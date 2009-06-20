« previous next »
Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years

Online Red Beret

  Reply #520 on: June 29, 2022, 10:08:57 am
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,513
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #520 on: June 29, 2022, 10:08:57 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 29, 2022, 08:55:47 am
The probation officers recommended 20 years, and that is what the judge gave her.  Seems pretty standard to me.

My point was that people in the US judicial system received disproportionately severe sentences for relatively minor crimes. So from my perspective, the reasoning of the probation officers is flawed.

America could soon be a nation where a woman aborting a rape pregnancy could receive a more severe sentence than the actual rapist, and that is effed up.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
  • Kloppite
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #521 on: June 29, 2022, 11:02:40 am
Quote from: Red Berry on June 29, 2022, 10:08:57 am
My point was that people in the US judicial system received disproportionately severe sentences for relatively minor crimes. So from my perspective, the reasoning of the probation officers is flawed.

America could soon be a nation where a woman aborting a rape pregnancy could receive a more severe sentence than the actual rapist, and that is effed up.

I believe the prosecution wanted 30 years, was supposed to be facing a trial for perjury too, but that might now be dropped
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #522 on: June 29, 2022, 11:06:38 am
Quote from: Red Berry on June 29, 2022, 08:17:58 am
This. An American friend of mine is raging. There are people over there serving life sentences for being caught with weed. For what she's done, 20 years is ridiculous.
But that's down to actual law - the crazy 'three strikes rule' (pushed by Clinton and introduced the Democrats) - and not the prosecution or judge.* It is completely bonkers.

* Though, of course, I do not know about specific sentencing guidelines for her offenses.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,513
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #523 on: June 29, 2022, 11:51:15 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 29, 2022, 11:06:38 am
But that's down to actual law - the crazy 'three strikes rule' (pushed by Clinton and introduced the Democrats) - and not the prosecution or judge.* It is completely bonkers.

* Though, of course, I do not know about specific sentencing guidelines for her offenses.

I guess Maxwell's defence were pushing for leniency because she was a first time offender.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #524 on: June 29, 2022, 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 28, 2022, 08:01:21 pm
Sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a federal judge today. Being a federal case, she'll serve at least 17-18 years of that.


Good. Now go after the men.
Exactly that.  The (apparent) suicide of the main suspect obviously meant he couldn't face trial but it's maddening that the only person sentenced for high-profile sex trafficking is the female facilitator.  That's not to say that Maxwell's crimes weren't heinous and her sentence goes some way to reflecting that but there are clearly others who took full part in the abuse that are walking free.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,586
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #525 on: June 29, 2022, 02:44:38 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on June 29, 2022, 01:47:07 pm
Exactly that.  The (apparent) suicide of the main suspect obviously meant he couldn't face trial but it's maddening that the only person sentenced for high-profile sex trafficking is the female facilitator.  That's not to say that Maxwell's crimes weren't heinous and her sentence goes some way to reflecting that but there are clearly others who took full part in the abuse that are walking free.


There was much excitement when the FBI (?) raided Epstein's NY home and found a safe containing a multitude of CD-roms and hard drives in a safe that they cracked. A lot of talk at the time was that these were 'kompromat' on all the high society scumbags who'd joined in with the sexual abuse.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-new-york-fbi-b1971344.html

Nothing seems to have come from this, which is incredibly fishy.
Offline gemofabird

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #526 on: June 29, 2022, 08:00:16 pm
The fact that not one of their "clients" have been arrested/ charged and the media remain mainly silent about this, goes to show that we are indeed controlled by a bunch of pedos.
Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #527 on: June 29, 2022, 08:02:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2022, 08:06:32 am
Her sentence seems very light.  Especially when you look at the draconian sentences handed out in America.

Snitches get stitches.'
She has probably agreed not to snitch, to save her life
Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #528 on: June 29, 2022, 08:28:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2022, 09:33:27 am
A quick search gives 3 examples people getting over 120 years each for basically theft.

What did you search, unusually long sentences for petty crimes or something? Thats going to skew your results a bit

There are some weirdly long sentences given out, mainly due to three strikes and mandatory minimums, but if you follow enough crime news (its an interest of mine, not the healthiest) Id wager youd see more surprisingly low sentences

For this, 20 years fed time (in the federal system you have to serve 85-90%) is a good result, especially considering the quality of her lawyers. If Epstein was still alive to take the bulk of the heat off her I bet she would have got way less time
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,256
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #529 on: June 29, 2022, 10:46:19 pm
R Kelly just got 30 years. Maxwell should have also got that as a minimum.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
  • Kloppite
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #530 on: June 29, 2022, 11:35:51 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 29, 2022, 10:46:19 pm
R Kelly just got 30 years. Maxwell should have also got that as a minimum.

As i said the prosecution wanted 30 years, the probation wanted 20 years, so judge gave her 20 years, on what the probation recomended.

