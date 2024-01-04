« previous next »
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 09:45:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  4, 2024, 09:44:01 am
I remember when Bill Wyman dated a 14 year old. Imagine that these days??

Like Jerry lee Lewis married his 13 year old cousin.

R kelly was born in the wrong times it seems.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 09:57:35 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  4, 2024, 08:58:36 am
Define young? Clinton 49 when he was involved with a 22 year old Lewinsky. That's young.

And creepy
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 10:03:42 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January  4, 2024, 09:57:35 am
And creepy

Apparently not for rock or movie stars.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 10:08:02 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  4, 2024, 10:03:42 am
Apparently not for rock or movie stars.

A weird bunch. When you read  about a lot of the stuff they got up to it was out and pedo standard behaviour.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 10:10:18 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  4, 2024, 09:45:54 am
Like Jerry lee Lewis married his 13 year old cousin.

R kelly was born in the wrong times it seems.

Surprised he didn't use that, in his defence.

Jerry Lee Lewis career went south, after that, I do believe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 10:52:58 am
Daily Mail writers are going to be working overtime on the Meghan Markle The Evil Witch Eats Avocado stories today to keep 'Prince' Nonce off the front pages. 
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 10:58:52 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January  4, 2024, 10:10:18 am
Surprised he didn't use that, in his defence.

Jerry Lee Lewis career went south, after that, I do believe.

Wouldn't have surprised me!

Yeah back then it was very common, I'm sure Elvis had a much younger partner too.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 11:03:41 am
There's a big difference between old men consensually dating much younger women and rich men using their money and power to abuse children.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 11:07:24 am
"Jane Doe#3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations; in London (Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the U.S Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)."

Allegedly.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 01:24:29 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on January  4, 2024, 11:07:24 am
"Jane Doe#3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations; in London (Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the U.S Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)."

Allegedly.
and the BBC reports there was nothing controversial in the released docs.  Just a normal orgy of numerous underage girls then?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 03:51:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January  4, 2024, 10:10:18 am
Surprised he didn't use that, in his defence.

Jerry Lee Lewis career went south, after that, I do believe.

Yet, Elvis career didnt suffer when he became infatuated with a 14-year-old Priscilla, taking her on dates.

Lewiss career was only affected in England.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 03:54:22 pm
Quote from: vblfc on January  4, 2024, 09:25:25 am
Was reading some of the articles this morning and clicked on a link to Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre. I know/assume this was well covered in the news back then, but silence was bought (seems for for £12 million from the Queens cash drawer). So this was paid indirectly by the British public essentially (I guess). Its interesting how such a payment hushes up the narrative - So even though it all was publicized, cant hurt to keep reminding the public what they are getting for their money and what £12million can buy a naughty Royal these days.

He visited 67 times the dirty nonce.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 04:12:12 pm
Of course the Queen bailed him out. Epstein and Maxwell stayed at her residence in Balmoral.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 06:47:45 pm
Quote from: vblfc on January  4, 2024, 01:24:29 pm
and the BBC reports there was nothing controversial in the released docs.  Just a normal orgy of numerous underage girls then?
All media outlets are all reporting the same, as they always do. They're all the same...

We are ruled by nonces!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 4, 2024, 10:39:54 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on January  4, 2024, 06:47:45 pm
All media outlets are all reporting the same, as they always do. They're all the same...

We are ruled by nonces!

The BBC is the establishment for the establishment. Then you've got the likes of the Murdoch media who just gather intel for blackmail purposes.

The only way these things ever come out is via social media.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 6, 2024, 06:21:20 am
https://t.co/TxIHmtzwOn

Met not interested in reopening investigation into a Royal.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 6, 2024, 02:28:44 pm
What a shock. Higher ups in the Met are probably dodgy as well.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 6, 2024, 10:40:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  6, 2024, 06:21:20 am
https://t.co/TxIHmtzwOn

Met not interested in reopening investigation into a Royal.

If the offence was committed outside the UK they wouldnt have any jurisdiction?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 7, 2024, 09:52:03 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  6, 2024, 10:40:39 pm
If the offence was committed outside the UK they wouldnt have any jurisdiction?

