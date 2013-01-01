A decent performance littered with mistakes, which are uncharacteristic, to say the least. Regardless, I think it goes to show that City are unlikely to roll over in the future and we should consider strengthening the squad. On the game itself, it came down to City being incredibly clinical in our box and our players being uncharacteristically wasteful in front of City's goal. Oh well, we're the fucking champions, so it's okay to get the shit performance out of the system when the league has already been won.