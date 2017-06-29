I have the exact same problem. In the hot summer when the eggs hatch in their nest it is a nightmare.



There is a route in and out somewhere. I have two areas in my kitchen, and it is a tiny pinhole crack in the plaster by a door architrave which I will need to fill in. That is one of the routes in. I have tried finding the nests but no luck. I haven't found the second route in which i fear is behind my new kitchen cabinets I only had put in last year. Keep hunting, they reproduce at a rapid rate so powders and other gimmicks are no permanent solution.