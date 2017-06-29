« previous next »
Online royhendo

Ants
« on: Today at 01:17:10 PM »
We have ants.

There are lots of them.

We want to make them go away.

We tried 'NIPPON'.

'NIPPON' didn't work.

Can anyone recommend any way of getting rid of ants without using 'NIPPON'?

Thants.

Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: Ants
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:18 PM »
One of these as a pet might do it Roy...



Failing that, perhaps bonjela?

 ;)
Online royhendo

Re: Ants
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:23:22 PM »
Bants.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Ants
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:24:57 PM »
You obviously need something that will stand and deliver.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Ants
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:25:43 PM »
I bought something from Robert Dyas a couple of years back. Its like a little block of something (looks like one of those toilet fresheners) that ants go mad for, take it back to their nest and then it kills them all. Possibly a bit mean but meh, theres millions of them to go around, whats one empty nest under your kitchen?

This was the one: https://www.robertdyas.co.uk/home-defence-ant-stop-bait-stations

Not to be confused with Babe Station but I find keeping that on 24/7 also does the trick.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
Re: Ants
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:26:29 PM »
Depending on the size of the nest a shit load of boiling water can work wonders.
Offline gamble

Re: Ants
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:26:54 PM »
I have the exact same problem. In the hot summer when the eggs hatch in their nest it is a nightmare.

There is a route in and out somewhere. I have two areas in my kitchen, and it is a tiny pinhole crack in the plaster by a door architrave which I will need to fill in. That is one of the routes in. I have tried finding the nests but no luck. I haven't found the second route in which i fear is behind my new kitchen cabinets I only had put in last year. Keep hunting, they reproduce at a rapid rate so powders and other gimmicks are no permanent solution.
Offline soxfan

Re: Ants
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:57:09 PM »
Online royhendo

Re: Ants
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:25:48 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:25:43 PM
I bought something from Robert Dyas a couple of years back. Its like a little block of something (looks like one of those toilet fresheners) that ants go mad for, take it back to their nest and then it kills them all. Possibly a bit mean but meh, theres millions of them to go around, whats one empty nest under your kitchen?

This was the one: https://www.robertdyas.co.uk/home-defence-ant-stop-bait-stations

Not to be confused with Babe Station but I find keeping that on 24/7 also does the trick.

:D

Thants mate. I'm trying that.

I did once see Jim in the all-but-altogether in a hotel room but thinking about being 'on him' again is quite traumatic.

But thants.
Online Chakan

Re: Ants
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:35:03 PM »
Offline King.Keita

Re: Ants
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:48:58 PM »
I've just checked, I don't have ants in my pants. But I do have ants in my plants. Growing a nice bed of lettuce at the moment in the garden and they seem to be hovering around that area
