Such an odd game. Felt like we could easily have scored 3 or 4 times before their first goal but too many heavy touches or loose passes at the vital moment. We also looked very clumsy at the back, especially Gomez for the penalty and Robertson for a couple of the goals. Felt like it could easily have been 3-3 at half time.



Second half was similar, and couldnt believe that we didnt score at least once.



De Bruyne was running the show at times and if we could have been as accurate with our passes as he was it would have been a very different game. He is wonderful to watch at times.



Overall I think it was just a case of every part of the team being 10% off, while they were pretty much at full efficiency. Not too surprising given the relative positions of the team and them being motivated to put one over on the Champions while we definitely looked like a team that had spent a few days celebrating.



Hopefully Klopp will use this next season as our motivation when the game against them actually means something, and he definitely looked a bit annoyed in the post match interview!



Oh, and its a lovely feeling to lose 4-0 to your main rivals and not really care! I'm off to watch some more YouTube videos of our route to the title.