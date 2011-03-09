« previous next »
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #280 on: January 4, 2022, 08:54:29 pm
How's our trade deal doing with the US?  Imagine if they tagged Andrew's extradition to it as a condition of agreement? :lmao
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #281 on: January 4, 2022, 09:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  4, 2022, 08:54:29 pm
How's our trade deal doing with the US?  Imagine if they tagged Andrew's extradition to it as a condition of agreement? :lmao

I think that's a clause we'd insist on.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #282 on: January 4, 2022, 10:05:48 pm »
Should do a swap deal, they get Andrew and we get the diplomatic immunity woman.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #283 on: January 4, 2022, 10:12:12 pm »
So this 'very soon' that the judge will give his decision is one of those CNN 'very soon's' then.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #284 on: January 4, 2022, 10:52:29 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January  4, 2022, 08:10:26 pm
Simply trying to cover their tracks after the justifiable backlash from having Dershowitz and Maxwell's brother on proclaiming how poor little ghislaine has been treated so unfairly by the horrible accusers.

Maybe, or perhaps the news anchor on the night was extremely poor, incompetent, naive or overwhelmed? I don't know.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #285 on: January 4, 2022, 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on January  4, 2022, 10:12:12 pm
So this 'very soon' that the judge will give his decision is one of those CNN 'very soon's' then.

Like CNN's continually repeating 'BREAKING NEWS'.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #286 on: Today at 12:55:05 am
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:55:05 am »
Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after juror tells media he was sexually abused.

>Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls.
>Lawyers cited a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact during jury deliberations.
>Epstein, who died while in jail, was a former friend of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain.

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge Wednesday to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls, citing a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact with other jurors during their deliberations.

The bombshell development came after prosecutors notified the judge of three media interviews with the 35-year-old juror that were conducted after Maxwell was convicted of multiple felonies on Dec. 29 in Manhattan federal court.

Hours later, The New York Times reported that a second juror told that newspaper that they discussed their own experience of sexual abuse with other jurors during deliberations in Maxwells case.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/05/ghislaine-maxwell-prosecutors-seek-probe-of-jurors-sexual-abuse-revelations.html
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #287 on: Today at 01:30:00 am
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:30:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:55:05 am
Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after juror tells media he was sexually abused.

>Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls.
>Lawyers cited a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact during jury deliberations.
>Epstein, who died while in jail, was a former friend of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain.

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge Wednesday to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls, citing a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact with other jurors during their deliberations.

The bombshell development came after prosecutors notified the judge of three media interviews with the 35-year-old juror that were conducted after Maxwell was convicted of multiple felonies on Dec. 29 in Manhattan federal court.

Hours later, The New York Times reported that a second juror told that newspaper that they discussed their own experience of sexual abuse with other jurors during deliberations in Maxwells case.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/05/ghislaine-maxwell-prosecutors-seek-probe-of-jurors-sexual-abuse-revelations.html


Proper twat he is,the victims are going to have to go through all that again. :no
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:11:24 am
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:11:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:30:00 am

Proper twat he is,the victims are going to have to go through all that again. :no

Utterly bizarre that a juror failed to mention, or lied about, sexual abuse and then immediately ran to the media to tell his story.

The whole circus will roll again.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:23:08 am
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:23:08 am »
^ It's ridiculous how the whole system can be derailed by not following the processes. I did jury service last year and I'm pretty sure as part of the selection process jurors had to declare an interest in the case and were told in no uncertain terms not to talk about it.

Either extreme fuckwittery or very suspicious.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #290 on: Today at 10:56:41 am
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:56:41 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:23:08 am
^ It's ridiculous how the whole system can be derailed by not following the processes. I did jury service last year and I'm pretty sure as part of the selection process jurors had to declare an interest in the case and were told in no uncertain terms not to talk about it.

Either extreme fuckwittery or very suspicious.

It's different in the US. Jurors are allowed to talk about the case after it's concluded. Not saying he's not a tw@ though.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #291 on: Today at 10:59:16 am
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:59:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:55:05 am
Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after juror tells media he was sexually abused.

>Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls.
>Lawyers cited a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact during jury deliberations.
>Epstein, who died while in jail, was a former friend of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain.

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge Wednesday to set aside her conviction for abetting Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of underage girls, citing a jurors recent disclosure to reporters that he was sexually abused as a child and discussed that fact with other jurors during their deliberations.

The bombshell development came after prosecutors notified the judge of three media interviews with the 35-year-old juror that were conducted after Maxwell was convicted of multiple felonies on Dec. 29 in Manhattan federal court.

