« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 25274 times)

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #360 on: January 14, 2022, 11:56:19 am »
I think he should stay a Duke, just not of York (where I'm originally from).

Here's a more suitable location he could be Duke of: -

https://goo.gl/maps/nda5Zd8WCxFMWR5Q7
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,561
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #361 on: January 14, 2022, 12:25:30 pm »
Was watching BBC news at noon and they just started to chat about him and low & behold had Breaking News so had to show the Wales Covid Update live. Very subtle BBC.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,824
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #362 on: January 14, 2022, 12:29:43 pm »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #363 on: January 14, 2022, 01:38:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 12, 2022, 10:19:43 pm
Technically she probably wont be. The money will be siphoned of us somehow. We likely paid for all his sex tourism after all, no surprise they will expect us to fund this.
whats the point of having loyal subjects if you cant rinse them.

Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,343
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #364 on: January 14, 2022, 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 14, 2022, 09:02:27 am
I know that and so do the Royals. That's why the money will be massive. The kind of money you could do a lot of good with.

They will have to pay out if she wins regardless. Usually such offers spare a victim from having to relive their experience. In this scenario, however, there's only one person anxious to avoid explaining themselves here.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,324
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #365 on: January 14, 2022, 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 14, 2022, 08:44:16 am
She's loaded, so not interested in the money.  She wants her day in court!

Money is always a factor. And when you have a Royal against the wall the payout is going to be insane. No doubt her lawyers/advisors would have been reminding her of this all along.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #366 on: January 14, 2022, 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on January 14, 2022, 01:38:26 pm
Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.

The only Wentworth he belongs in is the Australian one.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,342
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #367 on: January 14, 2022, 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on January 14, 2022, 02:23:02 pm
Money is always a factor. And when you have a Royal against the wall the payout is going to be insane. No doubt her lawyers/advisors would have been reminding her of this all along.

Of course it will be.

It has me thinking about the ~#metoo movement.  The movement has only really brought justice to the rich and the wealthy - what about all the rest??
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #368 on: January 14, 2022, 04:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 14, 2022, 03:11:12 pm
Of course it will be.

It has me thinking about the ~#metoo movement.  The movement has only really brought justice to the rich and the wealthy - what about all the rest??

That's an excellent point.

There are plenty of other abuse victims, particularly those in the care system, who may have seen their abusers imprisoned but whose lives are still poverty stricken.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #369 on: January 14, 2022, 05:34:14 pm »
How do civil cases work?  Does he get found guilty/Not guilty ? If so what punishment could he face
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,046
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #370 on: January 14, 2022, 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 14, 2022, 05:34:14 pm
How do civil cases work?  Does he get found guilty/Not guilty ? If so what punishment could he face
Different balance of evidence is different.

Beyond reasonable doubt in a criminal trial, most likely outcome in a civil case I suspect.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #371 on: January 14, 2022, 06:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 14, 2022, 05:34:14 pm
If so what punishment could he face

She'll get awarded a settlement that he'll have to pay and pay her legal fees.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,366
  • IFWT
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #372 on: January 14, 2022, 07:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 14, 2022, 05:34:14 pm
How do civil cases work?  Does he get found guilty/Not guilty ? If so what punishment could he face

In Uk its on balance of probability - I think USA is the same.  In other words "it was more likely than not" that what was alleged happened, as opposed to "beyond reasonable doubt" required in a Criminal Trial.  As it's  not a criminal trial, if found liable, then damages will be paid.
« Last Edit: January 14, 2022, 07:06:38 pm by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #373 on: January 14, 2022, 07:28:54 pm »
Thank you for the answers  :wave
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #374 on: January 14, 2022, 07:34:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on January 14, 2022, 01:38:26 pm
Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.

Said it ages ago on here.

I have a very good friend who's word I trust implicitly, and who was the MD of the European arm of a very large and successful UK company.

Andrew went over as a "Trade Envoy" to help publicize their successful expansion into a new country.

The entitled twat was arrogant, ignorant, obnoxious, disinterested and surly from minute one.

