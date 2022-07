A quick search gives 3 examples people getting over 120 years each for basically theft.



What did you search, “unusually long sentences for petty crimes” or something? That’s going to skew your results a bitThere are some weirdly long sentences given out, mainly due to three strikes and mandatory minimums, but if you follow enough crime news (it’s an interest of mine, not the healthiest) I’d wager you’d see more surprisingly low sentencesFor this, 20 years fed time (in the federal system you have to serve 85-90%) is a good result, especially considering the quality of her lawyers. If Epstein was still alive to take the bulk of the heat off her I bet she would have got way less time