Hours later, The New York Times reported that a second juror told that newspaper that they discussed their own experience of sexual abuse with other jurors during deliberations in Maxwells case.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/05/ghislaine-maxwell-prosecutors-seek-probe-of-jurors-sexual-abuse-revelations.html

I'm not sure why that would be a reason for overturning the verdict. Does being the victim of robbery mean you can't be a juror in a robbery case?

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #292 on: Today at 11:10:16 am
« Reply #292 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:59:16 am
I'm not sure why that would be a reason for overturning the verdict. Does being the victim of robbery mean you can't be a juror in a robbery case?

They are going for a retrial, not to overturn the verdict.

With my limited knowledge of the legal system, it would seem they have a strong argument.

Possibly, yes.  You could argue that a past robbery victim could be potentially biased against a person accused of robbery.
Last Edit: Today at 12:04:27 pm by Red-Soldier
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #293 on: Today at 11:23:32 am
« Reply #293 on: Today at 11:23:32 am »
So the jury must consist of people whose lives have been blissful, and where such things seem distant and fictional.

On another point, over here the only restriction on jurors is that they do not reveal the discussions in the jury room.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #294 on: Today at 11:51:59 am
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:23:32 am
So the jury must consist of people whose lives have been blissful, and where such things seem distant and fictional.

On another point, over here the only restriction on jurors is that they do not reveal the discussions in the jury room.
Thanks for clarifying. My memories of Jury service were a bit vague!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #295 on: Today at 11:58:59 am
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:58:59 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:59:16 am
I'm not sure why that would be a reason for overturning the verdict. Does being the victim of robbery mean you can't be a juror in a robbery case?

 The juror told reporters that he disclosed to the other members of the jury during deliberations that he was a victim of sexual abuse and further described his memory of those events.

AcHe said he convinced other jurors that a victims imperfect memory of sex abuse does not mean it did not happen.

I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the colour of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video, he said he told the jury, according to The Independent. But I cant remember all the details, there are some things that run together.cording to the juror, his disclosure influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms Maxwell.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/ghislaine-maxwell-juror-says-victim-of-sexual-abuse-trial-prosecutors-b975126.html


it stinks to high heaven
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #296 on: Today at 01:45:46 pm
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:10:16 am
They are going for a retrial, not to overturn the verdict.

With my limited knowledge of the legal system, it would seem they have a strong argument.

Possibly, yes.  You could argue that a past robbery victim could be potentially biased against a person accused of robbery.


You could argue that a person who has experienced abuse could be able to see the truth of the victims testimonies or actions of the accused?

Personally think there is a huge whiff coming from all this, especially when she was looking like she would sing like a canary.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #297 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:45:46 pm
You could argue that a person who has experienced abuse could be able to see the truth of the victims testimonies or actions of the accused?

Personally think there is a huge whiff coming from all this, especially when she was looking like she would sing like a canary.


What do you base that on?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #298 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:10:16 am
They are going for a retrial, not to overturn the verdict.

With my limited knowledge of the legal system, it would seem they have a strong argument.

Possibly, yes.  You could argue that a past robbery victim could be potentially biased against a person accused of robbery.


They'd have to quash the verdict to have a new trial. You couldn't let the old verdict stand.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #299 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:17:50 pm
What do you base that on?

The news stories saying she was willing to co-operate.
Do you think she wouldn't to avoid spending the rest of her life in jail once she'd been found guilty?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #300 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm
« Reply #300 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:29:12 pm
The news stories saying she was willing to co-operate.
Do you think she wouldn't to avoid spending the rest of her life in jail once she'd been found guilty?

What news stories?

All the effort was likely to be on the appeal before any consideration if a plea deal. If she was going to do a deal wouldn't it have been better before the trial anyway?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #301 on: Today at 03:38:18 pm
« Reply #301 on: Today at 03:38:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:10:32 pm
What news stories?

All the effort was likely to be on the appeal before any consideration if a plea deal. If she was going to do a deal wouldn't it have been better before the trial anyway?
That was the way I understood it.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #302 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm
« Reply #302 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:10:32 pm
What news stories?

All the effort was likely to be on the appeal before any consideration if a plea deal. If she was going to do a deal wouldn't it have been better before the trial anyway?

There was one in the Independent for starters.
She might have felt she would get off the charges. She was a spoilt heiress, no doubt entitled and arrogant enough to think she could. Look at her mate Andrews interview.
Maybe the concern of what happened to her boyfriend happening to her seemed less terrible when faced with the rest of her life in prison.
Equally it could just be an idiot juror, I don't know but nothing surprises me when the creatures of power are involved.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #303 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:51:20 pm
There was one in the Independent for starters.
She might have felt she would get off the charges. She was a spoilt heiress, no doubt entitled and arrogant enough to think she could. Look at her mate Andrews interview.
Maybe the concern of what happened to her boyfriend happening to her seemed less terrible when faced with the rest of her life in prison.
Equally it could just be an idiot juror, I don't know but nothing surprises me when the creatures of power are involved.