His only interest was in the "extra curricular" activities that were arranged as a condition of his visit.

My friend is a very intelligent, fair minded and level headed chap. He absolutely hates this c*nt with a passion.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,343
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #375 on: January 14, 2022, 07:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on January 14, 2022, 07:03:30 pm
In Uk its on balance of probability - I think USA is the same.  In other words "it was more likely than not" that what was alleged happened, as opposed to "beyond reasonable doubt" required in a Criminal Trial.  As it's  not a criminal trial, if found liable, then damages will be paid.

I imagine that if criminal charges were ever brought in the future, losing this case would not be a good look, even though the requirements are quite different.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #376 on: January 14, 2022, 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 14, 2022, 07:51:19 pm
I imagine that if criminal charges were ever brought in the future, losing this case would not be a good look, even though the requirements are quite different.
There will apparently be lots of new 'sealed' evidence being revealed soon which I assume could reignite a criminal case. Would I be correct in that assumption if relevant information surfaces?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,343
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #377 on: January 14, 2022, 08:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 14, 2022, 07:59:06 pm
There will apparently be lots of new 'sealed' evidence being revealed soon which I assume could reignite a criminal case. Would I be correct in that assumption if relevant information surfaces?

No idea. The Met wont even look into frigging Covid parties after Boris has admitted them, so putting a prince on trial for being a nonce is anybody's guess. America is even less predictable.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • Never Forget
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #378 on: January 15, 2022, 03:23:31 am »
Quote from: Only Me on January 14, 2022, 07:34:49 pm
Said it ages ago on here.

I have a very good friend who's word I trust implicitly, and who was the MD of the European arm of a very large and successful UK company.

Andrew went over as a "Trade Envoy" to help publicize their successful expansion into a new country.

The entitled twat was arrogant, ignorant, obnoxious, disinterested and surly from minute one.

His only interest was in the "extra curricular" activities that were arranged as a condition of his visit.

My friend is a very intelligent, fair minded and level headed chap. He absolutely hates this c*nt with a passion.



Something pretty similar came out in Wikileakss. Some American diplomat in a leaked cable found him something along the lines of unintelligent, arrogant and hard to like.

Edit. Found it.

http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2034088_2034097_2033625,00.html
« Last Edit: January 15, 2022, 03:28:44 am by AndyInVA »
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #379 on: January 15, 2022, 10:51:33 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 15, 2022, 03:23:31 am
Something pretty similar came out in Wikileakss. Some American diplomat in a leaked cable found him something along the lines of unintelligent, arrogant and hard to like.

Edit. Found it.

http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2034088_2034097_2033625,00.html

This line from Andy.....

Quote
In the U.K. we have the best geography teachers in the world

I don't know geography teachers from other parts of the world but the geography teachers I had were the worst of all the teachers at my schools, and like Andy I went to private schools. It was always a sideline with them, their main subject was some other lame subject like PE or RE.

It can't just be my schools either. When I moved to Switzerland so many Brits thought it was near Sweden.

Anyway, Andy must've had a good geography teacher as he can obviously read a map because he flies a helicopter.

...but wait, he couldn't find the bar in Tramps? Who can't find the bar in a nightclub? Serious navigation issue there.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,915
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #380 on: January 15, 2022, 11:25:27 am »
Am in no way suggesting theres any kind of conspiracy but the news that the Queen was mourning her dead husband while those in No 10 were having a piss up has probably done her public image quite a bit of good and distracted some what from what Andrew has been up to.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #381 on: January 15, 2022, 11:34:43 am »
The applicant's lawyers want to depose Andrew's aide and a girl who saw them together in Tramps 20 years ago.

Wouldn't the police protection officers detailed logs be of more evidential value?
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #382 on: January 16, 2022, 02:49:16 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 14, 2022, 12:25:30 pm
Was watching BBC news at noon and they just started to chat about him and low & behold had Breaking News so had to show the Wales Covid Update live. Very subtle BBC.


