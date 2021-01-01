Thanks. I wondered about that. I would have assumed if Andrew wanted it buried then he would try to stop her testifying in actions brought by other girls, the same way Epstein tried to stop Guiffre testifying against his 'unnamed friends'.



That's not what her agreement with Epstein said. It stopped her from pursuing civil actions against 'Other Potential Defendants' in either state or federal courts. The judge in Andrew's case said there's no such thing as a 'potential defendant', and it was drawn so broadly that it was meaningless. Also, it was secret, so no 'potential defendant' would know about it.In any case, if I murdered your partner, just because we make a settlement that we keep it secret in return for me paying you off doesn't mean if the police ask you about it you are unable to tell them. Such a clause would be unenforceable.