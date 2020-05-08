« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*  (Read 9025 times)

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM »
Champions of England.

Champions of Europe.

Champions of The World.

Champions of this evening? Manchester City. Well done lads. Enjoy your fine win and the trophy that comes with it. Pat your little diving gobshite on the back as well. I actually think City are a very good side with some great players but that little twat? £50M. Still great business from us. But does he HAVE to be such a shithouse? To be fair, I wanted him gone from Anfield because I always thought he was a gobshite. But many people don't seem to remember that.


Champions. Nuff said.

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:43:51 PM
This team will be remembered for years even if they lose every single game in the run in. They'll be remembered as the team that broke our League title hoodoo

I want us to be remembered in League history as the team everyone aspires to be like and who is the pinnacle of English football.
Fair enough that people have different mindsets, but winning the league has made me hungrier for us to win everything and break every record.
Any competitive defeat will hurt for me, if it doesn't to other people then each to their own, but I will never not be arsed about Liverpool being comprehensively beaten in a competitive game
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:27:27 PM
Ive moaned like fuck about us over the years, and I know Im preaching to the converted here but were champions of England, Europe and the world, honesty not arsed I still feel like Im about to wake up.
Exactly, we trounced these in the league the season they won by 100 as well, so what?
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 PM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 11:55:23 PM
I want us to be remembered in League history as the team everyone aspires to be like and who is the pinnacle of English football.
Fair enough that people have different mindsets, but winning the league has made me hungrier for us to win everything and break every record.
Any competitive defeat will hurt for me, if it doesn't to other people then each to their own, but I will never not be arsed about Liverpool being comprehensively beaten in a competitive game


We've won the league.

Seriously if we lose 4-0 every game til the end of the season that doesn't change the fact that we've won the league.

I'd rather us lose 4-0 every game now and then win every game next season. We've played with passion, intensity and absolute determination all season.

I don't mind the lads taking their foot off the pedal now as long as we pick it up again from game 1 next season.

I'd play the kids now and get them all a Premier League medal. Let the senior players have bit part roles and get their niggles and injuries fully fit and sorted.

Next season? We go again.,
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:00:50 AM »
Could have played all night and not scored, just one of them wasn't it, some quality touches by Naby, really hopes he starts the next 3 or 4 games
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:03:42 AM »
I love annoyed Klopp. Fuck off Geoff Shreeves.

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:09:05 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:58:44 PM
We've won the league.

Seriously if we lose 4-0 every game til the end of the season that doesn't change the fact that we've won the league.

I'd rather us lose 4-0 every game now and then win every game next season. We've played with passion, intensity and absolute determination all season.

I don't mind the lads taking their foot off the pedal now as long as we pick it up again from game 1 next season.

I'd play the kids now and get them all a Premier League medal. Let the senior players have bit part roles and get their niggles and injuries fully fit and sorted.

Next season? We go again.,
yeah, this team has sweated blood for the last 3 years and to finally get to the finishing line, it's understandable they are physically and mentally tired. They did not want to lose like that tonight they were unlucky not to score first but obviously this relief at winning the title has lessened the intensity of their performance, whereas abu dhabi fc were wound up and having to give us a guard of honour really pissed them off. Klopp was annoyed obviously, but he above everyone else knows what happened, no way the team performs like that in different circumstances. I won't say I don't care about the result but it's irrelevant and the team will learn from this, I would not like to be city coming to Anfield for the next league game. Y.N.W.A
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:03:42 AM
I love annoyed Klopp. Fuck off Geoff Shreeves.

Sent from my SM-G970F using Tapatalk



Yeh me too ... sky sports pundits and commentators are such dick heads, jamie carragher being right up there with the worst of them ... crap like saying "we all know man city are a far better technical team" ... tries too hard to be impartial. He's such a rent a gob
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:10:59 AM »
Anyway isn't nice to be able to argue about whether the 7 (seven) games after winning the league are important or not.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:12:54 AM »
That was one of those games on another night that we'd win 4-0, so many balls slightly overhit, like one to Mane when it was 0-0, better ball & he'd have been in, Mo hitting the post, we could have been 2-0 up before they got the penalty, City had the breaks.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:14:09 AM »
I just think after everything they have put in over the last few seasons mentally to win the league must be so tiring, that release from everything you have worked for.

It doesn't mean anything, but for Klopp it is probably a good thing so he can say if you drop even 1% next year this is what will happen.

We've won the league, this game mattered far more to City. Going back to back is the biggest thing for us now
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:17:33 AM »
We were 10 percent off and we got punished. Against pretty much any other team in the league we would have still won comfortably.


