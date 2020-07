Along with the players overall performances I thought we were unlucky with the run of the ball during the game. I lost count of the ricochets that landed to a city player. The double deflection off walker landing in edersons hands pretty much summed the game up.



Also the niggly fouls city get away with are unreal. There was a shove on Trent for one of the goals with Wythenshawes finest stood a metre or so away which he simply ignored. We couldn’t even glance at a city player without giving away a free kick. The pen was soft in my opinion. The ref couldn’t wait to give it but if that’s salah in their area, it’s not given.



City are good team all said and done. They deserved the victory but just not that emphatically in my opinion. I want our team to keep the foot on the gas, win, lose or draw so I do hope they up the ante from here to the final kick of the last day of this season.