That's someone's opinion. I haven't seen anything that suggests she was going to name names.

If she believed that both her father and Epstein were murdered (I don;t personally), then for her, naming names would be more dangerous than a life in prison.

And the idea that the way to get her off was to somehow get someone onto the jury to persuade the rest of the jury to err... convict her... just so they could then go public and hope that the judge throws the case out and err... she's then retried...  is a bit far fetched don't you think?

If you were going to get a juror to manipulate the jury wouldn't it be a bit easier to, I don't know, persuade them to find her not guilty? Crazy I know.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #304 on: Today at 04:21:51 pm
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:19:03 pm
That's someone's opinion. I haven't seen anything that suggests she was going to name names.

If she believed that both her father and Epstein were murdered (I don;t personally), then for her, naming names would be more dangerous than a life in prison.

And the idea that the way to get her off was to somehow get someone onto the jury to persuade the rest of the jury to err... convict her... just so they could then go public and hope that the judge throws the case out and err... she's then retried...  is a bit far fetched don't you think?

If you were going to get a juror to manipulate the jury wouldn't it be a bit easier to, I don't know, persuade them to find her not guilty? Crazy I know.

Is this post a summary of John Grisham's latest legal pot boiler? :D
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #305 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:29:12 pm
The news stories saying she was willing to co-operate.
Do you think she wouldn't to avoid spending the rest of her life in jail once she'd been found guilty?

Any chance of her co-operating ended when Mr.Fiddler swung.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #306 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:19:03 pm
That's someone's opinion. I haven't seen anything that suggests she was going to name names.

If she believed that both her father and Epstein were murdered (I don;t personally), then for her, naming names would be more dangerous than a life in prison.

And the idea that the way to get her off was to somehow get someone onto the jury to persuade the rest of the jury to err... convict her... just so they could then go public and hope that the judge throws the case out and err... she's then retried...  is a bit far fetched don't you think?

If you were going to get a juror to manipulate the jury wouldn't it be a bit easier to, I don't know, persuade them to find her not guilty? Crazy I know.

I don't think her dad was.
I do think Epstein was murdered though.
As for her, I don't know how a spoilt socialite would react to the cold hard light of spending the rest of her days in clink but I'm guessing not too well! Maybe she thought they'll get me anyway so fuck it? Or they can't do it yet as it'll look a bit suspicious so maybe its her window of opportunity.
Creepy billionaire power hungry pedo's. Who knows what the fuck they would get up to. They certainly don't have an scruples or morals.
Only my opinion anyway, never said otherwise and If I really knew I'd probably be found dead somewhere myself ;)
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #307 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm
« Reply #307 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:51:59 am
Thanks for clarifying. My memories of Jury service were a bit vague!

Dont think that is true anyway. I did jury service last year and you have to tell them as part of the trial selection process if you have any vested interests such as the obvious one you actually know the victim or defendant, or you have certain professions etc. being a victim of a crime isnt one of course
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #308 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm
« Reply #308 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:01:57 pm
Dont think that is true anyway. I did jury service last year and you have to tell them as part of the trial selection process if you have any vested interests such as the obvious one you actually know the victim or defendant, or you have certain professions etc. being a victim of a crime isnt one of course

In this case each juror had to fill in a comprehensive questionnaire which included questions about sexual abuse. About half way down the article it appears one juror didn't disclose their history of sexual abuse, opening grounds for a retrial.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/nyregion/maxwell-trial-jury-inquiry.html

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #309 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:09:08 pm
In this case each juror had to fill in a comprehensive questionnaire which included questions about sexual abuse. About half way down the article it appears one juror didn't disclose their history of sexual abuse, opening grounds for a retrial.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/nyregion/maxwell-trial-jury-inquiry.html


And they will obviously push that she can't possibly get a fair trial now.

I'm clueless about most US law so no idea how that will go down.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #310 on: Today at 07:12:48 pm
« Reply #310 on: Today at 07:12:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:11:38 pm

And they will obviously push that she can't possibly get a fair trial now.

I'm clueless about most US law so no idea how that will go down.

They'll just empanel another jury and go again. That's the theory.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #311 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm
« Reply #311 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:09:08 pm
In this case each juror had to fill in a comprehensive questionnaire which included questions about sexual abuse. About half way down the article it appears one juror didn't disclose their history of sexual abuse, opening grounds for a retrial.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/nyregion/maxwell-trial-jury-inquiry.html

I was talking uk in general, which i assumed dr beaker was