We created plenty, played lovely football and we got done by a couple of sloppy mistakes. The pen was soft if you ask me but we didn't lose just because of that. Still, 4-0 wasn't a reflection on the game at all. City can do that to anyone and on the back of a bender it was too much to ask.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:18:13 AM »
We beat them when it mattered.
They beat us when it didn't.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:19:09 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:12:54 AM
That was one of those games on another night that we'd win 4-0, so many balls slightly overhit, like one to Mane when it was 0-0, better ball & he'd have been in, Mo hitting the post, we could have been 2-0 up before they got the penalty, City had the breaks.

A bit like that Barca game away had so many chances but nothing would go in. If only we were playing them next week again.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:26:24 AM »
Such an odd game.  Felt like we could easily have scored 3 or 4 times before their first goal but too many heavy touches or loose passes at the vital moment.  We also looked very clumsy at the back, especially Gomez for the penalty and Robertson for a couple of the goals.  Felt like it could easily have been 3-3 at half time.

Second half was similar, and couldnt believe that we didnt score at least once.

De Bruyne was running the show at times and if we could have been as accurate with our passes as he was it would have been a very different game.  He is wonderful to watch at times.

Overall I think it was just a case of every part of the team being 10% off, while they were pretty much at full efficiency.  Not too surprising given the relative positions of the team and them being motivated to put one over on the Champions while we definitely looked like a team that had spent a few days celebrating.

Hopefully Klopp will use this next season as our motivation when the game against them actually means something, and he definitely looked a bit annoyed in the post match interview!

Oh, and its a lovely feeling to lose 4-0 to your main rivals and not really care!  I'm off to watch some more YouTube videos of our route to the title. 
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:27:09 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:09 AM
A bit like that Barca game away had so many chances but nothing would go in. If only we were playing them next week again.

Good comparison, it was like that Barca away match, had a load of great chances that the ball wouldn't go in.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:28:32 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:58:44 PM
We've won the league.

Seriously if we lose 4-0 every game til the end of the season that doesn't change the fact that we've won the league.

I'd rather us lose 4-0 every game now and then win every game next season. We've played with passion, intensity and absolute determination all season.

I don't mind the lads taking their foot off the pedal now as long as we pick it up again from game 1 next season.

I'd play the kids now and get them all a Premier League medal. Let the senior players have bit part roles and get their niggles and injuries fully fit and sorted.

Next season? We go again.,

Breaking records is bollocks. Best ever losers last year only hurt. Trophies are all that matters and we won the one we wanted.

Yep...we go again
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:28:39 AM »
Felt a bit like that Barca away leg although we were better that night, scoreline flattered them to a degree.

These things can happen to us when you play a team like city. One of the few teams who can play through our aggressive press AND have the clinical ness to finish off a counter. 2nd goal, Robbo makes an aggressive move to try and win the ball up, against most teams he either causes a turnover or their break is snuffed out by our cbs. Here its 2-0.

They are a very good side and will prob go off as favourites next year but they only get to play us twice and their Anfield record is atrocious. As long as they are as defensively vulnerable as they are, they will need help from other sides and in the last 2 seasons only Watford have stepped up to take 3 points against us. We are still a nightmare for the other 18 teams.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:29:02 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:18:13 AM
We beat them when it mattered.
They beat us when it didn't.
This.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:30:32 AM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:03:42 AM
I love annoyed Klopp. Fuck off Geoff Shreeves.

That interview was toxic as fuck, but Kloppo might be a bit tetchy there. He's clearly not a good loser, and he'll defend his players no matter what.  I love that about him. ;D
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:37:25 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:30:32 AM
That interview was toxic as fuck, but Kloppo might be a bit tetchy there. He's clearly not a good loser, and he'll defend his players no matter what.  I love that about him. ;D
of course he is tetchy, the first thing that gobshite should have said is, it shows your teams achievement Jurgen to be 20 points ahead of this team, he said it himself he can't understand why people don't think it's a good thing that we could outplay the financial might of abu dhabi fc.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:41:12 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
Champions of England.

Champions of Europe.

Champions of The World.

Champions of this evening? Manchester City. Well done lads. Enjoy your fine win and the trophy that comes with it. Pat your little diving gobshite on the back as well. I actually think City are a very good side with some great players but that little twat? £50M. Still great business from us. But does he HAVE to be such a shithouse? To be fair, I wanted him gone from Anfield because I always thought he was a gobshite. But many people don't seem to remember that.


Champions. Nuff said.

Is right, mate.

Fair play to City, they were the better side. If it wasn't for that little money grabbing twerp I would have no issues about tonight.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:45:42 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:18:13 AM
We beat them when it mattered.
They beat us when it didn't.