Maxwell could be facing further criminal trials too, she's been charged with 2 counts of perjury[up to 5 years for each count if found guilty], that she lied under oath during a civil suit in 2015 about Epstein's abuse of underage girls, in the pipeline, on top of her sentence] but don't know if the perjury charged have been dropped or not.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
  • Kloppite
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #531 on: June 30, 2022, 08:45:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2022, 09:33:27 am
A quick search gives 3 examples people getting over 120 years each for basically theft.

Allen Stanford, remember him organising the Stanford T20 Cricket series back in 2009, he got done for, Wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, & is serving  a sentence of 110 years [the prosecution wanted 220 years].
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #532 on: July 2, 2022, 09:31:45 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 29, 2022, 10:46:19 pm
R Kelly just got 30 years. Maxwell should have also got that as a minimum.
Hers is probably viewed as a lesser offence, as she facilitated abuse, rather than was guilty of it herself, as fucked up as that sounds.
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,335
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #533 on: July 2, 2022, 09:34:02 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  2, 2022, 09:31:45 am
Hers is probably viewed as a lesser offence, as she facilitated abuse, rather than was guilty of it herself, as fucked up as that sounds.
Victims have testified that she took part in abuse.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #534 on: July 2, 2022, 11:40:10 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 30, 2022, 08:45:02 pm
Allen Stanford, remember him organising the Stanford T20 Cricket series back in 2009, he got done for, Wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, & is serving  a sentence of 110 years [the prosecution wanted 220 years].
Bernie Madoff was also serving a 150-year sentence when he died.  A clear message must be sent when it comes to stealing money from the rich!

Maxwell's crimes were horrible but the snippets I've read about R-Kelly sound even more appalling.  I don't imagine he would ever be safe to release from prison!  Maxwell's sentence doesn't seem overly lenient in comparison to the likes of Bill Cosby or Rolf Harris.  As with all of these crimes and sentences though we're never really comparing apples with apples.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #535 on: July 4, 2022, 05:30:05 am
Quote from: No666 on July  2, 2022, 09:34:02 am
Victims have testified that she took part in abuse.
Did she?, fucking hell, I'd always thought she'd been simply procuring the girls for him.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #536 on: July 4, 2022, 09:24:07 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  4, 2022, 05:30:05 am
Did she?, fucking hell, I'd always thought she'd been simply procuring the girls for him.
I think that is a distinction without a meaningful difference. They were operating in a common purpose - they are equally guilty for the specific criminal actions they each undertake within a single crime.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_purpose
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,335
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #537 on: July 4, 2022, 12:55:34 pm
Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #538 on: July 4, 2022, 06:00:35 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 29, 2022, 06:35:01 am
A seat in the House of Lords or something.
Marvelous!  :wellin :lmao :wellin
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm
Holy shit!
Quote
BroBible
Cache Of Secret Videos, Photos Found By Jeffrey Epsteins Estate Could Spark FBI Investigation
Story by Douglas Charles  50m ago

While his BFF and cohort in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, wiles away her days in federal prison, Jeffrey Epstein is still making news despite being dead.

For several years now, there has been much speculation about the existence of a Jeffrey Epstein address book containing hundreds of names, including celebrities and politicians.

In addition to that, Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret videos of former US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Maxwell herself reportedly also has a secret stash of video tapes.

Ghislaine once reportedly told a friend, Christina Oxenberg, Jeffrey and I have everyone on videotape.

She did not reveal any of those alleged videos or the address book to authorities before or during her trial in an effort to reduce her prison sentence.

Perhaps she was worried that she would end up dead like Jeffrey Epstein if she did.

Now, however, that cat may be out of the bag, so to speak.

According to federal court documents filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands and shared by Inner City Press, Jeffrey Epsteins estate has discovered a cache of photos and videos.

The images could be used in an ongoing lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank for allegedly enabling Jeffrey Epstein by providing him with the funds to support his illegal lifestyle.

New York Federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff wrote in a recent ruling regarding the photos and videos, If during the course of that review, the Estate sees a particular recording that appears to contain possible CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material], it shall promptly stop further review of that recording and notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or such other agency or entity as the FBI direct of the recordings existence.

No CSAM shall be copied or transmitted to another party, except as directed by the FBI or other governmental agency.

The videos and photos were discovered after subpoena was issued by lawyers for one of Jeffrey Epsteins unidentified alleged victims.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/cache-of-secret-videos-photos-found-by-jeffrey-epstein-s-estate-could-spark-fbi-investigation/ar-AA19B1tI?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=8aacf306746e4fb2885a2f27f2fa9d58&ei=10

Some impending suicides perhaps?
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:08:20 pm by jambutty
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #540 on: Today at 08:08:17 am
Wow if that's true....that's pretty incredible.

She'll definitely be dead before that comes to air.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,513
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Reply #541 on: Today at 08:57:40 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:08:17 am
Wow if that's true....that's pretty incredible.

She'll definitely be dead before that comes to air.

If they've already found stuff then what happens to her is somewhat irrelevant. But I guess if she's still got dirt then it's inevitable she will have an accident though.

I wonder if this newly discovered material will get "lost"?
