Author Topic: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*  (Read 7549 times)

Online Smellytrabs

Re: Man City 4 vs 0 League Champs* (asterisk denotes LFC's overhung lethargy)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 11:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:07:29 PM
I'm with you. It's all just so alien to me.

Football puts its followers through all manner of emotions. It's also possible to feel more than one emotion at the same time. I'm elated that we are champions of everywhere, but I'm also livid that we got done 4-0 tonight and still got off lightly. I find it as bit weird when some people only acknowledge one type of feeling but deny others. In the scheme of things, the elation will long outlast the disappointment over tonight, but the disappointment still has its place. To deny it is far to Evertonesque for me personally.

It's also telling that although Klopp will no doubt protect his players, he'll also be livid by tonight, so we are in good company. He's a born winner, so will not entertain a sniff of a 'fuck it' mentality. But anyway, as I said, football is a roller coaster and includes all manner of emotions. It's also possible to be full of the joys over this team and what it's achieved whilst also being gutted over getting twatted by the likes of them fuckers.

If the lads went out tonight and only put in half a shift, I'd feel let down and a bit pissed off. But they didn't, they worked their bollocks off, because that is what they always do. But there was something different tonight to them than what we normally see. The focus wasn't quite right, the concentration wasn't there.

This team have been focussed and concentrating every second of every day for the last three years to bring us the success we've been missing for 30 years. The strain and the pressure of that must be incredible, I think tonight for a lot of them, their brains just went 'I can't do this again, we've done what we need to, and I need a break'. Their bodies kept on going though. Tonight was the pressure valve coming off, the huge intake of oxygen after holding your breath for ages. I think mentally they also needed it because soon enough the pressure is going to be on again, and their heads are going to have to go into overdrive.

I don't mind losing this game. The effort was there, but their brains couldn't keep going any longer, and I totally get that. I am still far too happy with with what they have delivered for us after a 30 year wait to be brought down by what happened tonight.

So for this game, and this game only....fuck it.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #481 on: Today at 11:23:54 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:21:57 PM
A shocking performance from the 20th minute onwards
 Not so arsed about the loss but am seriously disappointed with the way we capitulated.

No matter how much Jurgen will protect them, he'll know there was a lack of focus by the boys tonight - how else can you explain such sloppy passages off play by so many of them.

I thought the gap would give us enough time to reset and go again but I guess the motivation just wasn't there.

Can only hope that this serves as a big wake up call and we can get our heads right for the rest of the season so we are ready for September.

Is there going to be another two month break after this season?
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #482 on: Today at 11:24:26 PM »
I was watching with an arsenal supporter and he made an excellent point. If we take the lead with those early missed chances, we'd likely shred them on the counter. Then the narrative changes to how City need new players. Instead it's all about how great they are. Analysis now seemingly depends on the width of a post. It took Klopp to point out what happened.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Manchester City 4 vs 0 League Champs x19 24 DeBruyne (pen) 34 Sterling 44 Foden 65 og
« Reply #483 on: Today at 11:25:09 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 11:21:08 PM
Agree with every word mate.  My only bone of contention is that the real meaning of tonight is located between the ears of 20 red men tonight - and they wont be having any its meaningless stuff. Theyll be pissed that they didnt take their chances and gave away so much space - diving in.

If Im reading you correctly, yours is the supporters view - and is correct
Im talking about what I perceive the players view to be - so I think it has meaning

For sure, the players mentality should be the opposite end of the scale to mine and most others. But they've got the right manager to keep their heads in the right place. We attack the title next season, not defend it.

But for now, as a supporter, I'm dining out on us being champions of everything until such times as we are not. :champ :champ :champ
Online Fordy

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #484 on: Today at 11:25:47 PM »
I actually thought we played ok.

Yeah Gomez and Robbo had an off night. We should have started with the OX(I just believe City struggle with a busting midfielder)

The result was poor but considering we have won the league and they would have had a mad party. I can't fault the effort.
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #485 on: Today at 11:26:19 PM »
Terrible performance from most the team. I'll be disappointed if we just stumble over the line.
Each to their own but I want to be breaking records.
I want this team to be remembered by everyone for years to come for being the best team ever, not just prem winners
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #486 on: Today at 11:26:55 PM »
Fuck me, theres some right ones crawling in from under rocks tonight :lmao
Online Jm55

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #487 on: Today at 11:27:27 PM »
Ive moaned like fuck about us over the years, and I know Im preaching to the converted here but were champions of England, Europe and the world, honesty not arsed I still feel like Im about to wake up.
Offline deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:27:37 PM »
This will mean as much as it meant to City when they got beaten convincingly at home to United, the year they won the league with 100 points, fck all.

Obviously you never want to lose or lose in that fashion, but we've proven everything we needed to this year by

1. winning the league with 7 games to go
2. going 44 matches unbeaten
3. beating this lot when there was thigns at stake

We didn't play well at all defensively, which you can't afford to do against them. First 20 minutes, we should have scored and been up front, but sometimes you need things to go your way, small margins and all.

After that, it was too many mistakes, and we didn't take advantage of the dangerous situations we did create in the final third.

20 points ahead of them, still.

