The effort they gave that was maybe more embarrassing than if theyd just not done one
That was great Liverpool didnt even acknowledge them. We have our game faces on tonight
LETS TWAT THESE TWATS IN THE BASTARD..
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Haha half arsed c*nts.
Christ, that wasn't awkward and cringeworthy much.
These teams really dislike each other
Cringe player announcements, would expect nothing less
That's what happens when you sing shite about a red getting put into a coma.
Was a washout wasn't it? I don't know why they bothered, if they weren't going to make the effort.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
