03:37:20 AM
I never like to lose and today is no exception. Especially the manner in which it happened.

It was kind of like I was brought back down to earth with a bang.

In the game itself I just had this feeling that after those early chances werent put away it was going to be one of those days because City are too good to not take advantage of that. Just felt they were quicker to everything today. And Im not surprised that was the case. There were some players that were really not at the races. Gomez cant wrestle someone in the box and expect to get away with it. When Mané is bad, my word is he bad. Made a horrendous hash of the good chance he had. TAA very poor.

Klopp will undoubtably light a fire under their arses and rightly so. Im still ecstatic that we are Premier League champions but we need to cut that type of performance out. Same thing happened at Watford.
Endoe

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #572 on: Today at 03:40:09 AM
I'm not taking anything away from City at all, but can't help but think Covid has obviously affected our form, celebrating the title also wouldn't have helped. Before Covid I would have said we're nailed on certainties to break the points record, now with everything that's gone on, I'm not so sure, I'd actually be surprised if we did. Ultimately it really doesn't mean anything, but the form we showed leading up to the lock down would suggest we were well on the way to holding that points total record. Shame for the lads, perhaps they truly don't care.
Hey remember we're the champions!!!!!
deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #573 on: Today at 04:10:59 AM
Quote
Klopp will undoubtably light a fire under their arses and rightly so. Im still ecstatic that we are Premier League champions but we need to cut that type of performance out. Same thing happened at Watford.

So 2 performances out of the entire season? :D

deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:14:20 AM
Quote
Our away form has collapsed since playing away to Atletico...in fact you could say our form in general.

Let's put some context to that. We've had 3 away games since then. One won, lost one, and drew one. hardly end of the world stuff. We also won 4 other games since then.

You can't win every game, you can't expect a side to go unbeaten or without a loss for two full years. jesus christ, some of yous have really taken things for granted, when all you can nit pick is a handful of poor results over the course of 12 months