Online wampa1

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:27:49 PM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 11:26:19 PM
Terrible performance from most the team. I'll be disappointed if we just stumble over the line.
Each to their own but I want to be breaking records.
I want this team to be remembered by everyone for years to come for being the best team ever, not just prem winners
The records are nice but we need to use the remaining games as pre-pre-season games for some of the young and back-up players, especially if we're not buying anyone.
Offline deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:28:05 PM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 11:26:19 PM
Terrible performance from most the team. I'll be disappointed if we just stumble over the line.
Each to their own but I want to be breaking records.
I want this team to be remembered by everyone for years to come for being the best team ever, not just prem winners

Stumble over the line? We already crossed the bloody line, what on earth are you on about?
Online lukeb1981

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #491 on: Today at 11:28:38 PM »
Just goes to show when you are slightly off your game billion pound teams will punish you.
Offline deFacto

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #492 on: Today at 11:28:54 PM »
Some absolute bellendry tonight on here.
Online daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Manchester City 4 vs 0 League Champs x19 24 DeBruyne (pen) 34 Sterling 44 Foden 65 og
« Reply #493 on: Today at 11:29:06 PM »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 10:17:20 PM
In 1998, Arsenal came to Anfield having just clinched the league title. We won 4-0. Nobody cared.
Was there that game... Owen scored and Ince and Leonards hen
Online Red_Mist

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #494 on: Today at 11:29:16 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:07:29 PM
 
So in summary, most of us in the not very arsed camp are not very arsed whilst also accepting that some are arsed and have every right to be; whilst those that are arsed cannot understand anyone who isnt as arsed as them and were all Evertonesque.

Thats what youre saying? ;D
Online Something Worse

Re: Man City 4 vs 0 League Champs* (asterisk denotes LFC's overhung lethargy)
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:30:27 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:09:27 PM
:D

Fuck Im annoyed I missed out on that. So obvious as well.

I was amazed you hadn't posted it!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:30:35 PM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 11:26:19 PM
Terrible performance from most the team. I'll be disappointed if we just stumble over the line.
Each to their own but I want to be breaking records.
I want this team to be remembered by everyone for years to come for being the best team ever, not just prem winners

We've passed the line and we're so far ahead that the teams behind us still can't see it. There's 6 games left of this season. We've absolutely obliterated the line
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:30:51 PM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 11:29:06 PM
Was there that game... Owen scored and Ince and Leonards hen

Leonhardsen scores, they really cant have been trying!

I remember that, a midweek game just after theyd won it against Everton.
Online sirKennyDaggers

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #498 on: Today at 11:30:54 PM »
Thought Keita looked sharp again tonight,maybe time to start a few games.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #499 on: Today at 11:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 11:26:19 PM
Terrible performance from most the team. I'll be disappointed if we just stumble over the line.
Each to their own but I want to be breaking records.
I want this team to be remembered by everyone for years to come for being the best team ever, not just prem winners

This season is fucked. We are only playing it out for the cash. No one really cares about points total now.
Offline deFacto

Re: Manchester City 4 vs 0 League Champs x19 24 DeBruyne (pen) 34 Sterling 44 Foden 65 og
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:32:15 PM »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:31:37 PM
Klopp is not happy, tells the rest of you laughing the result off.

Losing is fine, but getting trashed isn't.

I'm not happy when I lose a five a side match, of course he isn't happy, he's a competitor and he wants to win every match. But that doesn't mean that the match means sweet fck all in the grand scheme of things.

Offline Wingman

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:32:48 PM »
Quote from: MadErik on Today at 10:44:17 PM
Ill take two defeats to them every season if it means we win the title.

Who wouldnt? Doesnt mean that people cant be pissed off at losing.
Online Smellytrabs

Re: Man City 4* vs 0* League Champs (asterisk denotes LFC's celebratory hangover)*
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:33:01 PM »
Quote from: sirKennyDaggers on Today at 11:30:54 PM
Thought Keita looked sharp again tonight,maybe time to start a few games.

Yes he did. I would like to see him start for the rest of the season now to get him further bedded in.
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Manchester City 4 vs 0 League Champs x19 24 DeBruyne (pen) 34 Sterling 44 Foden 65 og
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:25:09 PM
For sure, the players mentality should be the opposite end of the scale to mine and most others. But they've got the right manager to keep their heads in the right place. We attack the title next season, not defend it.

But for now, as a supporter, I'm dining out on us being champions of everything until such times as we are not. :champ :champ :champ

Dine away my friend, you've earned it

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City 4 vs 0 League Champs* (asterisk denotes LFC's overhung lethargy)
« Reply #504 on: Today at 11:33:55 PM »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:23:52 PM
If the lads went out tonight and only put in half a shift, I'd feel let down and a bit pissed off. But they didn't, they worked their bollocks off, because that is what they always do. But there was something different tonight to them than what we normally see. The focus wasn't quite right, the concentration wasn't there.

This team have been focussed and concentrating every second of every day for the last three years to bring us the success we've been missing for 30 years. The strain and the pressure of that must be incredible, I think tonight for a lot of them, their brains just went 'I can't do this again, we've done what we need to, and I need a break'. Their bodies kept on going though. Tonight was the pressure valve coming off, the huge intake of oxygen after holding your breath for ages. I think mentally they also needed it because soon enough the pressure is going to be on again, and their heads are going to have to go into overdrive.

I don't mind losing this game. The effort was there, but their brains couldn't keep going any longer, and I totally get that. I am still far too happy with with what they have delivered for us after a 30 year wait to be brought down by what happened tonight.

So for this game, and this game only....fuck it.

I think that's a fair take on it. I can understand the psychology of that scenario.

I thought we were the better side in the first half and could have took the lead. I don't think the effort was lacking, although the focus and application was.
