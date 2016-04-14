« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15  (Read 7837 times)

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Ah ha ha ha ha ha

Commentator salty as fuck!

:lmao :lmao
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
That was great Liverpool didnt even acknowledge them. We have our game faces on tonight
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
The city players were forced to do that..  Loved it..
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Hahaha, they fucking hated that  ;D
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
That was SO shit hahaha
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Haha half arsed c*nts. :lmao
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Bad losers, bad winners. Fcuk off Cheatchester
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:12:53 PM
The effort they gave that was maybe more embarrassing than if theyd just not done one ;D

Haha I thought exactly the same
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Hahahahaha losers - couldnt even wait for the whole team to walk.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Bobbys hair
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:13:11 PM
That was great Liverpool didnt even acknowledge them. We have our game faces on tonight

LETS TWAT THESE TWATS IN THE BASTARD..
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Shite, do it again please and clap harder this time.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
The lack of a crowd gave away their little claps haha. Glad to see Hendo and the lads didn't go out of their way to make them look sincere by giving any of their pals a hug or anything.

These teams really dislike each other ;D
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 08:14:05 PM
LETS TWAT THESE TWATS IN THE BASTARD..
bastard them in the twats.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Anthony Taylor reffing us yet again against a Manchester team FFS
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:13:34 PM
Haha half arsed c*nts. :lmao

Was a washout wasn't it? I don't know why they bothered, if they weren't going to make the effort.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
I know it's a big game but that's no excuse for City ignoring lockdown rules and letting all their fans into the stadium.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:12:44 PM
Christ, that wasn't awkward and cringeworthy much.
AND IT'S LIVE
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Cringe player announcements, would expect nothing less
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Too bad there's now crowd. Would have been great to hear the "BOOOOO" from the wankers.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
that cringey player countdown haha.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:14:37 PM
These teams really dislike each other ;D

That's what happens when you sing shite about a red getting put into a coma.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 08:16:06 PM
Cringe player announcements, would expect nothing less

Why bother with no crowd?
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Comments open for the champions?
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:17:05 PM
That's what happens when you sing shite about a red getting put into a coma.

Indeed. Can't say it's not earned on their part.

Fuck should have scored there
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Why is Tyler even bothering? I've heard him commentate on loads of games since the league restarted and he just sounds like he doesn't give a fuck.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:59 PM
Was a washout wasn't it? I don't know why they bothered, if they weren't going to make the effort.

Obviously the best people werent there
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Fireworks?
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
All their flags are sponsored and club ones, their fans really dont give a shit, or just dont know what to do properly
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Show us the fireworks Gary
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
hahahahahahhhaah fakin love it
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Brilliant
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Balotelli's bathroom on fire again.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Oh god those fireworks will be the new Kopparberg incident.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
This is the best atmosphere the emptyhad has had in years.
