Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 15502 times)

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm
Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 counts.

More to follow.
That's cool.

Do Donald Trump and 'Prince' Andrew next.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
We should have a  raffle on her life expectancy.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:42:28 pm »
She'll probably "commit" suicide in the next few weeks.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #203 on: Today at 08:01:59 am »
Go after Clinton now
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #204 on: Today at 08:15:05 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 08:01:59 am
Go after Clinton now

And the pizza people.  :duh
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:15:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:42:28 pm
She'll probably "commit" suicide in the next few weeks.

Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:24:21 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 09:15:27 am
Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.

Epstein would likely have brought them all down with him. Maxwell might have been easier to intimidate into silence, but if I were in danger of being implicated by her I wouldn't trust her to keep quiet, no matter how cowed she might be.

It would probably be too sus to happen now, but let's see if she gets struck by a bolt of lightning next summer.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:42:49 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 09:15:27 am
Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.
She's at danger of being "silenced" just to eradicate any chance of her talking anyway.Epstein being the prime example....Oh I forgot, he "committed suicide".

The sort of people she can implicate don't like liability.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:47:10 am »
They do say that true love is finishing peoples sentences
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:47:10 am
They do say that true love is finishing peoples sentences

That's basically what she'll be doing for Epstein.  Until she commits suicide of course  ;)
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:49:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:48:27 am
That's basically what she'll be doing for Epstein.
Mate.


;D
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:54:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:47:10 am
They do say that true love is finishing peoples sentences

...for them.

 :-*
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #212 on: Today at 12:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:48:27 am
That's basically what she'll be doing for Epstein.  Until she commits suicide of course  ;)

Dearie me ;D
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 12:08:12 pm
Dearie me ;D

Just to clarify, of course she is guilty of crimes of her own too.

They both should be doing jail time, that was my point.