They can still open an investigation based on his time spent with Epstein in the uk.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 7, 2024, 12:13:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  6, 2024, 10:40:39 pm
If the offence was committed outside the UK they wouldnt have any jurisdiction?
I believe the types of crimes of which Prince Andrew is accused, even when committed outside of the UK, can be prosecuted within the UK.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 7, 2024, 01:15:40 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January  4, 2024, 03:51:07 pm
Yet, Elvis career didnt suffer when he became infatuated with a 14-year-old Priscilla, taking her on dates.

Lewiss career was only affected in England.

No one gives a fuck about an 18 year old Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark grooming a 13 year old heir to the British Throne either.

I guess if your da gets away with being a nonce then Andy has thought he may as well give it a go.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 7, 2024, 01:29:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  7, 2024, 01:15:40 pm
No one gives a fuck about an 18 year old Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark grooming a 13 year old heir to the British Throne either.

I guess if your da gets away with being a nonce then Andy has thought he may as well give it a go.

The simple fact is, back in those days, it was more common and considered more acceptable. There are people who we still hero worship as rockstars who spent the 1970s sleeping with underage girls. Here is one famous "baby groupie":

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sable_Starr

Lost her virginity at 12 to a rock star, slept with Iggy Pop when she was 13, and claimed to have slept with David Bowie, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and Johnny Thunders. She was far from the only one.

I remember when I was younger you'd have 15 year old girls getting picked up outside of school (still in their uniforms) by lads in their 20s with cars. That was only 20 years ago. I remember getting to my 20s and thinking "why the fuck would you want to sleep with a 16 year old, let alone someone younger?!". Grim.

None of this is a defence of Prince Andrew by the way. Just pointing out how much our ideas of consent, safeguarding and sexual assault have changed.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 7, 2024, 03:31:55 pm
Prince Andrew's return less likely than ever after nightmare new year https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67884357

I love that headline.his return is unlikely because of a nightmare new year rather than because he was involved in a sex trafficking scandal.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
January 7, 2024, 03:43:08 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January  7, 2024, 03:31:55 pm
Prince Andrew's return less likely than ever after nightmare new year https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67884357

I love that headline.his return is unlikely because of a nightmare new year rather than because he was involved in a sex trafficking scandal.
Poor guy.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January  7, 2024, 03:31:55 pm
Prince Andrew's return less likely than ever after nightmare new year https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67884357

I love that headline.his return is unlikely because of a nightmare new year rather than because he was involved in a sex trafficking scandal.
It is shocking how the whole Andrew story is reported so obtusely. The media is full of avoidance of the facts. Constantly stating nothing new has been revealed and that there is no plan to look at prosecuting him.
It needs to be repeated that he was using young girls, bought by Epstein and he (via the Queen) even paid off the most outspoken of them. Why dont they report (or speculate based on the facts) the reason why he isnt being reinstated to his Royal duties.  What does the media think that reason is? They keep reporting Andrew denies the accusations - of course he does, but nobody believes him.  Stop fannying around the fat entitled twat and tell it how it is.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January  7, 2024, 03:31:55 pm
Prince Andrew's return less likely than ever after nightmare new year https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67884357

I love that headline.his return is unlikely because of a nightmare new year rather than because he was involved in a sex trafficking scandal.

They've made it sound like he's a manager in trouble after a string of poor results
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Today at 01:04:29 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
It is shocking how the whole Andrew story is reported so obtusely. The media is full of avoidance of the facts. Constantly stating nothing new has been revealed and that there is no plan to look at prosecuting him.


Whilst I agree with regards to your comments about the media, I would have expected some of alternative news sites getting out there on their own with some sort of scoop. Besides having a major headline they'd could prove that the MSM is colluding to bury the story.

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Today at 01:36:48 am
Court documents allege sex tapes taken of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson by Jeffrey Epstein
Sky News

Sarah Ransome, who says she was a victim of Epstein, wrote in emails to a reporter in 2016 outlining claims the Duke of York, the ex-US president and the billionaire businessman were filmed having sex with her unnamed friend on separate occasions by the paedophile US financier.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Today at 03:08:45 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
They've made it sound like he's a manager in trouble after a string of poor results

Graham Rix maybe?
