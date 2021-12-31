« previous next »
Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 19067 times)

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #240 on: December 31, 2021, 01:55:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 31, 2021, 01:49:31 pm
This from the daily Mail is utterly disgusting



Thats why I dont have any respect for anyone who reads such rags. Abhorrent.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #241 on: December 31, 2021, 01:55:55 pm »
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #242 on: December 31, 2021, 06:03:44 pm »
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #243 on: December 31, 2021, 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 31, 2021, 06:03:44 pm
Can Andrew prove he cant sweat?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59839351

Can his mother use public funds to pay for a very expensive law team?


He will prove it somehow
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #244 on: December 31, 2021, 06:23:30 pm »
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #245 on: December 31, 2021, 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 31, 2021, 01:49:31 pm
This from the daily Mail is utterly disgusting

Well of course its the fucking Mail.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #246 on: December 31, 2021, 07:23:12 pm »
There must be some very old hand-written medical records somewhere, or not.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #247 on: December 31, 2021, 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on December 31, 2021, 06:23:30 pm
I think he might be sweating now.


Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #248 on: December 31, 2021, 09:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 31, 2021, 07:23:12 pm
There must be some very old hand-written medical records somewhere, or not.

Theres going to be a very unfortunate fire in the building those records are in soon.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #249 on: January 1, 2022, 12:32:33 am »
Prince Andrew will be wearing one of those Tennis sweat headbands soon the way things are going.

Prince Andrew has been dealt a bitter blow in his sex abuse lawsuit after a judge threw out his bid to halt proceedings.

Earlier this week the Princes legal team argued the US court had no jurisdiction over the royal or his accuser as both lived outside of the US.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-prince-andrew-dealt-bitter-25826194?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #250 on: January 1, 2022, 06:56:37 pm »
Andrew must be one of the few people who know that their 2022 will be much, much worse than 2021.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #251 on: January 2, 2022, 10:51:33 am »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on January  1, 2022, 06:56:37 pm
Andrew must be one of the few people who know that their 2022 will be much, much worse than 2021.

I hope so
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 am »
I'm awaiting Maxwell to get stripped of her British citizenship...

Here's hoping the whole pack of fucking cards fall.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 12:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 29, 2021, 11:36:49 pm
We should have a  raffle on her life expectancy.

My God you guys are brutal lol

This thread is hilarious - I hope these scumbags keep getting exposed and live in fear and misery for many years until they reach their final destination  hell. I hope anyway because thats what this establishment scum deserve
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 05:06:56 pm »
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:21:53 pm »
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:21:53 pm
This will be the worst legal defence ever..

I don't know if it helps him legally, but it certainly doesn't help him clear his name.

His attempts to wriggle out of it - she doesn't live in the US, she's already been paid off by Epstein and that includes his settlement.

His alibi is he was eating pizza late in the afternoon so couldn't get to central London late at night. The picture was doctored. He has no idea where the bar is in the night club (I've once been to China White and the bar is easy to find, like most night clubs), oh, and he can't sweat although there are lots of pictures of him sweating profusely.

Everyone who socialised with Epstein knew what was going on. How else could you explain all the young girls? There's a video of His Princeness in Epstein's house in New York, after Epstein was convicted in 2009. You can see Andy at the door. Shortly after a very young 'woman' leaves. 35 seconds into this video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xt0MIGA5i40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xt0MIGA5i40</a>

What kind of judgement does this guy have? Hanging out with a convicted paedophile. Having sex with trafficked 17 year old girls. He really should be facing criminal investigation.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm »
Just once I'd like to see one of these sickos nailed for this stuff. Maxwell is a start, but it's the men who hold the real power.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
This is so mental that I can't comprehend it but clearly the media aren't interested in it.

Will frame it as attack on the Royals.

Assume he gets this thrown out on a technicality.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:36:56 pm
This is so dodgy but clearly the media aren't interested in it.

Will frame it as attack on the Royals.

Assume he gets this thrown out on a technicality.

doesn't stop the noise though does it?

surely it would be better to have witnesses prove that you were eating at Pizza Express or do 100 burpees to prove you don't/cant sweat
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #260 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:47:57 pm
doesn't stop the noise though does it?

surely it would be better to have witnesses prove that you were eating at Pizza Express or do 100 burpees to prove you don't/cant sweat

Don't be silly.

