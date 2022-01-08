Related to this, Telegraph telling us Queen's will chip in to fund any settlement made, which is as good a demonstration of why we should have a republic as she could devise:Quote The Queen would be asked to help fund any potential settlement the Duke of York pays his accuser, The Telegraph understands.The option to pay off Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the Duke of sexually abusing her when she was 17, has not been ruled out by his legal team as it faces the prospect of an exposing and potentially damaging trial.The monarch has been funding the Dukes spiralling legal fees since he first appointed a solicitor last February, shortly after the disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show any regret over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.The funds are sourced from the annual income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, which recently increased by £1.5 million to more than £23 million.For his part, the Duke is selling the Verbier ski chalet he bought with the Duchess of York, his ex-wife, in 2014 as a family investment with a mortgage and private funding from the Queen.The couple put the property on the market when they were sued by its previous owner, French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleged that they owed her £6.7 million from the £16.6 million sale.Ms de Rouvre, the former wife of Cyril Bourlon de Rouvre, the former French politician and Formula One tycoon, launched legal action in Switzerland in 2020 after they missed a deadline for a payment.However, Ms de Rouvre has now dropped her lawsuit and is thought to have been paid the outstanding debt, although it is unclear how the Duke and Duchess sourced the funds.It means that when the sale eventually goes through and other debts are paid, they will have a small profit to put towards a potential settlement which would be billed as a means of protecting the Royal family from further reputational damage....It came as a former school friend of Ms Giuffre, who gave evidence at Ghislaine Maxwells trial, recalled Ms Giuffre telling her of a night with the prince in the first contemporaneous account of the meeting.Carolyn Andriano told the Daily Mail that Ms Giuffre, then Miss Roberts, texted her from London in March 2001 to say she was going for dinner with Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein.Ms Andriano, who waived her anonymity for the interview, said: I asked her if shed been to the palace. And she said 'I got to sleep with him'. I said 'What? Youre f****** with me' and she said 'no, I got to sleep with him'. She didnt seem upset about it. She thought it was pretty cool.Debate over possible settlement rages onThe Duke has so far indicated that he wants to fight the allegations and clear his name.However, if he does opt to offer Ms Giuffre a payoff, which is likely to exceed £5 million, the Queen would be asked to contribute, alongside his own input, The Telegraph understands.However, any potential deal would include a no admission of fault or liability clause as well as a non-disclosure agreement, preventing either party from discussing the settlement or the case in public, sources suggest.The settlement issue has gathered traction in recent days as the Duke awaits a critical ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan on his motion to have the civil case dismissed....The next stage would be an intrusive discovery and deposition process, in which the Duke is interviewed under oath by Ms Giuffres lawyers.He will also be asked to hand over correspondence, phone logs, emails and diaries and those closest to him could be asked to testify.While a settlement would stop the case from progressing further, it would have to involve Ms Giuffres co-operation.However, both she and her legal team are understood to be determined to push towards a trial in the interests of seeking justice.Ms Giuffre has made clear that she wants to send a message that anyone accused of preying on young girls will face the full force of the law.Taking money from the Duke, who she claims sexually abused her on three separate occasions, would not advance that message and could also trigger a public backlash.Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the monarchs involvement.https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2022/01/07/queen-would-asked-help-pay-prince-andrews-accuser-sex-abuse/Sorry if that was to happen, we should be at the gates tearing the entire house down.
The Queen would be asked to help fund any potential settlement the Duke of York pays his accuser, The Telegraph understands.The option to pay off Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the Duke of sexually abusing her when she was 17, has not been ruled out by his legal team as it faces the prospect of an exposing and potentially damaging trial.The monarch has been funding the Dukes spiralling legal fees since he first appointed a solicitor last February, shortly after the disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show any regret over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.The funds are sourced from the annual income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, which recently increased by £1.5 million to more than £23 million.For his part, the Duke is selling the Verbier ski chalet he bought with the Duchess of York, his ex-wife, in 2014 as a family investment with a mortgage and private funding from the Queen.The couple put the property on the market when they were sued by its previous owner, French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleged that they owed her £6.7 million from the £16.6 million sale.Ms de Rouvre, the former wife of Cyril Bourlon de Rouvre, the former French politician and Formula One tycoon, launched legal action in Switzerland in 2020 after they missed a deadline for a payment.However, Ms de Rouvre has now dropped her lawsuit and is thought to have been paid the outstanding debt, although it is unclear how the Duke and Duchess sourced the funds.It means that when the sale eventually goes through and other debts are paid, they will have a small profit to put towards a potential settlement which would be billed as a means of protecting the Royal family from further reputational damage....It came as a former school friend of Ms Giuffre, who gave evidence at Ghislaine Maxwells trial, recalled Ms Giuffre telling her of a night with the prince in the first contemporaneous account of the meeting.Carolyn Andriano told the Daily Mail that Ms Giuffre, then Miss Roberts, texted her from London in March 2001 to say she was going for dinner with Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein.Ms Andriano, who waived her anonymity for the interview, said: I asked her if shed been to the palace. And she said 'I got to sleep with him'. I said 'What? Youre f****** with me' and she said 'no, I got to sleep with him'. She didnt seem upset about it. She thought it was pretty cool.Debate over possible settlement rages onThe Duke has so far indicated that he wants to fight the allegations and clear his name.However, if he does opt to offer Ms Giuffre a payoff, which is likely to exceed £5 million, the Queen would be asked to contribute, alongside his own input, The Telegraph understands.However, any potential deal would include a no admission of fault or liability clause as well as a non-disclosure agreement, preventing either party from discussing the settlement or the case in public, sources suggest.The settlement issue has gathered traction in recent days as the Duke awaits a critical ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan on his motion to have the civil case dismissed....The next stage would be an intrusive discovery and deposition process, in which the Duke is interviewed under oath by Ms Giuffres lawyers.He will also be asked to hand over correspondence, phone logs, emails and diaries and those closest to him could be asked to testify.While a settlement would stop the case from progressing further, it would have to involve Ms Giuffres co-operation.However, both she and her legal team are understood to be determined to push towards a trial in the interests of seeking justice.Ms Giuffre has made clear that she wants to send a message that anyone accused of preying on young girls will face the full force of the law.Taking money from the Duke, who she claims sexually abused her on three separate occasions, would not advance that message and could also trigger a public backlash.Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the monarchs involvement.https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2022/01/07/queen-would-asked-help-pay-prince-andrews-accuser-sex-abuse/
Judge decides he will face civil sex case!
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]