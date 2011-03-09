Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after juror tells media he was sexually abused.
>Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls.
>Lawyers cited a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact during jury deliberations.
>Epstein, who died while in jail, was a former friend of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain.
Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge Wednesday to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls, citing a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact with other jurors during their deliberations.
The bombshell development came after prosecutors notified the judge of three media interviews with the 35-year-old juror that were conducted after Maxwell was convicted of multiple felonies on Dec. 29 in Manhattan federal court.
Hours later, The New York Times reported that a second juror told that newspaper that they discussed their own experience of sexual abuse with other jurors during deliberations in Maxwells case.https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/05/ghislaine-maxwell-prosecutors-seek-probe-of-jurors-sexual-abuse-revelations.html