This will be the worst legal defence ever ..



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xt0MIGA5i40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xt0MIGA5i40</a>

I don't know if it helps him legally, but it certainly doesn't help him clear his name.His attempts to wriggle out of it - she doesn't live in the US, she's already been paid off by Epstein and that includes his settlement.His alibi is he was eating pizza late in the afternoon so couldn't get to central London late at night. The picture was doctored. He has no idea where the bar is in the night club (I've once been to China White and the bar is easy to find, like most night clubs), oh, and he can't sweat although there are lots of pictures of him sweating profusely.Everyone who socialised with Epstein knew what was going on. How else could you explain all the young girls? There's a video of His Princeness in Epstein's house in New York, after Epstein was convicted in 2009. You can see Andy at the door. Shortly after a very young 'woman' leaves. 35 seconds into this video.What kind of judgement does this guy have? Hanging out with a convicted paedophile. Having sex with trafficked 17 year old girls. He really should be facing criminal investigation.