I'm with you. It's all just so alien to me.



Football puts its followers through all manner of emotions. It's also possible to feel more than one emotion at the same time. I'm elated that we are champions of everywhere, but I'm also livid that we got done 4-0 tonight and still got off lightly. I find it as bit weird when some people only acknowledge one type of feeling but deny others. In the scheme of things, the elation will long outlast the disappointment over tonight, but the disappointment still has its place. To deny it is far to Evertonesque for me personally.



It's also telling that although Klopp will no doubt protect his players, he'll also be livid by tonight, so we are in good company. He's a born winner, so will not entertain a sniff of a 'fuck it' mentality. But anyway, as I said, football is a roller coaster and includes all manner of emotions. It's also possible to be full of the joys over this team and what it's achieved whilst also being gutted over getting twatted by the likes of them fuckers.



If the lads went out tonight and only put in half a shift, I'd feel let down and a bit pissed off. But they didn't, they worked their bollocks off, because that is what they always do. But there was something different tonight to them than what we normally see. The focus wasn't quite right, the concentration wasn't there.This team have been focussed and concentrating every second of every day for the last three years to bring us the success we've been missing for 30 years. The strain and the pressure of that must be incredible, I think tonight for a lot of them, their brains just went 'I can't do this again, we've done what we need to, and I need a break'. Their bodies kept on going though. Tonight was the pressure valve coming off, the huge intake of oxygen after holding your breath for ages. I think mentally they also needed it because soon enough the pressure is going to be on again, and their heads are going to have to go into overdrive.I don't mind losing this game. The effort was there, but their brains couldn't keep going any longer, and I totally get that. I am still far too happy with with what they have delivered for us after a 30 year wait to be brought down by what happened tonight.So for this game, and this game only....fuck it.