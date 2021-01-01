« previous next »
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

Quote from: KurtVerbose
She has to abide by the NDA in public but nothing can stop her talking to law enforcement or testifying in a court of law.

Thanks. I wondered about that. I would have assumed if Andrew wanted it buried then he would try to stop her testifying in actions brought by other girls, the same way Epstein tried to stop Guiffre testifying against his 'unnamed friends'.
Quote from: AndyInVA
Thanks. I wondered about that. I would have assumed if Andrew wanted it buried then he would try to stop her testifying in actions brought by other girls, the same way Epstein tried to stop Guiffre testifying against his 'unnamed friends'.

That's not what her agreement with Epstein said. It stopped her from pursuing civil actions against 'Other Potential Defendants' in either state or federal courts. The judge in Andrew's case said there's no such thing as a 'potential defendant', and it was drawn so broadly that it was meaningless. Also, it was secret, so no 'potential defendant' would know about it.

In any case, if I murdered your partner, just because we make a settlement that we keep it secret in return for me paying you off doesn't mean if the police ask you about it you are unable to tell them. Such a clause would be unenforceable.
There's talk that the settlement was £12m, and that's before lawyer fees and court costs. Probably +£15 all in.