The defence that Virginia Giuffre cant sue because my friend and paedopile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein already paid her off seems more legit.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:36:56 pm
This is so mental that I can't comprehend it but clearly the media aren't interested in it.

Usually the BBC take the brunt of criticism (often on here anyway), but they've ran with this all day and their Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell didn't hold back underpinning Prince Andrew was an associate of two proved sex offenders and the look on his face accentuated the point.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:20:42 pm »
Good thread here reporting from the NY Court

https://twitter.com/LisaBloom/status/1478386650438844431?t=dO8IfsuAK04eOpsmlMG9Wg&s=19

Didn't he say he would aid any case when asked in that car crash of an interview?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:51:13 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:20:42 pm
Good thread here reporting from the NY Court

https://twitter.com/LisaBloom/status/1478386650438844431?t=dO8IfsuAK04eOpsmlMG9Wg&s=19

Didn't he say he would aid any case when asked in that car crash of an interview?
Thanks mate, that is a really good read.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:20:42 pm
Good thread here reporting from the NY Court

https://twitter.com/LisaBloom/status/1478386650438844431?t=dO8IfsuAK04eOpsmlMG9Wg&s=19

Didn't he say he would aid any case when asked in that car crash of an interview?

Must second that - really good analysis.

Doesn't look particularly good for either PA or for any of the other un-named accused.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm »
He's disgraceful (below copied from the twitter feed):

Most shocking to me is that Prince Andrew's attorney wanted the judge to say NY's law giving child sexual abuse victims more time to sue is unconstitutional.

This would have blocked access to justice for so many victims.

Does the Queen know what her son is attempting to do?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:26:10 pm
He's disgraceful (below copied from the twitter feed):

Most shocking to me is that Prince Andrew's attorney wanted the judge to say NY's law giving child sexual abuse victims more time to sue is unconstitutional.

This would have blocked access to justice for so many victims.

Does the Queen know what her son is attempting to do?


There are so many words that I'd like to use, but this is a football site.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm

What kind of judgement does this guy have? Hanging out with a convicted paedophile. Having sex with trafficked 17 year old girls. He really should be facing criminal investigation.

This is the bit that I cant get my head around. I sincerely believe that a person is innocent until proven guilty, and that extends to Andrew as it does to anyone else. But Epstein was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution, probably one of the most despicable crimes a person can commit, he was guilty and went to prison for it. What planet was that retard Andrew living on where he thought it was acceptable to hang around with a pedophile? The second thing is surely his advisors would have said something to him? Thirdly, lets not forget the press. I cant believe none of them knew at the time who Andrew was hanging around, that in itself was a story worth writing after Epsteins conviction but I dont recall anything about this until much more recently. Why were they so quiet between 2009 and 2018 when the more stories started coming out? Even before these The Prince and Pedo would have been one hell of a headline for a paper.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #268 on: Today at 07:22:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:06:36 pm
surely his advisors would have said something to him?

His advisors told him not to do the BBC interview. One of them reportedly resigned over it. He still went ahead with it.

Stupid and arrogant.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #269 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
The press were critical of his links to Epstein after his conviction, though, as now, had to be careful in the wording for legal reasons. I recall criticisms of his friendship with Maxwell dating to when it first became public, although I think that was more veiled, and to do with him hanging out with the daughter of a man who had siphoned off their colleagues' pensions.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #270 on: Today at 07:33:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:06:36 pm
This is the bit that I cant get my head around. I sincerely believe that a person is innocent until proven guilty, and that extends to Andrew as it does to anyone else. But Epstein was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution, probably one of the most despicable crimes a person can commit, he was guilty and went to prison for it. What planet was that retard Andrew living on where he thought it was acceptable to hang around with a pedophile? The second thing is surely his advisors would have said something to him? Thirdly, lets not forget the press. I cant believe none of them knew at the time who Andrew was hanging around, that in itself was a story worth writing after Epsteins conviction but I dont recall anything about this until much more recently. Why were they so quiet between 2009 and 2018 when the more stories started coming out? Even before these The Prince and Pedo would have been one hell of a headline for a paper.

In no way suggesting anyone is or isnt one.but a paedo would probably think its acceptable to hang around with another paedo.