Perfect.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:46:51 AM »
People around here talk like City are mugs. They're a top side, and our tie with them is the best tactical battle in world football by a mile between two absolute giants of the game. There were so many moments in the game where if things went our way the result could have been the exact opposite. Yes we played a bit poor on the goals but once they went up it was going to be very predictable IMO in a league tie. Same with games where we went up and they had to have a go trying to equalise, we ripped them to shreds on the counter. We'll most likely be back again in the Charity Sheild in a month's time, we'll tear them a new one there. We're champions for a reason.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:48:07 AM »
Analogy WARNING!!

What they achieved tonight was like when you take a sheet of newspaper and scrunch it up....then lob it on the coal fire. You get about 4 seconds of really bright, burning flame.

It's certainly not something they (City) can all draw their chairs up to and thoroughly enjoy....

What WE'VE achieved this season however, can be likened to a big scuttle of coal that's just started to flare up into flame!!

It's real, solid fuel.....it's very warming and it's gonna last ages!

So pull your chairs close and enjoy this lengthy spell of well-earned LFC "warmth."




 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf



Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:50:27 AM »
It was 1 loss and 1 draw in 29 ..... now 1 loss and 1 draw in 3.   Shite! One-season wonders! Sell the lots of them! Klopp out!
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:53:12 AM »
Naby Keita was the best Liverpool player yesterday.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:53:39 AM »
Love Klopp. If he was posting here tonight he would deffo be in the catagory of 'total pissed off' poster rather than the 'never mind, we are champions of everything' type.  ;D And that's the way it should be.

We're well capable of winning our remaining six but just looking ahead at next three in particular - Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A) and Burnley (H)...9 points please! And tonight will be erased and 100+ points will still be on!!!
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:54:24 AM »
Think we were just outclassed. There are a load of caveats we could offer up for it but its sometimes not even that deep. City are a brilliant team and when they can play in a way which finds space for De Bruyne (which they were able to do tonight through the positions that Foden was taking up) then theyre almost certainly going to win.

Hopefully itll add a little impetus to Sundays match and the rest of our season, but Im not all that fussed if it doesnt. We won the league for the first time in my life last week so nothing else really matters to me now.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:55:06 AM »
Am wondering if the team as a whole is missing the Traveling Kop. We've decked out Anfield with memorabilia and stuff that makes the players feel the fans' presence. They won't get any of that at away games during the Covid crisis. We played like fish on land at Everton and today kind of the same (well, sometimes we were boss, esp. during the first 25 minutes, but City are a much better team than Everton). I've no doubt we will romp all our home games. Will hold out for a final verdict on 'Away' form until after the Brighton and Arsenal games.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:57:04 AM »
Games between us and city tend to hinge on key decisions and small details. On another day we could have got something. On another day at the anfield game it could have been different as well. Despite the 20 point gap there is still very little in the two teams. When we are in form we are unplayable. When they are on form they are unstoppable.
Im not overly arsed about the result. The 30 year wait has made my old bones sigh with relief and Im just looking forward to seeing Henderson lift the trophy.
Records may or may not be broken. But the monkey is off our back now.

Next season will be between us and city. I have no doubt about that.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:01:45 AM »
There was a crazy amount of space between our midfield and defence. How many times were City running at our back 4? Not sure why that was, we were also pretty toothless going forward apart from the first 15 or so mins when we should have scored at least one.

They looked tired and not arsed.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:02:47 AM »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:48:07 AM
Analogy WARNING!!

What they achieved tonight was like when you take a sheet of newspaper and scrunch it up....then lob it on the coal fire. You get about 4 seconds of really bright, burning flame.

It's certainly not something they (City) can all draw their chairs up to and thoroughly enjoy....

What WE'VE achieved this season however, can be likened to a big scuttle of coal that's just started to flare up into flame!!

It's real, solid fuel.....it's very warming and it's gonna last ages!

So pull your chairs close and enjoy this lengthy spell of well-earned LFC "warmth."




 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Or as Tyrell said to Roy in Blade Runner - ''The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long... ''

And it's this that has made the difference this season. There are two teams that are way ahead of the rest of this league, and who comes out on top depends on which one is the most consistent.

In the past, Liverpool have been guilty of putting in some stunning performances in big games, then losing to some shite the following week. We could burn so very bright, but could not maintain the burn for the duration of the season. Under Klopp, we've learned to do this incredibly well, and it's been the crucial difference this season.
Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:05:32 AM »
Had Salah scored instead of hitting the post, the game plays out differently. Had we gone into the half just a goal down, the whole 2nd half imo goes differently. Small margins and all.  IN grand scheme of things, it means fck all except a lesson to learn that you can't drop your guard against them, but given we have done what we have done, it means fuck all.

Champions of England, of Europe, of the World in 12 months, what bigger statement do you need?


WE could still finish with 100 points this year!