 ;D The Wales Covid update is in! What a scoop!

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #383 on: January 16, 2022, 04:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 16, 2022, 02:49:16 pm


 ;D The Wales Covid update is in! What a scoop!

I think most people are more interested in getting on with their own lives than Z list  celebrity tittle tattle.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
    • @hartejack
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 03:54:00 pm »
Naïve post, as I've no idea really, but is speculation such as that in the post above 'safe' for RAWK or does it pose a risk of some sort?
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,306
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 05:46:47 pm »
Fucking hell - if you want to name a load of billionaires as paedophiles please do it on your own website.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 07:06:43 pm »
How has jack travelled back in time 2 hours to post that?
Logged
Nah.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
    • @hartejack
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 07:06:43 pm
How has jack travelled back in time 2 hours to post that?

There was a deleted post from another poster above mine.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm »
Is this ok?

CNN
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep eight 'John Does' secret
By Laura Ly, CNN - 3h ago

Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight 'John Does' secret and will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed, according to a letter dated January 12.

The documents are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit against Maxwell brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her while she was a minor and that Maxwell aided in the abuse.

Maxwell, 60, faces up to 65 years in prison after she was found guilty last month in a New York federal court on five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. The charges were related to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Giuffre's attorney had previously filed a brief on Wednesday, arguing for the names to be revealed.

"After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections," Maxwell attorney Laura Menninger wrote. "Each of the listed Does has counsel who have ably asserted their own respective privacy rights. Ms. Maxwell therefore leaves it to this Court to conduct the appropriate review."

"[G]eneralized aversion to embarrassment and negativity that may come from being associated with Epstein and Maxwell is not enough to warrant continued sealing of information. This is especially true with respect to this case of great public interest, involving serious allegations of the sex trafficking of minors," Guiffre attorney Sigrid McCawley wrote. "Now that Maxwell's criminal trial has come and gone, there is little reason to retain protection over the vast swaths of information about Epstein and Maxwell's sex-trafficking operation that were originally filed under seal in this case."

McCawley said the court has already rejected other similar arguments for anonymity and the same standard should apply to the eight 'John Does' who still remain anonymous in court documents.

"Upon review of the objections of those Does, it is apparent that their objections essentially mirror objections to unsealing that this Court has already rejected: that unsealing certain documents might be embarrassing, would expose non-parties to media attention, and could result in some unfortunate association between the non-parties and Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell," McCawley wrote.

McCawley added at least two of the unidentified people -- John Does 53 and 54 respectively -- do not oppose and do not generally object to their names being unsealed.

Maxwell also was found guilty of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. Her attorneys plan to appeal.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/ghislaine-maxwell-ends-fight-to-keep-eight-john-does-secret/ar-AASS2HY?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
    • @hartejack
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
Is this ok?

I'd have thought that quotes from sources that have their own standards, ethics, and legalities to maintain are fine - the earlier post was unsourced & speculated on the names of some of those 'John Does'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm
I'd have thought that quotes from sources that have their own standards, ethics, and legalities to maintain are fine - the earlier post was unsourced & speculated on the names of some of those 'John Does'.

I was asking Alan.
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
    • @hartejack
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
I was asking Alan.

I thought so, but it seemed reasonable to comment anyway. That seems a bit of a strange tone to take, but apologies if I've 'misread'.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,343
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm
I thought so, but it seemed reasonable to comment anyway. That seems a bit of a strange tone to take, but apologies if I've 'misread'.

I think he just means because Alan is a moderator.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,306
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
I was asking Alan.

Yes thanks. If names are published by reputable sources it's ok to report their reporting. Until then please stick to 'John Doe'. Names may be 'common knowledge' on the internet but we have been threatened with legal action before.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,306
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #394 on: Today at 08:08:32 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm
Yes thanks. If names are published by reputable sources it's ok to report their reporting. Until then please stick to 'John Doe'. Names may be 'common knowledge' on the internet but we have been threatened with legal action before.

Daily Mail.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 